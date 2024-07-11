HB
News, Travel | July 11, 2024

Nikki Beach Saint Tropez Collaborates With Tory Burch This Summer

News, Travel | July 11, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

TORY BURCH X NIKKI BEACH - BEDS VIEWPhoto Credit: TORY BURCH
Nikki Beach Hospitality Group is going big in Saint Tropez this summer.

The luxury lifestyle hospitality company has announced an exclusive partnership with Tory Burch at Nikki Beach Saint Tropez. This unique activation will run from July 16 through the end of the summer season, showcasing Tory Burch’s new summer capsule collection, which features colors that evoke the sand and sea and a vintage-inspired zebra motif.

TORY BURCH X NIKKI BEACH - BEDS VIEWPhoto Credit: TORY BURCH

Rather than a traditional beach club takeover, this activation will sit outside the beach club’s pool area, creating an exciting new section with 20 additional daybeds on the beach. In this area, the daybeds and cabanas will feature the Tory Burch prints and patterns on bed covers, pillows, and umbrellas. The bar, wrapped in the distinctive zebra print, will serve a curated selection of mocktails, wine, and healthy drinks. Guests can also enjoy oversized beach games such as Match 4 and House of Blocks, as well as the traditional French game of pétanque. A cobranded mini Moke will be seen driving around Saint Tropez, enhancing the activation’s visibility and charm.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore a pop-up Tory Burch shop offering an array of shoppable items, including elegant caftans, stylish swimwear, Tory’s signature tunics, classic leather slides, and the iconic T Monogram handbag collection now available in lightweight raffia.

