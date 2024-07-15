HB
News, Travel | July 15, 2024

Mallorca’s Hotel de Mar Gran Meliá Celebrates 60 Years With A New Alberta Ferretti Collaboration

News, Travel | July 15, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Alberta Ferretti x Gran Meliá Photo Credit: Matthieu Salvaing

Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts have collaborated with Alberta Ferretti on one of the hottest new destinations for summer with The Bombon Pool Club at Hotel De Mar in Mallorca, one of the Leading Hotels of the World and a long-standing favorite of the Mallorcan high society, royalty, and international jet set.

Alberta Ferretti x Gran Meliá Photo Credit: Matthieu Salvaing

This love letter to Mediterranean summer lovers ws born from a serendipitous meeting between Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels International, fashion designer Alberta Ferretti.

Alberta Ferretti x Gran Meliá Photo Credit: Matthieu Salvaing

Together, their concept is a celebration of summer. Playful sophisticated luxury lies at the heart of this creative partnership, seamlessly blending Italian craftsmanship with the magnetic charm of the Balearic Islands. The name “Bombón” honors “El Chocolate,” the affectionate nickname given to Hotel de Mar by locals, inviting guests to indulge in a unique experience of relaxation and refinement by the pool, at the restaurant, or on the hotel’s exclusive sandy cove.Alberta Ferretti x Gran Meliá Photo Credit: Matthieu Salvaing

For the creation of Mallorca’s first fashion-driven Pool Club at Hotel de Mar, Alberta Ferretti’s iconic tie-dye prints now adorn the pool area in the blue shades, while the beach and pool bar feature designs in beige tones. The customization of the outdoor furnishings is featured on the poolside loungers and in the hotel’s private cove, complete with umbrellas and sunbeds. 

Alberta Ferretti x Gran MeliáPhoto Credit: Matthieu Salvaing

Bombon Pool Club’s poolside restaurant, which also features an exclusive Alberta Ferretti design, offers a culinary journey inspired by the essence of the Mediterranean. Its curated gastronomy features refined recipes crafted from local ingredients such as fresh vegetables, caviar, scallops, wild rice, lobsters, Black Angus beef, and Iberian ham. These dishes pay homage to Iberian and Balearic cuisine. Guests at the restaurant can also enjoy the new “Alby Cocktail” on the menu, a beverage with minty notes personally crafted by Alberta Ferretti.  It’s a great way to kick off the hotel’s 60th birthday!

Alberta Ferretti x Gran MeliáPhoto Credit: Matthieu Salvaing

Hotel de Mar Gran Meliá – The Leading Hotels of the World is located at Passeig Illetes, 7, 07181 ses Illetes, Illes Balears, Spain

Related Articles

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
Entrepreneur

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

By Haute Living

Novo Stylist, founded by fashion visionary Sofia Shved and Bittu Kumar, combines expert knowledge and cutting-edge technology to offer a tailored styling experience unlike any other.

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
News

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

With National Mezcal Day, October 21st, around the corner, we’re doing a deep dive into the art of mezcal with Clase Azul Mexico.

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
Entrepreneur

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

By Mae Cornes

The House of Pontovi has transitioned from a modest garage to an influential player in custom furniture and interior design.

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
News

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

By Adrienne Faurote

Desolas Mezcal, founded in 2020 by GG Mirvis, is challenging and reshaping this perception of mezcal in the modern era.

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker
News

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker

By Adrienne Faurote

We had the incredibly rare opportunity to experience what it is technically like to walk a mile in Lewis Hamilton’s Dior B44 Blade sneakers.

La Maison Valmont Graces Beverly Hills – A New Icon On Rodeo Drive
Beauty

La Maison Valmont Graces Beverly Hills – A New Icon On Rodeo Drive

By Mary Gibson

In the world of luxury, where every detail matters, few names resonate with the same elegance and timeless allure as La Maison Valmont.

Latest Stories

  • Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
    Entrepreneur

    Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

  • Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
    News

    Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

  • The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
    Entrepreneur

    The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

  • How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
    News

    How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

  • Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker
    News

    Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
Entrepreneur

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
News

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
Entrepreneur

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
News

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker
News

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
Entrepreneur

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

By Haute Living

Novo Stylist, founded by fashion visionary Sofia Shved and Bittu Kumar, combines expert knowledge and cutting-edge technology to offer a tailored styling experience unlike any other.

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
News

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

With National Mezcal Day, October 21st, around the corner, we’re doing a deep dive into the art of mezcal with Clase Azul Mexico.

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
Entrepreneur

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

By Mae Cornes

The House of Pontovi has transitioned from a modest garage to an influential player in custom furniture and interior design.

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
News

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

By Adrienne Faurote

Desolas Mezcal, founded in 2020 by GG Mirvis, is challenging and reshaping this perception of mezcal in the modern era.

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker
News

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker

By Adrienne Faurote

We had the incredibly rare opportunity to experience what it is technically like to walk a mile in Lewis Hamilton’s Dior B44 Blade sneakers.

La Maison Valmont Graces Beverly Hills – A New Icon On Rodeo Drive
Beauty

La Maison Valmont Graces Beverly Hills – A New Icon On Rodeo Drive

By Mary Gibson

In the world of luxury, where every detail matters, few names resonate with the same elegance and timeless allure as La Maison Valmont.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black