Cincoro Tequila, an award-winning portfolio of luxury tequilas, announced its official partnership with Italian football giant AC Milan, marking a significant step in its global expansion. This partnership is set to elevate AC Milan’s fan experiences and enhance the Club’s brand positioning worldwide. Known for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, Cincoro Tequila will infuse a touch of luxury into AC Milan’s experiences and events, starting at the iconic San Siro stadium, creating unforgettable moments for fans and stakeholders alike.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cinco Spirits Group

This partnership signifies the launch of Cincoro’s Italian expansion, led by their new local distributor, D&C, an importer of luxury food and drinks for over 60 years, based in Corsico, a municipality in the Province of Milan.

“Launching Cincoro Tequila in Italy has long been a goal of ours, and we’re thrilled to finally bring Cincoro to premium spirits aficionados in Italy,” said Cincoro Tequila Co-founder & Executive Chairperson Emilia Fazzalari. “This extraordinary partnership allows us to introduce Cincoro’s rich and delicious taste to discerning Italian consumers and international travelers alike.”

To celebrate this new partnership, AC Milan and Cincoro will host an intimate, exclusive dinner for stakeholders and investors the week of July 22 in the Brera neighborhood. This invite-only event will provide an opportunity for luxury influencers, trade customers, and VIPs to indulge in various Cincoro expressions while enjoying a specially curated tequila-paired meal, showcasing the sophisticated essence of both brands.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Cincoro Tequila to AC Milan. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to aligning with brands that embody the same spirit of excellence and luxury that defines AC Milan. This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate our brand’s prestige on a global scale, connecting the elegance of Milanese culture with the sophisticated allure of Cincoro,” said Maikel Oettle, Chief Commercial Officer of AC Milan.

Cincoro Tequila recently announced the expansion of Team Cincoro, a legendary lineup of sports and business titans joining the brand in its next era. The newly minted co-owners include icons like 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams, MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, major champions Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, and DraftKings Inc. co-founders Jason Robins, Matt Kalish, and Paul Liberman, among other prominent investors.

Cincoro Tequila was launched in 2019 by five NBA legends: Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan. In under five years, Cincoro has won over 29 awards in accredited spirits competitions and continues to set the gold standard for greatness in tequila.

In 2024, Cincoro embarked on an exciting and aggressive plan for global expansion, launching in key European markets, including Spain, France, Greece, and the UK, along with the Middle East and Asia, and additional iconic travel retail destinations.

For more information on Cincoro Tequila or where to purchase, please visit http://www.cincoro.com.