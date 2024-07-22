HB
News | July 22, 2024

Cincoro Tequila Becomes Official Partner Of AC Milan: Global Expansion In Italy Kicks Off With An Intimate Inv...

News | July 22, 2024
Grace Sarkisian
By Grace Sarkisian

Cincoro Tequila, an award-winning portfolio of luxury tequilas, announced its official partnership with Italian football giant AC Milan, marking a significant step in its global expansion. This partnership is set to elevate AC Milan’s fan experiences and enhance the Club’s brand positioning worldwide. Known for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, Cincoro Tequila will infuse a touch of luxury into AC Milan’s experiences and events, starting at the iconic San Siro stadium, creating unforgettable moments for fans and stakeholders alike.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cinco Spirits Group

This partnership signifies the launch of Cincoro’s Italian expansion, led by their new local distributor, D&C, an importer of luxury food and drinks for over 60 years, based in Corsico, a municipality in the Province of Milan.

“Launching Cincoro Tequila in Italy has long been a goal of ours, and we’re thrilled to finally bring Cincoro to premium spirits aficionados in Italy,” said Cincoro Tequila Co-founder & Executive Chairperson Emilia Fazzalari. “This extraordinary partnership allows us to introduce Cincoro’s rich and delicious taste to discerning Italian consumers and international travelers alike.”

To celebrate this new partnership, AC Milan and Cincoro will host an intimate, exclusive dinner for stakeholders and investors the week of July 22 in the Brera neighborhood. This invite-only event will provide an opportunity for luxury influencers, trade customers, and VIPs to indulge in various Cincoro expressions while enjoying a specially curated tequila-paired meal, showcasing the sophisticated essence of both brands.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Cincoro Tequila to AC Milan. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to aligning with brands that embody the same spirit of excellence and luxury that defines AC Milan. This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate our brand’s prestige on a global scale, connecting the elegance of Milanese culture with the sophisticated allure of Cincoro,” said Maikel Oettle, Chief Commercial Officer of AC Milan.

Cincoro Tequila recently announced the expansion of Team Cincoro, a legendary lineup of sports and business titans joining the brand in its next era. The newly minted co-owners include icons like 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams, MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, major champions Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, and DraftKings Inc. co-founders Jason Robins, Matt Kalish, and Paul Liberman, among other prominent investors.

Cincoro Tequila was launched in 2019 by five NBA legends: Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan. In under five years, Cincoro has won over 29 awards in accredited spirits competitions and continues to set the gold standard for greatness in tequila.

In 2024, Cincoro embarked on an exciting and aggressive plan for global expansion, launching in key European markets, including Spain, France, Greece, and the UK, along with the Middle East and Asia, and additional iconic travel retail destinations.

For more information on Cincoro Tequila or where to purchase, please visit http://www.cincoro.com.

Related Articles

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
Cover Story

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

By Laura Schreffler

TALKING BASKETBALL, NBA GOALS, AND JUSTIN BIEBER WITH THE STAR OF THE NEW YORK KNICKS. BY LAURA SCHREFFLER PHOTOGRAPHY MICHAEL SCHWARTZ STYLING MARISA MENIST GROOMING MONICA ALVAREZ SHOT ON LOCATION AT ZERO BOND, NEW YORK What you see is what you get when it comes to Jalen Brunson: the New York Knicks star is hard-working, […]

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe
City Guide

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe

By Laura Schreffler

The haute new Jazz Café At Cipriani Beverly Hills made its debut this week with an assist from Caroline Vreeland.

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse
Cocktail of the Week

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse

By Laura Schreffler

For the month of November, the “ONE Love” cocktail at ONE Steakhouse will support local Las Vegas charity Keep Memory Alive.

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills
Haute Scene

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila hosted an intimate tasting experience and first look of the Gravitas Beverly Hills, a private members’ only club that opened on October 24.

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits
Entrepreneur

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits

By Haute Living

Jimmy John Liautaud, the billionaire entrepreneur who founded the Jimmy John’s sandwich franchise, has embarked on a new chapter in his life.

This Chic Tennessee Hotel Has Its Very Own Caviar Concierge
Travel

This Chic Tennessee Hotel Has Its Very Own Caviar Concierge

By Laura Schreffler

What is a caviar concierge, you might wonder, and where can you find one? THAT answer is provided by The Memphian in Memphis, Tennessee.

Latest Stories

  • NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
    Cover Story

    NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

  • Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe
    City Guide

    Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe

  • Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse
    Cocktail of the Week

    Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse

  • Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills

  • Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits
    Entrepreneur

    Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
Cover Story

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe
City Guide

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse
Cocktail of the Week

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills
Haute Scene

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits
Entrepreneur

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits

Trending Articles

Related Articles

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader
Cover Story

NY Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson: The Born Leader

By Laura Schreffler

TALKING BASKETBALL, NBA GOALS, AND JUSTIN BIEBER WITH THE STAR OF THE NEW YORK KNICKS. BY LAURA SCHREFFLER PHOTOGRAPHY MICHAEL SCHWARTZ STYLING MARISA MENIST GROOMING MONICA ALVAREZ SHOT ON LOCATION AT ZERO BOND, NEW YORK What you see is what you get when it comes to Jalen Brunson: the New York Knicks star is hard-working, […]

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe
City Guide

Cipriani Beverly Hills Debuts Its New Jazz Cafe

By Laura Schreffler

The haute new Jazz Café At Cipriani Beverly Hills made its debut this week with an assist from Caroline Vreeland.

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse
Cocktail of the Week

Cocktail Of The Week: The ONE Love Supports Keep Memory Alive At ONE Steakhouse

By Laura Schreffler

For the month of November, the “ONE Love” cocktail at ONE Steakhouse will support local Las Vegas charity Keep Memory Alive.

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills
Haute Scene

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila Host A Tasting Experience at Gravitas Beverly Hills

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila hosted an intimate tasting experience and first look of the Gravitas Beverly Hills, a private members’ only club that opened on October 24.

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits
Entrepreneur

Rock.It Superyacht Sale Marks New Chapter For Former Owner’s Entrepreneurial Pursuits

By Haute Living

Jimmy John Liautaud, the billionaire entrepreneur who founded the Jimmy John’s sandwich franchise, has embarked on a new chapter in his life.

This Chic Tennessee Hotel Has Its Very Own Caviar Concierge
Travel

This Chic Tennessee Hotel Has Its Very Own Caviar Concierge

By Laura Schreffler

What is a caviar concierge, you might wonder, and where can you find one? THAT answer is provided by The Memphian in Memphis, Tennessee.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black