LEATHER LEGACY

Dior has once again set a new industry standard for leather with the debut of the Dior Gravity leather by Kim Jones, woven in the Dior Fall 2024 Men’s collection. Featuring the emblematic Dior Oblique motif in two variations — the original scale for small leather goods and the maxi version for bags — the material is seen throughout the collection in shades of beige, black, and khaki on signature styles like the Weekender travel bag, card holders, B33 and B27 sneakers, and messenger bags.

Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson

Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo

Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo

Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson

Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson

Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson

Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

Photo Credit: Jackie Nickerson

Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY DIOR MEN

ALL GROOMING BY DIOR BEAUTY