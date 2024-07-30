OMEGA Brings The Paris 2024 Olympics To The Miami Design District

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OMEGA

With all eyes on the Olympic Games Paris 2024, OMEGA has brought the Olympic spirit to Miami, transforming The Design District’s Jungle Plaza into a vibrant playground for all ages. On July 26th, marked its 31st occasion as the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games. This role, which OMEGA has proudly held since 1932, highlights the brand’s unparalleled expertise in timing the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

At the heart of this celebration, OMEGA has created an interactive experience that showcases its timekeeping prowess. The Jungle Plaza now features a professional-grade running track, complete with starting blocks and a photofinish camera, inviting visitors to feel the thrill of a true Olympic race. For those looking to engage in a bit of friendly competition, five pop-up table tennis tables are available, alongside a dedicated playground for the youngest aspiring Olympians.

Spectators and casual visitors can enjoy the festivities from bleachers lining the track, offering a prime view of the action. Adding to the authentic French ambiance, a popular French café and bakery concept provides refreshments, ensuring guests can enjoy a taste of Parisian culture while exploring OMEGA’s rich history and its long-standing partnership with the Olympic Games.

A highlight of the installation is a striking photographic mural that pays tribute to OMEGA Ambassador Bebe Vio, a four-time Paralympic medalist in fencing. The mural captures Vio in a moment of triumph, embodying the spirit of the Paralympic Games, which OMEGA has timed since 1992. The brand’s commitment to inclusivity and excellence is evident in its use of the same high-precision equipment for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, along with specialized adapted technology.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the nearby OMEGA Design District boutique at 101 NE 39th St, Miami, FL 33137, where they can delve deeper into the brand’s timekeeping heritage. The boutique showcases inspiring visuals, state-of-the-art timekeeping equipment, and a range of exquisite timepieces worn by world-class athletes, both in competition and beyond.

This engaging activation is open to the public and will run through August 11th, 2024. Visitors are invited to experience the excitement of the Olympics and Paralympics, with select programming available on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the countdown to Paris 2024 and witness the unparalleled precision of OMEGA’s timekeeping at this unique Miami event.