HB
Haute Scene, News | July 21, 2024

Haute Living Celebrates The Pre-Launch of Daniel Tobok’s Authorial Debut Featuring “Cyber Certaint...

Haute Scene, News | July 21, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrated the pre-launch of Daniel Tobok’s authorial debut book featuring “Cyber Certainty” with an intimate cocktail party at the recently opened outdoor terrace of Miami Haute spot Delilah Miami on July 18.

Daniel Tobok

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Guests sipped on Telmont Champagne and an array of innovative cocktails such as the flavorful ‘Starflower’ cocktail with Bacardí Reserva Ocho Rum, Giffard banana, pineapple, lime, and kiwi.

Richard Dolan and Daniel Tobok

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Notable attendees included Seth Semilof, publisher and COO of Haute Media Group, April Donelson, Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group, Romaello D’Francoio, Carsa Craighton, Mike Schill, Richard Dolan, Dimitry Prophete, Shea Curtin, Geronimo Ramirez, Anna Chacon, Courtney Jared Bannon, Hilman Sorey, Bozana Cavar, and Sammy Gara.

Mike Schill and Daniel Tobok

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Courtney Jared Bannon

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Geronimo Ramirez and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Bozana Cavar and Sammy Gara

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Carsa Craighton and Romanello D’Francois

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Nick D’Annunzio

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Daniel Tobok

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Telmont Reserve Brut

Related Articles

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
Cover Story

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

By Laura Schreffler

TALKING BASKETBALL, NBA GOALS, AND JUSTIN BIEBER WITH THE STAR OF THE NEW YORK KNICKS. BY LAURA SCHREFFLER PHOTOGRAPHY MICHAEL SCHWARTZ STYLING MARISA MENIST GROOMING MONICA ALVAREZ SHOT ON LOCATION AT ZERO BOND, NEW YORK What you see is what you get when it comes to Jalen Brunson: the New York Knicks star is hard-working, […]

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe
City Guide

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe

By Laura Schreffler

The haute new Jazz Café At Cipriani Beverly Hills made its debut this week with an assist from Caroline Vreeland.

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse
Cocktail of the Week

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse

By Laura Schreffler

For the month of November, the “ONE Love” cocktail at ONE Steakhouse will support local Las Vegas charity Keep Memory Alive.

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills
Haute Scene

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila hosted an intimate tasting experience and first look of the Gravitas Beverly Hills, a private members’ only club that opened on October 24.

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits
Entrepreneur

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits

By Haute Living

Jimmy John Liautaud, the billionaire entrepreneur who founded the Jimmy John’s sandwich franchise, has embarked on a new chapter in his life.

This Chic Tennessee Hotel Has Its Very Own Caviar Concierge
Travel

This Chic Tennessee Hotel Has Its Very Own Caviar Concierge

By Laura Schreffler

What is a caviar concierge, you might wonder, and where can you find one? THAT answer is provided by The Memphian in Memphis, Tennessee.

Latest Stories

  • NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
    Cover Story

    NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

  • Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe
    City Guide

    Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe

  • Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse
    Cocktail of the Week

    Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse

  • Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills

  • Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits
    Entrepreneur

    Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
Cover Story

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe
City Guide

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse
Cocktail of the Week

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills
Haute Scene

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits
Entrepreneur

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits

Trending Articles

Related Articles

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
Cover Story

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

By Laura Schreffler

TALKING BASKETBALL, NBA GOALS, AND JUSTIN BIEBER WITH THE STAR OF THE NEW YORK KNICKS. BY LAURA SCHREFFLER PHOTOGRAPHY MICHAEL SCHWARTZ STYLING MARISA MENIST GROOMING MONICA ALVAREZ SHOT ON LOCATION AT ZERO BOND, NEW YORK What you see is what you get when it comes to Jalen Brunson: the New York Knicks star is hard-working, […]

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe
City Guide

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe

By Laura Schreffler

The haute new Jazz Café At Cipriani Beverly Hills made its debut this week with an assist from Caroline Vreeland.

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse
Cocktail of the Week

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse

By Laura Schreffler

For the month of November, the “ONE Love” cocktail at ONE Steakhouse will support local Las Vegas charity Keep Memory Alive.

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills
Haute Scene

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila hosted an intimate tasting experience and first look of the Gravitas Beverly Hills, a private members’ only club that opened on October 24.

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits
Entrepreneur

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits

By Haute Living

Jimmy John Liautaud, the billionaire entrepreneur who founded the Jimmy John’s sandwich franchise, has embarked on a new chapter in his life.

This Chic Tennessee Hotel Has Its Very Own Caviar Concierge
Travel

This Chic Tennessee Hotel Has Its Very Own Caviar Concierge

By Laura Schreffler

What is a caviar concierge, you might wonder, and where can you find one? THAT answer is provided by The Memphian in Memphis, Tennessee.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black