Fashion, News | July 18, 2024

Louis Vuitton Unveils Exclusive Capsule Collections for the 37th America’s Cup Barcelona

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton proudly presents its special capsule collections for men and women, designed to commemorate the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona sailing race. This prestigious event, established in 1851, is the world’s oldest international sporting trophy. Louis Vuitton’s association with the race began over 40 years ago, in 1983, and this year marks a significant milestone as the brand becomes the title partner of the globally celebrated event. The Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, along with the legendary Louis Vuitton Cup qualifying stages, will take place in Barcelona from August 29th to October 27th, 2024.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Exclusive Capsule Collections for the 37th America’s Cup BarcelonaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

To honor these longstanding ties and shared values of travel, innovation, and performance, Louis Vuitton introduces dedicated men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, bags, and accessories that capture the excitement and energy of the premier sailing regatta. The collections are divided into three themes: “Riding the Waves” for technical pieces, “A Day on the Deck” for sporty daywear, and “Elegant Summer Evening” for dressier occasions.

Inspired by the precision of sailing, this theme includes technical “skipper” windbreakers, shorts, and the iconic Keepall in a new waterproof canvas edition. A water-repellent Sailor Sling in Monogram Storm and the LV Rush women’s sneaker by Nicolas Ghesquière feature prominently. For men, three versions of the LV Barracuda sneaker, available in black, white, or a white version with red and black LV logos, along with caps and sunglasses embellished with aerodynamic stripes, evoke the speed and performance of world-class sailing vessels.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Exclusive Capsule Collections for the 37th America’s Cup BarcelonaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

This theme playfully revisits Louis Vuitton’s iconic Damier and Monogram motifs in maritime signal flag styles and colors. The men’s collection includes a reversible windbreaker, graphic short-sleeved shirts, swimwear, bucket hats, and the LV Trainer sneaker. Women’s summery essentials feature “flag” statement pieces, crew necks printed with the America’s Cup insignia, and color-blocked cargos. The Keepall 50 and Noé bags return in patchworked Damier Flag motifs, and LV Seaside women’s mules and LV Oasis mules for men add a perfect finishing touch.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Exclusive Capsule Collections for the 37th America’s Cup BarcelonaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Designed for dressier occasions, this theme offers long-column dresses in black or white jersey crêpe with leather or metal details, accessorized with mini Capucines bags for women. Men can enjoy a sharp double-breasted jacket with gold-finish LV buttons, paired with breezy flared trousers and LV Glove or LV Pacific suede loafers. The collection also features practical new shapes like the Sailor sling bag and Float wearable wallet, complementing city bags such as the Mountain Backpack and Christopher backpack.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Exclusive Capsule Collections for the 37th America’s Cup BarcelonaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s capsule collections celebrate the brand’s storied relationship with the America’s Cup, blending performance with nautical elegance. Available in-store and online starting July 18th, 2024, these collections are set to make waves both on and off the water.

