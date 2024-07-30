HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | July 30, 2024

CF Design, Ltd. Selected As Exclusive Distributor For Branca Lisboa In The United States

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | July 30, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: CF Design LTD

CF Design, Ltd., a leading architectural firm known for its commitment to timeless and personalized design, is announcing its selection as the first distributor in the US for Branca Lisboa, a distinguished Portuguese contemporary furniture brand. This distributorship is set to transform the world of affordable design as it brings together two companies – an architectural firm and a fabricator –  dedicated to innovation and excellence.

Branca has earned international acclaim for its unique furniture line that combines contemporary aesthetics and exceptional craftsmanship. Marco Sousa Santos, the brand’s CEO and creative director, has established himself in the design landscape. He accepted CF Design’s proposal to introduce Branca’s designs to the American market, believing in the firm’s expertise in creating spaces that celebrate individuality and connection to the land.

Branca’s products are manufactured in northern Portugal, with the brand being based in Lisbon. Only selected wood production experts can handcraft each of the brand’s pieces. The brand then combines these artisans’ skills with the latest digital production tools. It employs an ethical approach in producing designs that prioritize ergonomics, function, structure, and surface, as he was inspired by the craft and durability of modern Danish design.

Branca values local integration, material economy, and sustainability, balancing innovation, quality, and price. It is for this very reason that CF Design resonates with the Portuguese design brand. “We’re beyond excited to represent Branca in the US. Their commitment to design excellence and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our own values, and we want to bring their unique creations to our clients across the country,” said Cheryl Fosdick, CF Design’s owner and principal designer.

Photo Credit: CF Design LTD

CF Design’s dedication to understanding the individual character of each project and tailoring designs to the sites, the heritage, and the expressive characters of the people who will inhabit their work perfectly complements Branca’s philosophy and the nature of Portuguese art. Often merging traditional and innovative elements in fabric and form, Branca’s work also uses natural materials for authentic beauty within the environment. The attention to detail and the use of color – bold and subtle – reflects the nature of  Northern Minnesota’s Nordic-inspired structures and textiles.

Fosdick shares the story behind CF Design’s distributorship with Branca. The firm initially intended to pursue collaboration with one of the innovators in contemporary interior furnishings in the US. However, a series of changes in the industry is reshaping the market. The impact of this is the creation of a singular dominant source for many iconic US-made products and higher pricing that is set to negatively affect CF Design and its clients.

Fosdick, being the forward-thinking leader that she is, immediately pivoted and sought to find a partner that aligns with its design principles and offers accessible yet refined furniture options. The founder eventually found Branca through an extensive web search. “I was immediately impressed by its elegant and affordable pieces. I knew this was CF Design’s chance to introduce Scandinavian-inspired design to our clients that they had never seen before… designs that complement more traditional Danish modern furnishings already owned by many of our clients,” she shared.

CF Design proposed to sell Branca’s products in the US, and to its delight, Branca accepted, and the two companies have worked out shipping products to CF Design’s home state of Minnesota efficiently. The two firms solidified their distributorship as both showed a willingness to accommodate each other’s preferences and suggestions.

Ultimately, CF Design representing Branca in the US market demonstrates the former’s mission of showing a deeper appreciation for Portuguese design heritage. The two firms are poised to innovate the world of furniture and design with their combined commitment to individuality, sustainability, and affordability.

Written in partnership with Tom White

