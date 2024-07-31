Patrice Rios McCollum Of Patrice Nichole Explains The Next Hot Home Trends

Photo Credit: Patrice Nichole Studio

The Austin-based interior designer shares insights on the best of 2024

Top interior designer Patrice Rios McCollum recently opened her design firm, Patrice Nichole Studio, in Austin, Texas. Award-winning for her breathtaking (and functional!) interiors and custom cabinetry designs, Patrice is always at the forefront of the latest trends for the home. Here, she shares the trends that will dominate in 2025.

Overall, Patrice thinks the theme of 2025 will be a colorful twist of nostalgia. She explains, “When most people think of oak cabinets they think of their grandma’s kitchen or the kitchen they grew up in. But the sense of nostalgia is in full force right now! The twist is that they are imprinting old ideas with new colors. In essence, people want what they grew up with but with their personality and life experiences all over it.”

Patrice predicts a significant influx of painted oak cabinets. “We have been seeing a lot of natural oak, but painted in all of the jewel tones, deep and rich, as well as the super light colors. It’s not just stains anymore, but we are going to explore a lot with paint.”

Photo Credit: Patrice Nichole Studio

This leads to Patrice’s next prediction– bright colors, like neons, to contrast with deeper jewel tones. “I’m really sensing the need for originality. That could mean pink quartzite countertops, a green custom sofa, a monochromatic little pantry painted one color floor to ceiling, or just a small painting purchased while traveling.” She says.

For interior finishes, she notes a growing preference for natural materials and handmade items. “There is a sense of nostalgia,” she adds, “with things that feel handmade and antiques.”

The current vibe of home design is centered around peace, though not necessarily through calming colors. “People want peace right now, but peace does not have to come with pale, quiet colors; it can come with vibrant colors, daring artwork, and bold patterns,” Patrice explains. Her clients desire homes that reflect their personal style and identity.

She is also seeing a heightened sensitivity to how all the people in the home actually live in these spaces– from pets to working from home to entertaining. “We focus a lot of our design around pets these days,” she says.

Photo Credit: Patrice Nichole Studio

Regarding colors, Patrice disagrees with the notion that white walls are out of style. “I have heard that there is death of white walls, but I strongly disagree. White is one of the most classic colors out there.”

However, she acknowledges a trend towards experimenting with color in different textures, such as high gloss or plaster. “High gloss is one of my favorites to experiment with on our cabinetry, especially when the cabinet has more of a traditional profile,” she says. “I personally want to see more neon and electric blues, pinks, and yellows incorporated into millwork.”

In kitchens, concealed and multifunctional storage is trending to hide clutter. “We are seeing more Butler’s pantries and cabinetry with concealed pocket back doors,” Patrice observes. “Coffee stations are all the rage right now, from the morning ritual to after-dinner cappuccinos.”

Patrice Rios McCollum’s insights highlight a shift towards personalized, versatile, and high-quality home designs. As homeowners seek to create spaces that reflect their identities and accommodate their lifestyles, trends in painted oak cabinetry, natural materials, and multifunctional storage solutions are set to dominate in 2025. With her keen eye for both aesthetics and functionality, Patrice continues to lead the way in innovative and thoughtful interior design.

Photo Credit: Patrice Nichole Studio

To see Patrice’s work or schedule a consultation, visit patricenichole.com or on Instagram.

Written in partnership with Tom White