Entrepreneur, News | July 19, 2024

How The Digital Platform Peoplevine Is Shaping The Future Of Hospitality

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living sits down with Christopher Lindsey, the co-founder and head of product marketing at Peoplevine, the digital platform transforming the hospitality industry.

HAUTE LIVING: Can you walk us through how you started in the business? How did the idea of Peoplevine come about?
CHRISTOPHER LINDSEY: The story of Peoplevine began with a passion for creating exceptional experiences. Our team comes from diverse backgrounds, blending technology expertise with a love for culture, entertainment, and, most importantly, hospitality. We saw a gap in the hospitality industry — a lack of technology that kept pace with the evolving needs of modern members and businesses. In 2014, we launched our platform with Live Nation, building our events and ticketing engine. This experience fueled our vision for a comprehensive experience-based CRM solution. By 2016, we expanded to serve the growing coworking industry, which ultimately led us to focus on membership-based clubs. We believe the members club concept deserves a modern upgrade, and that’s where Peoplevine comes in.

HL: What role does Peoplevine play in building some of the most exclusive (and notable) membership clubs around the globe?
CL: Peoplevine acts as the invisible backbone for these prestigious clubs. We provide a two-sided platform that empowers both the guest and member experience and the staff operations. Our software offers a best-in-class user experience for members, allowing them to seamlessly book amenities, chat with staff, and access exclusive content. But it doesn’t stop there: we equip staff with the tools they need to personalize service, manage operations efficiently, and gain valuable insights into member preferences. This data allows clubs to tailor experiences and build lasting relationships with their members. That’s the true hallmark of exclusivity.

HL: A lot of people think about the brick-and-mortar spaces when it comes to membership clubs. How have you integrated the app and the process behind these membership clubs?
CL: The in-person experience is irreplaceable. It’s the core of what membership clubs offer. Peoplevine enhances that experience, it doesn’t replace it. Our app acts as a digital companion, allowing members to connect with the club before, during, and after their visit. Imagine seamlessly booking a class or dining reservation, sharing guest passes with your friends, and paying for all your transactions with a card on file — that’s the power of the app. However, the human touch remains paramount. The app empowers staff to greet members by name, streamline orders, and anticipate their needs. This creates a sense of belonging and fosters a welcoming environment, ultimately strengthening the club’s community.

HL: What have you found to be the most successful about the CRM?
CL: For Peoplevine to be a truly valuable CRM, it needs to connect with all aspects of the member experience. Our member app and integrations act as data collection points, providing insights into member behavior and preferences. This data empowers hospitality businesses to refine their service offerings, amenities, and overall experience. Furthermore, the pandemic accelerated the trend towards a “customer-centric” business model. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the value of building closer relationships with their customers and understanding their needs. Peoplevine’s CRM empowers businesses to do just that, fostering loyalty and driving recurring revenue.

HL: Peoplevine believes that “Membership is the future of hospitality.” How have you seen this through your client integration?
CL: When we started, our focus was on private clubs. Over the years, we’ve witnessed the “membership model” expand into other hospitality sectors, including spas, wellness centers, hotels, branded residences, and restaurant groups. These businesses are learning from each other, blurring the lines between traditional verticals. Your home might start to feel more like a hotel, your restaurant more like a private club, and so on.

HL: What are your goals for the next five years with Peoplevine?
CL: Over the next five years, we plan to aggressively expand our platform offerings and industry relationships. As we encounter new hospitality verticals, we’ll tackle the challenges of integrating them seamlessly. This will involve developing new workflows and functionalities that push our team to innovate. There are still many types of properties we don’t currently serve. Our goal is to become the go-to membership management solution for the entire hospitality industry. We believe technology can be a powerful tool to elevate human connection and create truly exceptional experiences. By achieving our goals, we hope to play a significant role in shaping the future of hospitality.

