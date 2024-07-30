HB
OMEGA Brings The Paris 2024 Olympics To The Miami Design District

Adrienne Faurote
OMEGA Olympic Activation Miami Design District

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OMEGA

With all eyes on the Olympic Games Paris 2024, OMEGA has brought the Olympic spirit to Miami, transforming The Design District’s Jungle Plaza into a vibrant playground for all ages. On July 26th, marked its 31st occasion as the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games. This role, which OMEGA has proudly held since 1932, highlights the brand’s unparalleled expertise in timing the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

At the heart of this celebration, OMEGA has created an interactive experience that showcases its timekeeping prowess. The Jungle Plaza now features a professional-grade running track, complete with starting blocks and a photofinish camera, inviting visitors to feel the thrill of a true Olympic race. For those looking to engage in a bit of friendly competition, five pop-up table tennis tables are available, alongside a dedicated playground for the youngest aspiring Olympians.

OMEGA Olympic Activation Miami Design District

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OMEGA

Spectators and casual visitors can enjoy the festivities from bleachers lining the track, offering a prime view of the action. Adding to the authentic French ambiance, a popular French café and bakery concept provides refreshments, ensuring guests can enjoy a taste of Parisian culture while exploring OMEGA’s rich history and its long-standing partnership with the Olympic Games.

A highlight of the installation is a striking photographic mural that pays tribute to OMEGA Ambassador Bebe Vio, a four-time Paralympic medalist in fencing. The mural captures Vio in a moment of triumph, embodying the spirit of the Paralympic Games, which OMEGA has timed since 1992. The brand’s commitment to inclusivity and excellence is evident in its use of the same high-precision equipment for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, along with specialized adapted technology.

OMEGA Boutique Storefront Miami Design District

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OMEGA

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the nearby OMEGA Design District boutique at 101 NE 39th St, Miami, FL 33137, where they can delve deeper into the brand’s timekeeping heritage. The boutique showcases inspiring visuals, state-of-the-art timekeeping equipment, and a range of exquisite timepieces worn by world-class athletes, both in competition and beyond.

Table Tennis

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OMEGA

This engaging activation is open to the public and will run through August 11th, 2024. Visitors are invited to experience the excitement of the Olympics and Paralympics, with select programming available on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the countdown to Paris 2024 and witness the unparalleled precision of OMEGA’s timekeeping at this unique Miami event.

Related Articles

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
News

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo

By Adrienne Faurote

Christian Dior Parfums is ushering in this holiday season with a major moment: the first Fragrance and Beauty boutique in North America.

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Fashion

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Kith and luxury travel and lifestyle brand Tumi have teamed up to debut a luxurious collection of premium travel bags and accessories.

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
News

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is throwing the ultimate bash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix — what’s being called the “Smooth Operator” bash.

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
CEO Corner

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

By Haute Living

Meet Jason Brown, the CEO bringing change to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through his innovative Faraway hotels.

Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity
Haute Partners

Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity

By Haute Living

After a decade of redefining luxury dining and hospitality, Seaspice is poised to set yet another high bar in Miami’s vibrant social scene with the launch of its exclusive private club, AIR.

