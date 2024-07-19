Celebrate National Tequila Day At The Hottest LA Dining Destinations With Clase Azul Mexico
Our favorite day of the summer, National Tequila Day, is quickly approaching. Celebrated on July 24th, it’s the perfect occasion to raise a glass and savor the rich heritage and distinct flavors of Mexico’s most iconic spirit. And this National Tequila Day, we’re indulging in Clase Azul Mexico for the ultimate celebration in Los Angeles.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Mexico
A brand that was created in rich tradition and culture, Clase Azul has been crafting luxurious tequila and hand-made ceramic decanters inspired by the warmth and vitality of Mexico for over 25 years. Today, Clase Azul showcases Mexico’s rich legacy through unforgettable experiences, unique destinations, and exquisite creations—like the eight icons. Clase Azul has become a premium tequila brand synonymous with exquisite tequila and there’s no better day to honor the brand than National Tequila Day.
To get into the spirit, here’s a brief 101 on Clase Azul tequila. Clase Azul Tequila Plata is the brand’s faithful portrayal of agave, offering an unaged tequila that captures the nuanced and fresh flavor of the agave. Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, their artisanal signature, is a smooth tequila masterfully aged for eight months in American whiskey casks. Clase Azul Tequila Gold, inspired by spectacular Mexican sunsets, combines Clase Azul Tequila Plata, a special reposado matured in French oak casks, and an extra añejo finished in sherry casks, with a gorgeous decanter featuring a ceramic base adorned by two hand-painted 24-karat gold ribbons. Clase Azul Tequila Añejo, a tale of agave, results from more than two years of aging in American whiskey casks. Crafted for true connoisseurs, Clase Azul Tequila Ultra is the brand’s most time-intensive creation, aged for five years in American whiskey and sherry casks, and adorned with platinum, silver, and 24-karat gold.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Mexico
This National Tequila Day, create a new tradition in Los Angeles by heading to one of the city’s best restaurants for the ultimate Clase Azul tequila cocktail.
FORMA (at Navy Street & Venice location)
Forma, created by Los Angeles hospitality veterans Executive Chef Piero Topputo and General Manager Mario Sabatini, offers a contemporary Italian menu featuring pasta served Dalla Forma—finished in large cheese wheels. For a true National Tequila Day experience, we deem the Elegante Margarita, which consists of Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, Grand Marnier Centennaire, fresh lime, and flower ice, a must-try.
VERSE LOS ANGELES
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Mexico
Consider The “Cielito Lindo” or Beautiful Little Sky the most sophisticated cocktail to celebrate National Tequila Day. It is a carefully crafted cocktail blending Clase Azul Plata, Vanilla Baharat Syrup, Grapefruit Juice, Lemon Juice, Egg White, and a pinch of Colima Sea Salt. Each ingredient is meticulously selected to create a harmonious symphony of flavors. Romanticizing Angeleno Cuisine, VERSE LA, led by Chef Oscar and 17-time Grammy-winning mixer Manny Marroquin, offers an eclectic dining experience with global flavors, fresh hand-picked ingredients, and immersive acoustics featuring 52 speakers for perfect sound, blending food, music, and libations in a unique modern supper club setting.
PALOMA
Enjoy a fresh Clase Azul cocktail on the rocks at Paloma, a Mediterranean-inspired oasis at the iconic corner of Abbot Kinney and Venice Blvd, offering three distinct dining areas—indoor velveteen banquettes and bar seating, a bougainvillea-framed patio with a retractable roof, and an al fresco deck shaded with breezy umbrellas and lush greenery.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Mexico
MOONSHADOWS MALIBU
From a midday brunch to supper at sunset, Moonshadows offers the ultimate casual dining experience right on Malibu beach, featuring a mix of seafood and signature dishes with Asian fusion, Italian, and American influences, and providing an ideal atmosphere for private and corporate events with catering available. If you happen to be on a National Tequila day ‘bar crawl,’ we recommend ending the day with The Chocolate Royal, a decadent cocktail made with Clase Azul Plata, Crème de Cacao, Godiva liqueur, and topped with whipped cream – making it the perfect dessert.
And for a more spontaneous trip this summer, head to Los Cabos, Mexico, and visit Clase Azul La Terraza, Los Cabos. The luxury boutique, restaurant, and experiential space offer unique tastings like A Taste of Culture, and the newly announced Clase Azul Cosmos, where guests can create a customized decanter infused with their essence and energy.
