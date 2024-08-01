HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | August 1, 2024

Discover The Benefits Of Dental Crowns In Turkey

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | August 1, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Denta Tur

Dental crowns are a versatile and effective solution for restoring damaged or missing teeth, providing both aesthetic and functional improvements. Turkey has emerged as a premier destination for dental tourism, offering high-quality treatments at affordable prices. This article explores the advantages of getting dental crowns in Turkey, including the types of crowns available and the comprehensive packages offered by leading clinics.

Why Choose Turkey for Dental Crowns?

Turkey is renowned for its world-class dental services, attracting patients from around the globe. One of the main reasons for this popularity is the significant cost savings compared to many Western countries. Patients can save up to 70% on dental procedures in Turkey without compromising on quality. Turkish dental clinics are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, and the dentists are highly skilled, often holding international certifications.

Types of Dental Crowns Available

Turkey offers a variety of dental crown options to meet different needs and budgets. Here are some of the most popular types:

  1. Zirconium Crowns: These crowns are celebrated for their strength and natural appearance. Zirconium crowns are biocompatible and less likely to cause allergic reactions, making them a top choice for many patients.
  2. Porcelain Crowns: Known for their aesthetic appeal, porcelain crowns can be color-matched to your natural teeth, providing a seamless look. They are an excellent option for those who prioritize the visual aspect of their dental restoration.
  3. E-max Crowns: Made from lithium disilicate, E-max crowns offer a perfect balance of strength and beauty. They are highly durable and provide a natural look, making them ideal for visible teeth.

Find out more about dental crowns in Turkey, including zirconium, porcelain, and E-max options, at this link. Also, explore the exceptional dental treatment services offered at Dentatur, a premier dental center in Turkey renowned for its quality and patient care.

Photo Credit: Denta Tur

Packages and Prices

Turkish dental clinics offer various packages that combine different treatments, providing comprehensive care at competitive prices. One of the best packages available is the 6 Celtra® DUO CROWNS package. This package includes:

  • 6 Celtra® DUO crowns
  • Airport-hotel-clinic transfers
  • Accommodation during your treatment
  • Personal assistance throughout your stay

Celtra® DUO crowns are known for their exceptional translucency and strength, offering a lifelike appearance and durability. This package ensures that patients receive high-quality care in a convenient and comfortable manner.

Another popular package includes a combination of zirconium and E-max crowns. These packages typically offer multiple crowns, accommodation, transfers, and personal assistance, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience for patients.

Photo Credit: Denta Tur

Advantages of Choosing Dentatur

Among the many dental clinics in Turkey, Dentatur stands out for its commitment to quality and patient care. Dentatur offers a wide range of dental services, including crowns, implants, and cosmetic dentistry, all performed by experienced professionals. The clinic is equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring that patients receive the best possible treatment.

Explore the exceptional dental treatment services offered at Dentatur, a premier dental center in Turkey renowned for its quality and patient care.

Choosing Turkey for dental crowns is an excellent decision for those seeking high-quality treatment at an affordable price. With a variety of crown types and comprehensive packages, patients can find the perfect solution for their dental needs. Clinics like Dentatur provide top-notch care and support, making the entire process smooth and stress-free. Whether you need a single crown or a full-mouth restoration, Turkey’s dental services offer exceptional value and results.

Written in partnership with TedFuel

Related Articles

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

By Adrienne Faurote

In an unprecedented move, Chanel has become the Title Sponsor and official Timekeeping Partner for The Boat Race,

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
News

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

By Laura Schreffler

Here are all the luxe ways to celebrate the holiday season at the storied Los Angeles landmark, the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
News

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

By Laura Schreffler

Take a peek inside 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala, attended by guests from the worlds of art, film, fashion, and entertainment.

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift

By Adrienne Faurote

The Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César collection merges the bold artistic vision of the renowned French sculptor César Baldaccini.

Latest Stories

  • Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
    Fashion

    Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

  • Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
    Haute Beauty

    Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

  • On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
    Haute Auto

    On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

  • How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
    News

    How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

  • Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
    News

    Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
News

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
News

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

By Adrienne Faurote

In an unprecedented move, Chanel has become the Title Sponsor and official Timekeeping Partner for The Boat Race,

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
News

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

By Laura Schreffler

Here are all the luxe ways to celebrate the holiday season at the storied Los Angeles landmark, the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
News

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

By Laura Schreffler

Take a peek inside 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala, attended by guests from the worlds of art, film, fashion, and entertainment.

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift

By Adrienne Faurote

The Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César collection merges the bold artistic vision of the renowned French sculptor César Baldaccini.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black