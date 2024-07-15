Photo Credit: Matthieu Salvaing

Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts have collaborated with Alberta Ferretti on one of the hottest new destinations for summer with The Bombon Pool Club at Hotel De Mar in Mallorca, one of the Leading Hotels of the World and a long-standing favorite of the Mallorcan high society, royalty, and international jet set.

This love letter to Mediterranean summer lovers ws born from a serendipitous meeting between Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels International, fashion designer Alberta Ferretti.

Together, their concept is a celebration of summer. Playful sophisticated luxury lies at the heart of this creative partnership, seamlessly blending Italian craftsmanship with the magnetic charm of the Balearic Islands. The name “Bombón” honors “El Chocolate,” the affectionate nickname given to Hotel de Mar by locals, inviting guests to indulge in a unique experience of relaxation and refinement by the pool, at the restaurant, or on the hotel’s exclusive sandy cove. Photo Credit: Matthieu Salvaing

For the creation of Mallorca’s first fashion-driven Pool Club at Hotel de Mar, Alberta Ferretti’s iconic tie-dye prints now adorn the pool area in the blue shades, while the beach and pool bar feature designs in beige tones. The customization of the outdoor furnishings is featured on the poolside loungers and in the hotel’s private cove, complete with umbrellas and sunbeds.

Bombon Pool Club’s poolside restaurant, which also features an exclusive Alberta Ferretti design, offers a culinary journey inspired by the essence of the Mediterranean. Its curated gastronomy features refined recipes crafted from local ingredients such as fresh vegetables, caviar, scallops, wild rice, lobsters, Black Angus beef, and Iberian ham. These dishes pay homage to Iberian and Balearic cuisine. Guests at the restaurant can also enjoy the new “Alby Cocktail” on the menu, a beverage with minty notes personally crafted by Alberta Ferretti. It’s a great way to kick off the hotel’s 60th birthday!

Hotel de Mar Gran Meliá – The Leading Hotels of the World is located at Passeig Illetes, 7, 07181 ses Illetes, Illes Balears, Spain