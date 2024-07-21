Haute Living celebrated the pre-launch of Daniel Tobok’s authorial debut book featuring “Cyber Certainty” with an intimate cocktail party at the recently opened outdoor terrace of Miami Haute spot Delilah Miami on July 18.

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Guests sipped on Telmont Champagne and an array of innovative cocktails such as the flavorful ‘Starflower’ cocktail with Bacardí Reserva Ocho Rum, Giffard banana, pineapple, lime, and kiwi.

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Notable attendees included Seth Semilof, publisher and COO of Haute Media Group, April Donelson, Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group, Romaello D’Francoio, Carsa Craighton, Mike Schill, Richard Dolan, Dimitry Prophete, Shea Curtin, Geronimo Ramirez, Anna Chacon, Courtney Jared Bannon, Hilman Sorey, Bozana Cavar, and Sammy Gara.

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images