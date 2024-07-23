Élevée by Rickey created by Rickey Lamitie, is an individualized approach to design that you won’t find anywhere else. Discover a new style that will showcase your individuality and allow the world to see the confidence within you. Every élevée by Rickey design is custom-made for the individual. Their professional fitting services ensure a sleek fit that accentuates your body’s natural shape and allows you to experience true comfort and style with every step you take. Rickey has been designing custom bespoke wardrobes for 43 years now, helping titans of business, entertainment, and sports achieve the best version of themselves.

Photo Credit: Carlos Franco

Plus! Step into the captivating world of David Yarrow, the Scotland-born photography maestro, as élevée gallery proudly showcases his mesmerizing artworks. With an innate ability to capture the natural world from unique perspectives, David’s creations transport viewers into realms both familiar and extraordinary. From the bustling streets of Los Angeles to the serene landscapes of Europe and North America, David’s large monochrome images adorn the walls of prestigious galleries and museums. Recognized as one of the preeminent photographers of our time, his limited-edition masterpieces command staggering prices at renowned auction houses such as Sotheby’s, cementing his status as a true luminary in the world of photography.

Photo Credit: Carlos Franco

Haute Living Naples dives deeper into the history and design process of élevée.

Haute Living (HL): Can you describe the history of élevée?

Rickey Lamitie (RL): élevée by Rickey is a luxury brand that has been creating custom hand-tailored wardrobes for high-profile executives, professional athletes, and celebrity elite for nearly two decades. élevée is a completely vertical company that manufactures, designs, and styles in the U.S.A. This, coupled with thousands of in-house fabrics sourced from the finest English and Italian mills, enables our company to provide an unprecedented 24-hour turnaround service.

Photo Credit: Carlos Franco

HL: Describe the design process and materials that élevée uses.

RL: élevée by Rickey employs top stylists and designers in the fashion industry. Our stylists help you cultivate individuality through your wardrobe and create a style that articulates your own image. Whether you are conservative or a trendsetter, we take and coordinate all the clothing to make dressing effortless for you. Each hand-tailored, custom wardrobe is designed exclusively to fit each client’s lifestyle from casual to formal. Your image plays an integral part of who you are, and we pride ourselves in helping you express yourself so you can put your best self out there.

Photo Credit: Carlos Franco

By infusing the expertise of our design team, the craftsmanship of our master tailors, and the finest fabrics with your personal style and comfort level in mind, we create an unbeatable match. We understand the impact of being impeccably dressed and the necessity to establish each client’s own unique image and brand. élevée’s old-world approach and new-age designs offer a distinct look that redefines style.

Photo Credit: Carlos Franco

HL: What do your customers love about élevée most?

RL: Our turnaround time is unparalleled in the industry because we are a U.S. manufacturer and design team. “If you can imagine it, we can make it.” This truly defines what our clients have come to appreciate most. The ability to know what captures the best essence of our client and his lifestyle is the guidance they really appreciate.

Visit eleveebyrickey.com to book your custom design appointment.

281 Broad Ave. S. Naples FL 34102