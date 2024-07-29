Venus et Fleur’s Eternity® Peonies and Hydrangeas Redefine Floral Longevity
In the evolving world of floral design, Venus et Fleur stands out for its groundbreaking approach to preserving the beauty of flowers. Their latest innovations—the Eternity® Peonies and Hydrangeas—are setting new standards in floral preservation, offering a fresh perspective on how we experience floral arrangements.
Venus et Fleur’s Eternity® Peonies are a testament to the company’s dedication to quality and innovation. Cultivated in Japanese farms and preserved to last a year or longer, these peonies are meticulously harvested at their peak. This careful preservation process ensures that each flower retains its natural color and texture, whether it is a fully bloomed blossom or a delicate bud. This approach not only extends the life of the flowers but also captures their authentic beauty in every arrangement.
The development of these peonies has been a five-year endeavor, driven by the vision of co-founder Seema Bansal-Chadha. The result is a product that not only meets high standards of floral preservation but also aligns with a broader commitment to sustainable luxury. By choosing Eternity® Peonies, customers are opting for a longer-lasting floral experience that contrasts with the traditional short-lived blooms.
In addition, Venus et Fleur has introduced a new collection featuring Hydrangeas and Roses, designed to evoke the essence of a classic East Coast summer. Available in shades like baby powder, oyster blush, and coastal blue, these arrangements are crafted to reflect the serene beauty of a summer day. The combination of hydrangeas and roses in these arrangements represents a novel approach in floral design, highlighting the company’s role as an innovator in the field.
The new Hydrangeas and Roses collections follow the same rigorous preservation standards as the Eternity® Peonies. This means that, like their peony counterparts, these flowers can maintain their natural allure for a year or more. This extended lifespan underscores Venus et Fleur’s commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable floral solutions.
Inspired by the Roman goddess Venus, known for her timeless beauty, Venus et Fleur’s collections are designed to reflect a refined elegance that transcends traditional floral arrangements. This alignment with their muse is evident in the careful curation and preservation of their flowers.
By offering these durable and aesthetically refined floral options, Venus et Fleur is reshaping the way we think about and interact with flowers. Their innovative approach not only enhances the longevity of floral arrangements but also emphasizes a commitment to quality and sustainability, setting a new benchmark in the floral industry.
