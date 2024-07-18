HB
News | July 18, 2024

Gucci Celebrates 60 Years In Japan With New Exhibition, Bamboo 1947: Then and Now

News | July 18, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Gucci’s official introduction in Japan, in honor of the significant milestone, the House has announced a new exhibition at the Gucci Ginza Gallery in Tokyo, uniting Japanese artisans and artists in a creative project to reimagine 60 of their iconic Bamboo 1947 bags, highlighting core themes of discovery and upcycling. Titled “Bamboo 1947: Then and Now Celebrating 60 Years of Gucci in Japan,” the exhibition will be open to the public from Friday, August 2nd to Monday, September 23rd.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Dating back to 1947, the Bamboo bag was born when Guccio Gucci and Florentine artisans innovatively turned to bamboo for bag handles. The bag quickly became synonymous with the House’s pioneering craftsmanship and elevation. Since then, each of the brand’s Creative Directors has put forth their own interpretations of the bag through a contemporary lens giving the piece its sense of timeless allure.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Spotlighting 60 vintage bags, mainly from the 80s and 90s, the exhibition will feature the bags in a never-before-seen light, revitalized by a group of artisans and artists: goldsmith and Living National Treasure Morihito Katsura and his pupil Naoko Ai, ceramist Nakazato Hirotsune, lacquerer Ai Tokeski, photographer Daido Moriyama, painter Nami Yokoyama, and painted Yui Yaegashi – each of them adding their own unique touch the bags reflecting the House’s craftsmanship and timeless legacy of style. Once the exhibition ends, each piece will be available for purchase as an art piece.

 

A direct reflection of the creative dialogue that Gucci and Japan have shared over the past decades, the exhibition weaves the House’s narrative of tradition and innovation by delving into the historical beauty of the Bamboo 1947 bags and the exquisite craftsmanship of the Japanese artists and artisans. This collaboration brings the House’s artistic vision into a new realm where fashion intersects art and culture in a celebration of legacy and innovation.

 

Related Articles

Nourish Your Skin: Discover The Clean Beauty Movement Of Bella Boeuf
News

Nourish Your Skin: Discover The Clean Beauty Movement Of Bella Boeuf

By Grace Sarkisian

In a world where beauty often comes with a hefty price tag—and sometimes even pain—Marlaina Ginger Lewis, wellness practitioner and founder

This Mexico City Hot Spot Claimed The Title Of The Best Bar In The World
News

This Mexico City Hot Spot Claimed The Title Of The Best Bar In The World

By Laura Schreffler

This Mexico City hot spot was named the best bar in the world on Tuesday night at the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards in Madrid.

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Wine Society celebrated the cover of Miami Heat player Kevin Love with an intimate dinner at Cipriani Downtown Miami on October 21.

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets
Haute Partners

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets

By Haute Living

MCQ Markets, the revolutionary platform making luxury car investment more accessible, is offering car enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron
CEO Corner

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron

By Laura Schreffler

For our latest iteration of CEO Corner, we’ve gone one on one with Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët chief César Giron.

The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing
Entrepreneur

The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing

By Haute Living

Curating homes or multi-use spaces is a delicate art that can only be mastered by learning the nuances of artisanal creation.

Latest Stories

  • Nourish Your Skin: Discover The Clean Beauty Movement Of Bella Boeuf
    News

    Nourish Your Skin: Discover The Clean Beauty Movement Of Bella Boeuf

  • This Mexico City Hot Spot Claimed The Title Of The Best Bar In The World
    News

    This Mexico City Hot Spot Claimed The Title Of The Best Bar In The World

  • Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami
    Haute Scene

    Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami

  • Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets
    Haute Partners

    Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets

  • CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron
    CEO Corner

    CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron

Nourish Your Skin: Discover The Clean Beauty Movement Of Bella Boeuf
News

Nourish Your Skin: Discover The Clean Beauty Movement Of Bella Boeuf

This Mexico City Hot Spot Claimed The Title Of The Best Bar In The World
News

This Mexico City Hot Spot Claimed The Title Of The Best Bar In The World

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets
Haute Partners

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron
CEO Corner

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Nourish Your Skin: Discover The Clean Beauty Movement Of Bella Boeuf
News

Nourish Your Skin: Discover The Clean Beauty Movement Of Bella Boeuf

By Grace Sarkisian

In a world where beauty often comes with a hefty price tag—and sometimes even pain—Marlaina Ginger Lewis, wellness practitioner and founder

This Mexico City Hot Spot Claimed The Title Of The Best Bar In The World
News

This Mexico City Hot Spot Claimed The Title Of The Best Bar In The World

By Laura Schreffler

This Mexico City hot spot was named the best bar in the world on Tuesday night at the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards in Madrid.

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Wine Society celebrated the cover of Miami Heat player Kevin Love with an intimate dinner at Cipriani Downtown Miami on October 21.

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets
Haute Partners

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets

By Haute Living

MCQ Markets, the revolutionary platform making luxury car investment more accessible, is offering car enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron
CEO Corner

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron

By Laura Schreffler

For our latest iteration of CEO Corner, we’ve gone one on one with Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët chief César Giron.

The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing
Entrepreneur

The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing

By Haute Living

Curating homes or multi-use spaces is a delicate art that can only be mastered by learning the nuances of artisanal creation.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black