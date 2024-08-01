Discover The Benefits Of Dental Crowns In Turkey

Photo Credit: Denta Tur

Dental crowns are a versatile and effective solution for restoring damaged or missing teeth, providing both aesthetic and functional improvements. Turkey has emerged as a premier destination for dental tourism, offering high-quality treatments at affordable prices. This article explores the advantages of getting dental crowns in Turkey, including the types of crowns available and the comprehensive packages offered by leading clinics.

Why Choose Turkey for Dental Crowns?

Turkey is renowned for its world-class dental services, attracting patients from around the globe. One of the main reasons for this popularity is the significant cost savings compared to many Western countries. Patients can save up to 70% on dental procedures in Turkey without compromising on quality. Turkish dental clinics are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, and the dentists are highly skilled, often holding international certifications.

Types of Dental Crowns Available

Turkey offers a variety of dental crown options to meet different needs and budgets. Here are some of the most popular types:

Zirconium Crowns: These crowns are celebrated for their strength and natural appearance. Zirconium crowns are biocompatible and less likely to cause allergic reactions, making them a top choice for many patients. Porcelain Crowns: Known for their aesthetic appeal, porcelain crowns can be color-matched to your natural teeth, providing a seamless look. They are an excellent option for those who prioritize the visual aspect of their dental restoration. E-max Crowns: Made from lithium disilicate, E-max crowns offer a perfect balance of strength and beauty. They are highly durable and provide a natural look, making them ideal for visible teeth.

Find out more about dental crowns in Turkey, including zirconium, porcelain, and E-max options, at this link. Also, explore the exceptional dental treatment services offered at Dentatur, a premier dental center in Turkey renowned for its quality and patient care.

Photo Credit: Denta Tur

Packages and Prices

Turkish dental clinics offer various packages that combine different treatments, providing comprehensive care at competitive prices. One of the best packages available is the 6 Celtra® DUO CROWNS package. This package includes:

6 Celtra® DUO crowns

Airport-hotel-clinic transfers

Accommodation during your treatment

Personal assistance throughout your stay

Celtra® DUO crowns are known for their exceptional translucency and strength, offering a lifelike appearance and durability. This package ensures that patients receive high-quality care in a convenient and comfortable manner.

Another popular package includes a combination of zirconium and E-max crowns. These packages typically offer multiple crowns, accommodation, transfers, and personal assistance, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience for patients.

Photo Credit: Denta Tur

Advantages of Choosing Dentatur

Among the many dental clinics in Turkey, Dentatur stands out for its commitment to quality and patient care. Dentatur offers a wide range of dental services, including crowns, implants, and cosmetic dentistry, all performed by experienced professionals. The clinic is equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring that patients receive the best possible treatment.

Explore the exceptional dental treatment services offered at Dentatur, a premier dental center in Turkey renowned for its quality and patient care.

Choosing Turkey for dental crowns is an excellent decision for those seeking high-quality treatment at an affordable price. With a variety of crown types and comprehensive packages, patients can find the perfect solution for their dental needs. Clinics like Dentatur provide top-notch care and support, making the entire process smooth and stress-free. Whether you need a single crown or a full-mouth restoration, Turkey’s dental services offer exceptional value and results.

Written in partnership with TedFuel