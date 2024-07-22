Sant Ambroeus Is Opening Its First-Ever Miami Outpost At The Fifth Miami Beach
Sumaida + Khurana and Bizzi + Bilgili, two internationally recognized real estate development firms, have announced that the renowned Milanese restaurant and coffee bar, Sant Ambroeus, will open its first Miami location at The Fifth Miami Beach. Designed by Spain’s National Prize for Architecture winner, Alberto Campo Baeza, The Fifth Miami Beach is a Class A+ office building that marks a significant addition to the South of Fifth neighborhood. Sant Ambroeus, celebrated for its modern take on traditional Milanese cuisine, elegant ambiance, and superior service, will occupy over 7,000 square feet at the building’s base, with an anticipated opening in late 2025.
Photo Credit: Renderings by TECMA
Sant Ambroeus has a storied history, having first opened in Milan in 1936. It quickly garnered a dedicated following for its sophisticated approach to Italian cuisine. The New York flagship, launched in 1982 on Madison Avenue, extended this legacy to the United States, offering a seamless blend of Italian culinary traditions and old-world charm. The brand has since expanded to several locations in New York City, Southampton, East Hampton, Palm Beach, and Aspen.
Gaetano Guarducci, Vice President of Business Development for Sant Ambroeus Hospitality Group, expressed enthusiasm about the Miami expansion. “Sant Ambroeus is a distinctive restaurant brand where every aspect of a guest’s experience has been carefully curated. In selecting our first Miami location, it was important that our home be unique, well-designed, and thoughtful, all core tenets that mirror the Sant Ambroeus philosophy,” he said. The Fifth Miami Beach was identified as the perfect fit through collaboration with Cyril Bijaoui and his team.
Photo Credit: Renderings by TECMA
The Fifth Miami Beach is the first new commercial office building in Miami’s South of Fifth neighborhood in 22 years. The construction, spearheaded by Sumaida + Khurana and Bizzi + Bilgili, is set to be completed by 2025. Sumaida + Khurana’s Founding Partners, Saif Sumaida and Amit Khurana, and Bizzi + Bilgili, a joint venture led by Serdar Bilgili and Davide Bizzi, emphasize the building’s meticulous design aimed at fostering creativity and connectivity.
“Sant Ambroeus is a revered restaurant brand, known the world over as the quintessential Milanese café. Its dedication to its craft, first-class service, and menus that inspire set the benchmark for how restaurants should be. We are thrilled that the team has chosen The Fifth Miami Beach as its first Miami location and know that it will become a beloved neighborhood staple, popular with our tenants and neighbors alike,” said Alessandro Pallaoro, Managing Director of Bizzi & Partners.
Photo Credit: Renderings by TECMA
Aaron Butler of Avenue Real Estate Partners represented The Fifth Miami Beach in the lease signing, while Cyril Bijaoui and Noa Figari, founding partners of Longstead, represented Sant Ambroeus. With its prime location and thoughtful design, The Fifth Miami Beach is poised to become a significant landmark in Miami’s evolving urban landscape, offering an ideal home for Sant Ambroeus’s first Miami venture.
Related Articles
NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
TALKING BASKETBALL, NBA GOALS, AND JUSTIN BIEBER WITH THE STAR OF THE NEW YORK KNICKS. BY LAURA SCHREFFLER PHOTOGRAPHY MICHAEL SCHWARTZ STYLING MARISA MENIST GROOMING MONICA ALVAREZ SHOT ON LOCATION AT ZERO BOND, NEW YORK What you see is what you get when it comes to Jalen Brunson: the New York Knicks star is hard-working, […]
Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe
The haute new Jazz Café At Cipriani Beverly Hills made its debut this week with an assist from Caroline Vreeland.
Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse
For the month of November, the “ONE Love” cocktail at ONE Steakhouse will support local Las Vegas charity Keep Memory Alive.
Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills
Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila hosted an intimate tasting experience and first look of the Gravitas Beverly Hills, a private members’ only club that opened on October 24.
Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits
Jimmy John Liautaud, the billionaire entrepreneur who founded the Jimmy John’s sandwich franchise, has embarked on a new chapter in his life.
This Chic Tennessee Hotel Has Its Very Own Caviar Concierge
What is a caviar concierge, you might wonder, and where can you find one? THAT answer is provided by The Memphian in Memphis, Tennessee.
