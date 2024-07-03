HB
July 3, 2024

The Art Of Mixology Across Naples

Darby Kordonowy
Summer is heating up with Naples’ vibrant cocktail scene. Cool down with a refreshing, innovative beverage at these top six mixology destinations.

Le Colonial Naples

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Le Colonial

Le Colonial Naples’ cocktail menu created with renowned mixologist Danilo Dacha Bozovic offers a fusion of flavors. Bozovic rose to fame in New York, where he created the cocktail program for Employees Only, ranked one of the top 50 cocktail bars in the world, and then went on to open Employees Only in Miami. Bozovic is now the bar owner/founder of national award-winning speakeasy Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery in Miami, and Delirio Tiki Bar by Swizzle, as well as the author of “Barkeep – The Art of Mixology, Bar and Cocktails.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Le Colonial

Crave-worthy cocktails at Le Colonial Naples include ‘Golden Sunrise,’ made with Corazón Blanco Tequila, turmeric habanero tincture, egg white, Gran Gala Orange Liqueur, and fresh lime; ‘Forbidden City,’ infused with sake, rhum agricole, pineapple juice, basil, pineapple shrub, and fresh lime; ‘French Kiss,’ concocted with Le Colonial Private Barrel Knob Creek Rye, hibiscus herb honey, housemade yuzu liqueur, orgeat syrup, and Bols Elderflower, and more. Diners can also enjoy classic favorites like the ‘Lychee Martini,’ which is infused with Wheatley Vodka, house yuzu liqueur, lychee purée, sake spritz, and fresh lime.

457 5th Ave S, 34102

Kane Tiki Bar & Grill at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort

Photo Credit: Courtesy of JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort

Kane Tiki Bar & Grill at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort
Experience the tropical paradise at Kane Tiki Bar & Grill at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort with its latest offering of flavorful rum cocktails. Soak up the sun and a sunset on Paradise Coast with vibrant cocktails such as the ‘Kona Coast,’ made with Bacardi 4, Plantation 3 Stars, mint, fresh berries, cold-pressed lime juice, maraschino liqueur, and orange bitters; ‘El Tikilero,’ infused with Plantation Pineapple, cold-pressed pineapple and lime juice, organic agave infused with coconut, spiced orgeat, and Angostura bitters; ‘Mono-Tono’ with Bacardi Spiced, Plantation Dark, cold-pressed lime juice, fresh ginger, bananas, and sparkling pineapple water; ‘Toasted Coconut Mojito’ with Bacardi 4, mint, cold-pressed lime juice, and toasted coconut, and more.

‘Blood Orange Jalapeno Margarita’ at BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

400 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL 34145

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort
Savor golden hour while sipping the ‘LaPlaya Breeze,’ a delightful blend of Belvedere Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lime juice, cranberry juice, and grapefruit juice at BALEEN. Coconut lovers can enjoy the ‘Cocotini,’ featuring Ciroc Coconut Vodka, Sobieski Vanilla Vodka, and creamy coconut cream. Choose to spice up your evening with the ‘Blood Orange Jalapeno Margarita,’ made with jalapeño-infused Don Julio Blanco, tangy lime juice, luscious blood orange purée, and a touch of Grand Marnier.

9891 Gulf Shore Dr, 34108

Unlimited Bloody Mary Bar at The Catch Of The Pelican at Naples Grande Beach Resort

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Naples Grande Beach Resort

Aura Restaurant at Naples Grande Beach Resort
Indulge in the ultimate brunch experience at Aura Restaurant at Naples Grande Beach Resort with a deluxe buffet, live entertainment, and an add-on Bloody Mary and Champagne Bar. Craft your perfect ‘Bloody Mary’ with more than 48,000 possible combinations using Tito’s Vodka or Casamigos Blanco Tequila for a ‘Bloody Maria,’ or opt for a non-alcoholic ‘Bloody Shame.’ Available every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Bloody Mary Bar offers eight homemade rims, a choice of red or green bloody mix, and a selection of over 20 sauces. Customize your drink with any of the 75 weekly toppings or enjoy bottomless drinks. Mimosa enthusiasts can also indulge in customizing their sparkling drink with various juice options and toppings. Custom mimosas are available or enjoy bottomless mimosas.

475 Seagate Dr, 34103

Tiki Tuesdays at The Vine Room

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Vine Room

The Vine Room
Escape to Tiki Tuesdays at The Vine Room with a menu of specially crafted tiki cocktails created each week transporting you straight to a tropical island. Sip on The Vine Room’s signature ‘Mai Tai’ crafted with a housemade rum blend, rich orgeat, freshly squeezed lime juice, a hint of orange curaçao, and a dash of aromatic bitters offering the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors. If you love tequila, opt for the ‘My Hands Are Tied’ concocted with tequila, smoky mezcal, passion fruit, zesty lime, and silky orgeat. For boaters, you will savor the Naples Yacht Club, a captivating blend of dark and gold rum, Orange Curacao, zesty lime juice, and a hint of Falernum. Recommended for all of the pirate lovers, try the ‘Almost Famous’ infused with a vibrant mix of Chartreuse, Jamaican Rum, Aperol, and lime juice.

465 5th Ave S, 34102

‘Smoked Old Fashion’ at Ocean Prime

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime on Inn on Fifth
Indulge in the ‘Smoked Old Fashion’ at Ocean Prime, crafted with Angel’s Envy Rye Whiskey, house demerara syrup, Angostura & orange Bitters, and infused with charred cherry wood smoke.

699 5th Ave S, 34102

