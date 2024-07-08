Leather Legacy: Dior Debuts Its New Gravity Leather Collection
LEATHER LEGACY
Dior has once again set a new industry standard for leather with the debut of the Dior Gravity leather by Kim Jones, woven in the Dior Fall 2024 Men’s collection. Featuring the emblematic Dior Oblique motif in two variations — the original scale for small leather goods and the maxi version for bags — the material is seen throughout the collection in shades of beige, black, and khaki on signature styles like the Weekender travel bag, card holders, B33 and B27 sneakers, and messenger bags.
Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd
Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson
Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo
Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo
Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson
Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson
Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd
Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson
Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd
Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson
Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd
Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo
ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY DIOR MEN
ALL GROOMING BY DIOR BEAUTY
Related Articles
Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
Experience top-tier amenities, breathtaking views, and exclusive services at these top six luxurious hotel suites in Boston.
Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.
Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.
Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.
Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.
Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.
Latest Story
Trending Articles
Related Articles
Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
Experience top-tier amenities, breathtaking views, and exclusive services at these top six luxurious hotel suites in Boston.
Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.
Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.
Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.
Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.
Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events