Tiffany & Co. has just released its latest home collection, Tiffany Batik, curated by the brand’s Artistic Director for the home category, Lauren Santo Domingo. When Santo Domingo — the Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer of Moda Operandi — joined the Tiffany & Co. team last March, we knew the Tiffany Home Collection would be infused with her keen eye for fashion and art, and this collection stands as the perfect testament.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

This new collection reinterprets archival designs from the renowned French artist Camille Le Tallec, who collaborated with Tiffany in the 1970s. Le Tallec was celebrated for his hand-painted porcelain pieces that featured intricate geometric patterns inspired by traditional Javanese batik textiles. The Tiffany Batik collection breathes new life into these archival designs, honoring the rich cultural heritage they represent.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

“Delving into our archives, we were captivated by Camille Le Tallec’s 1970s tableware designs, which draw from the ancient art of batik,” said Lauren Santo Domingo. “We have reimagined these significant Indonesian patterns into stunning, textured pieces that enhance any home setting.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The Tiffany Batik collection spans a wide array of home products, including drinkware, Limoges porcelain dinnerware, and various home decor items. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted using unique materials such as raffia, woven with traditional techniques, adding a layer of artisanal craftsmanship to the collection. By reviving Le Tallec’s designs, Tiffany & Co. not only pays tribute to the artist’s legacy but also brings a piece of Indonesian culture into contemporary homes.