Since his collaboration with Louis Vuitton began in 2019, multimedia artist Alex Israel has brought his idealized vision of Los Angeles to life through the brand’s Cologne collection. Known for his vibrant colors and Californian lifestyle inspiration, Israel’s distinctive style infuses each fragrance with the essence of the West Coast.

This year, Louis Vuitton and Alex Israel present a new collaboration that invites us to take a three-dimensional stroll along an imaginary boulevard in Los Angeles. This exceptional piece, titled “Ocean B D,” echoes Israel’s 2022 work “Sunset Coast Drive,” seamlessly integrating the Colognes into a contemporary Californian architectural street scene. The result is a celebration of the pop universe of the Colognes, capturing the lights, extravagances, and softness of the California coast.

Pacific Chill

The journey begins with the Pacific Chill spa, symbolizing well-being and vitality. This detoxifying fragrance captures the energies of nature with notes of blackcurrant, carrot seeds, and aromatic herbs. The spa’s facade, covered in white cowhide embossed with the Louis Vuitton Monogram, reflects the blue and green gradient of the bottle, evoking the verdant hills and the blue sea and sky of Southern California.

On The Beach

Next, the Surf Shop of On the Beach captures the essence of the California beach lifestyle. The fragrance, featuring notes of yuzu, neroli, and sandy herbs, is reflected in the building’s gradient facade of red, orange, and soft blue, reminiscent of Venice Beach. Golden brass Louis Vuitton rivets complete the design, celebrating the ecstasy of sun and sea.

City Of Stars

The City of Stars cinema celebrates the nocturnal fantasy of Los Angeles. This evening Cologne blends sparkling citrus fruits with tiare flower and sandalwood, creating a scent that lasts until dawn. The vintage 50s-inspired building, adorned with neon lights and LV Monogram details, embodies the vibrant nightlife of the city.

California Dream

The California Dream restaurant offers a place to watch the sunset and revel in the colors of the sky turning pink and blue. This Cologne combines mandarin with warm ambrette and vanilla benzoin, creating a gentle nocturnal melody. The gradient shades of pink and blue on the building and pink cowhide roof echo the bottle’s design.

Afternoon Swim

The final stop is the beach lifeguard station inspired by Afternoon Swim. This fragrance, with its wave of freshness from bergamot and mandarin, captures the energy of the Pacific Ocean. The blue Taiga cowhide roof and semi-aged natural beige leather sand symbolize the eternal summer of Malibu.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton and Alex Israel’s collaboration beautifully encapsulates the spirit of Los Angeles, offering a sensory journey along a whimsical Cologne boulevard. Each stop along the way highlights the unique charm and essence of the California coast, inviting us to experience the eternal summer through fragrance.