HB
Art | August 8, 2024

Artist Johnathan Schultz Unleashes Provocative Manifesto Campaign

Art | August 8, 2024
Kalena Phung
By Kalena Phung

Contemporary artist Johnathan Schultz presents his most provocative artistic campaign challenging the notion of corruption and tyranny with “The Manifesto of Unyielding Defiance.”

Photo Credit: Johnathan Schultz

Born and raised in South Africa, Johnathan Schultz is a Las Vegas-based contemporary artist with international acclaim. Renowned for his opulent fusions of precious metals from diamonds to 23k gold with traditional mediums, his extensive catalog adorns some of the world’s most prestigious public and private collections. Heavily inspired by former South African President Nelson Mandela, his work often exhibits themes of resilience, hope, and the beauty of the human spirit. Now expanding on his elegant yet playful creative approach, the highly esteemed artist presents his most thought-provoking series to date, “The Manifesto of Unyielding Defiance.”

Through an innovative series of cryptic artworks, experimental skits, and live pop-ups, The Manifesto challenges societal standards while asking art enthusiasts and the general public alike to “join the movement and confront the truth together.” On August 13, the first painting to debut in this series, titled “The Truth,” will feature retro visuals and animated nudity. Interactive pop-ups and live activations will be unveiled where “art will strip away the façade of integrity that corrupt individuals and institutions hide behind.” Further dynamic presentations will reveal Schultz’s visualization of reality versus illusion.

Schultz’s newfound manifesto invites viewers to “see the world through a lens that doesn’t sugarcoat the brutal realities.” He shares that “art should be a mirror that reflects the ugly truths we’re often too afraid to confront.” Paralleling his noble belief that art serves as a catalyst for profound societal change, The Manifesto hopes that creative works can serve as revolutionary media and thought-provoking inspiration for the better.

Related Articles

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living celebrated its Miami October 2024 cover star, the incredibly stunning Antonela Roccuzzo, in Miami at Casadonna.

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
Haute Partners

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

By Mary Gibson

The Vanderbilt Estate is the first and only authentic English Georgian estate in all of Asia.

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
Fashion

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

By Adrienne Faurote

Jimmy Choo has launched its Winter 2024 campaign, “The Party,” a collection that radiates the festive energy of the holiday season. As its name suggests, the campaign is a true holiday party. Set against the lush baroque interiors of Le Carmen in Paris, this campaign creates an opulent stage for an extravagant winter collection that […]

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
Fashion

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Ferragamo Hug bag has recently undergone a major revamp, marking itself as a new timeless classic in the world of accessories.

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Haute Scene

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Fraser Yachts hosted a five-day Fraser Hospitality Mansion at the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with partners Haute Jets and artist Johnathan Schultz.

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
Haute Partners

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

By Haute Living

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, proudly presents the 16th annual Cayman Cookout—a legendary festival celebrating culinary mastery in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.

Latest Stories

  • Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer
    Top Main Featured News

    Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer

  • The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
    Haute Partners

    The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

  • Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
    Fashion

    Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

  • The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
    Fashion

    The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

  • Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
Haute Partners

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
Fashion

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
Fashion

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Haute Scene

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Welcomes Antonela Roccuzzo To Miami With Maison De Sabré & MG Developer

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living celebrated its Miami October 2024 cover star, the incredibly stunning Antonela Roccuzzo, in Miami at Casadonna.

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
Haute Partners

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

By Mary Gibson

The Vanderbilt Estate is the first and only authentic English Georgian estate in all of Asia.

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
Fashion

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

By Adrienne Faurote

Jimmy Choo has launched its Winter 2024 campaign, “The Party,” a collection that radiates the festive energy of the holiday season. As its name suggests, the campaign is a true holiday party. Set against the lush baroque interiors of Le Carmen in Paris, this campaign creates an opulent stage for an extravagant winter collection that […]

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
Fashion

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Ferragamo Hug bag has recently undergone a major revamp, marking itself as a new timeless classic in the world of accessories.

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Haute Scene

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Fraser Yachts hosted a five-day Fraser Hospitality Mansion at the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with partners Haute Jets and artist Johnathan Schultz.

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
Haute Partners

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

By Haute Living

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, proudly presents the 16th annual Cayman Cookout—a legendary festival celebrating culinary mastery in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black