Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Gucci’s official introduction in Japan, in honor of the significant milestone, the House has announced a new exhibition at the Gucci Ginza Gallery in Tokyo, uniting Japanese artisans and artists in a creative project to reimagine 60 of their iconic Bamboo 1947 bags, highlighting core themes of discovery and upcycling. Titled “Bamboo 1947: Then and Now Celebrating 60 Years of Gucci in Japan,” the exhibition will be open to the public from Friday, August 2nd to Monday, September 23rd.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Dating back to 1947, the Bamboo bag was born when Guccio Gucci and Florentine artisans innovatively turned to bamboo for bag handles. The bag quickly became synonymous with the House’s pioneering craftsmanship and elevation. Since then, each of the brand’s Creative Directors has put forth their own interpretations of the bag through a contemporary lens giving the piece its sense of timeless allure.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Spotlighting 60 vintage bags, mainly from the 80s and 90s, the exhibition will feature the bags in a never-before-seen light, revitalized by a group of artisans and artists: goldsmith and Living National Treasure Morihito Katsura and his pupil Naoko Ai, ceramist Nakazato Hirotsune, lacquerer Ai Tokeski, photographer Daido Moriyama, painter Nami Yokoyama, and painted Yui Yaegashi – each of them adding their own unique touch the bags reflecting the House’s craftsmanship and timeless legacy of style. Once the exhibition ends, each piece will be available for purchase as an art piece.

A direct reflection of the creative dialogue that Gucci and Japan have shared over the past decades, the exhibition weaves the House’s narrative of tradition and innovation by delving into the historical beauty of the Bamboo 1947 bags and the exquisite craftsmanship of the Japanese artists and artisans. This collaboration brings the House’s artistic vision into a new realm where fashion intersects art and culture in a celebration of legacy and innovation.