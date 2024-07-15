Dior Has A New Icon: Introducing The Groove Bag

Photo Credit: Guen Fiore

When it comes to have-to-have bags, Dior is the industry’s leading force. Looking back at the coveted ‘it’ bags through the decades, some immediate standouts are the Maison’s signature Lady Dior and the Saddle Bag, both of which have withstood the test of time and still hold almost, if not more, popularity today than their debut. Now, Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri, has released the House’s newest icon and it’s already solidifying itself to be as memorable as the ones that came before it – meet the Groove Bag.

Photo Credit: Sasha Marro © Jean-Marie Binet

A statement piece in the spirit of the times, serving as an invitation to freedom and movement, the Groove Bag was dreamt up for Dior’s autumn/winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection. The effortlessly cool purse embodies an ultra-modern allure with an elegance that is both casual and sophisticated. Taking on a functional Boston shape, the body’s supple lines are alternately adorned with Dior Oblique jacquard, and the pared-down patterns of the macrocannage and graphic cannage are embossed on the leather.

Photo Credit: Sasha Marro © Jean-Marie Binet

An ode to the Maison’s incredibly meticulous essential art of detail, the irresistibly charming bag is elevated through chic finishing touches like a gilded padlock and a key ring punctuated with a star, Christian Dior’s talismanic symbol. This stunning piece is the perfect bag for a refined city look due to its easy versatility; it can be carried by hand, on the shoulder, or as a crossbody thanks to an adjustable strap. The Dior Groove Bag is now available for purchase online here as part of the Dioramour Collection.