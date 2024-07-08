HB
Editorials, Fashion | July 8, 2024

Leather Legacy: Dior Debuts Its New Gravity Leather Collection

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

LEATHER LEGACY

Dior has once again set a new industry standard for leather with the debut of the Dior Gravity leather by Kim Jones, woven in the Dior Fall 2024 Men’s collection. Featuring the emblematic Dior Oblique motif in two variations — the original scale for small leather goods and the maxi version for bags — the material is seen throughout the collection in shades of beige, black, and khaki on signature styles like the Weekender travel bag, card holders, B33 and B27 sneakers, and messenger bags.

Dior Men jacket, $4,200, shirt, $1,200, pants $2,500, earring and ring, price upon request, and Triangle Pouch in Dior
Gravity Leather, $1,450; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

Dior Men Weekender 40 in Dior Gravity Leather, $4,000; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson

Savoir-Faire of Dior Gravity Leather

Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo

Dior Men Rider 2.0 zipped messenger bag, $2,900, Weekender 40, $4,000, Weekender 25, $3,000, Rider 2.0 backpack,
$3,300, and Flap messenger bag, $2,900 (all in Dior Gravity Leather); click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo

Dior Men jacket, $3,300 and Hit the Road backpack, $4,800; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson

Dior Men jacket, $3,300 and Hit the Road backpack, $4,800; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson

Dior Men jacket, $3,400, shirt, $1,650, pants, $2,500, earring and ring, price upon request, and Weekender 40 in Dior Gravity Leather, $4,000; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

Dior Men jacket, $3,200, shirt, $1,000, pants, $1,900, bracelet and Saddle Boxy in Dior Gravity Leather, price upon request; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson

Dior Men jacket, $4,600, polo shirt, $1,050, earring, price upon request, and Rider 2.0 backpack, $3,300; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

 

Dior Men B27 Low-Top sneaker, $1,250 and briefcase, $3,300; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson

Dior Men jacket, $4,200, sweater vest, $2,000, t-shirt, $750, pants, $2,150, earring, ring, and East-West Tote Bag in Dior Gravity Leather, price upon request; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

Dior Rider 2.0 zipped messenger bags, $2,900 each; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY DIOR MEN

ALL GROOMING BY DIOR BEAUTY

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
City Guide

Top 6 Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston

By Darby Kordonowy

Experience top-tier amenities, breathtaking views, and exclusive services at these top six luxurious hotel suites in Boston.

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

By Adrienne Faurote

Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

By Haute Living

Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.

