Fashion, Jewelry | July 2, 2024

Tiffany & Co. Expands Its Iconic Tiffany Lock Collection

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has just released the latest additions to their esteemed Tiffany Lock collection, featuring the iconic bracelet now available in narrow styles. Drawing inspiration from a gold padlock brooch created in 1883, the Tiffany Lock collection embodies the House’s historical motif of protection and its dedication to safeguarding what matters most—a fundamental principle since Tiffany & Co.’s founding in 1837.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The Tiffany Lock collection is a celebration of enduring love and cherished memories, encapsulating the universal appeal of the padlock motif. These new narrow bracelets are designed to be worn by anyone, symbolizing the protection of precious bonds and stories. The sleek, narrow styles expand the existing collection with an innovative design that hugs the wrist, offering a modern twist on traditional circular bracelets.

(Left) Tiffany Lock Narrow Bangle in White Gold with Half Pavé Diamonds, $12,700; click here to purchase and (Right) Tiffany Lock Narrow Bangle in White Gold, $4,750; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Expertly crafted, the new Tiffany Lock narrow bracelets measure 4 mm in width and are available in white, rose, and yellow gold. Each bracelet is offered in either an all-metal finish or a half-pavé diamond setting, showcasing Tiffany’s commitment to technique, quality, and excellence. The meticulous craftsmanship behind these creations underscores the House’s dedication to innovation and timeless elegance.

(Left) Tiffany Lock Narrow Bangle in Rose and White Gold, $4,500; click here to purchase and (Right) Tiffany Lock Narrow Bangle in Rose and White Gold with Half Pavé Diamonds, $12,000; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The Tiffany Lock narrow bracelets are designed for versatility. They can be worn individually for a refined look or stacked to create a more dynamic and personalized aesthetic. This flexibility allows wearers to express their unique style while staying true to the classic Tiffany & Co. elegance.

(Left) Tiffany Lock Narrow Bangle in Yellow and White Gold with Half Pavé Diamonds, $12,000; click here to purchase and (Right) Tiffany Lock Narrow Bangle in Yellow and White Gold, $4,500; click here to purchase. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The latest iterations of the Lock by Tiffany collection will be available starting today, July 2nd, at Tiffany & Co. stores worldwide and online at Tiffany.com. This expansion of the Tiffany Lock collection continues the House’s tradition of creating pieces that resonate with both contemporary and classic sensibilities, ensuring that the legacy of Tiffany & Co. lock endures.

