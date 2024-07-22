Sant Ambroeus has a storied history, having first opened in Milan in 1936. It quickly garnered a dedicated following for its sophisticated approach to Italian cuisine. The New York flagship, launched in 1982 on Madison Avenue, extended this legacy to the United States, offering a seamless blend of Italian culinary traditions and old-world charm. The brand has since expanded to several locations in New York City, Southampton, East Hampton, Palm Beach, and Aspen.

Gaetano Guarducci, Vice President of Business Development for Sant Ambroeus Hospitality Group, expressed enthusiasm about the Miami expansion. “Sant Ambroeus is a distinctive restaurant brand where every aspect of a guest’s experience has been carefully curated. In selecting our first Miami location, it was important that our home be unique, well-designed, and thoughtful, all core tenets that mirror the Sant Ambroeus philosophy,” he said. The Fifth Miami Beach was identified as the perfect fit through collaboration with Cyril Bijaoui and his team.

Photo Credit: Renderings by TECMA

The Fifth Miami Beach is the first new commercial office building in Miami’s South of Fifth neighborhood in 22 years. The construction, spearheaded by Sumaida + Khurana and Bizzi + Bilgili, is set to be completed by 2025. Sumaida + Khurana’s Founding Partners, Saif Sumaida and Amit Khurana, and Bizzi + Bilgili, a joint venture led by Serdar Bilgili and Davide Bizzi, emphasize the building’s meticulous design aimed at fostering creativity and connectivity.

“Sant Ambroeus is a revered restaurant brand, known the world over as the quintessential Milanese café. Its dedication to its craft, first-class service, and menus that inspire set the benchmark for how restaurants should be. We are thrilled that the team has chosen The Fifth Miami Beach as its first Miami location and know that it will become a beloved neighborhood staple, popular with our tenants and neighbors alike,” said Alessandro Pallaoro, Managing Director of Bizzi & Partners.

Photo Credit: Renderings by TECMA

Aaron Butler of Avenue Real Estate Partners represented The Fifth Miami Beach in the lease signing, while Cyril Bijaoui and Noa Figari, founding partners of Longstead, represented Sant Ambroeus. With its prime location and thoughtful design, The Fifth Miami Beach is poised to become a significant landmark in Miami’s evolving urban landscape, offering an ideal home for Sant Ambroeus’s first Miami venture.