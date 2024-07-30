HB
News | July 30, 2024

Flavors Of The Open Returns To The US Open With A Slew Of New Celebrity Chefs

News | July 30, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Taste of the Open
General view of signage during the Flavors of the Open event at the 2023 US Open

Photo Credit: Jennifer Pottheiser/USTA

The USTA and its hospitality partner Levy are bringing back a star-studded lineup of food and drink experiences at this year’s US Open in Flavors of the Open, the US Open’s signature culinary event that will be held during Fan Week on Thursday, August 22, inside Louis Armstrong Stadium on the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Restaurateur Simon Kim, the Founder and CEO of Gracious Hospitality Management, the group behind the Michelin-starred COTE Korean Steakhouse in New York City’s Flatiron District, will make his US Open debut with his latest concept, COQODAQ. Fans will enjoy signature dishes from the Korean-inspired Better Fried Chicken restaurant, including The Golden Nugget, an iconic chicken nugget and caviar pairing, located on the club level of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Taste of the Open
An overall during a men’s singles championship match at the 2023 US Open

Photo Credit: Jennifer Pottheiser/USTA

Teaming up once again in Aces are Michelin-starred chef Ed Brown, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, and James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi. Guests will enjoy local and seasonal seafood creations, sushi and other specialties that they have come to know and love from the US Open’s distinguished seafood spot.

Michelin-starred and Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli returns to the US Open for her fourth consecutive year, bringing fans delectable dishes and exhilarating cocktails from her Mediterranean bistro, Fare. Also returning is chef David Burke’s popular Cuban-American fusion spot, Mojito by David Burke, as well as chef Josh Capon’s Fly Fish with its lobster rolls, tuna poke, oysters, and more.

Taste of the Open
Court of Champions at the US Open

Photo Credit: Adam Glanzman/USTA

This year’s tournament also includes new dishes and returning favorites from Pat LaFrieda Meat Co., Champions by Benjamin’s Steakhouse, San Matteo NYC, Dos Toros Taqueria, La Casa de Masa, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Fuku,Eataly, Crown Shy, Korilla BBQ and Poke Yachty, Hill Country BBQ, King Souvlaki, Stacked Sandwich Shop, The Migrant Kitchen, The Nourish Spot, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the DOBEL Tequila Club, and more.

Fans looking to indulge in a refreshing beverage while they watch the top tennis players compete on the court can enjoy an impressive selection of drinks, including the US Open’s signature cocktail, the Grey Goose Honey Deuce, along with other options from DOBEL Tequila, Aperol, and Lavazza Coffee.

Taste of the Open
Morimoto at Flavors of the Open

Photo Credit: Jennifer Pottheiser/USTA

Fans who purchase tickets to Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL Tequila will be able to sample premium dishes while enjoying food demonstrations, live music, and top-tier tennis action. Guests will also have the opportunity to interact with celebrity chefs, play games and may even get the chance to play on the court. A portion of ticket proceeds will support the USTA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the USTA that helps provide tennis and academic programs to youth in under-resourced communities nationwide.

The complete 2024 US Open food and beverage lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Food and drink options will be available for fans onsite during Fan Week from Aug. 19 to Aug. 24 and through the main draw from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

Taste of the Open
Inside the US Open

Photo Credit: Jennifer Pottheiser/USTA

Tickets can be purchased at usopen.org.

Related Articles

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
News

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

By Laura Schreffler

Here are all the luxe ways to celebrate the holiday season at the storied Los Angeles landmark, the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
News

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

By Laura Schreffler

Take a peek inside 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala, attended by guests from the worlds of art, film, fashion, and entertainment.

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift

By Adrienne Faurote

The Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César collection merges the bold artistic vision of the renowned French sculptor César Baldaccini.

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.

