Forma, created by Los Angeles hospitality veterans Executive Chef Piero Topputo and General Manager Mario Sabatini, offers a contemporary Italian menu featuring pasta served Dalla Forma—finished in large cheese wheels. For a true National Tequila Day experience, we deem the Elegante Margarita, which consists of Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, Grand Marnier Centennaire, fresh lime, and flower ice, a must-try.

VERSE LOS ANGELES

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Mexico

Consider The “Cielito Lindo” or Beautiful Little Sky the most sophisticated cocktail to celebrate National Tequila Day. It is a carefully crafted cocktail blending Clase Azul Plata, Vanilla Baharat Syrup, Grapefruit Juice, Lemon Juice, Egg White, and a pinch of Colima Sea Salt. Each ingredient is meticulously selected to create a harmonious symphony of flavors. Romanticizing Angeleno Cuisine, VERSE LA, led by Chef Oscar and 17-time Grammy-winning mixer Manny Marroquin, offers an eclectic dining experience with global flavors, fresh hand-picked ingredients, and immersive acoustics featuring 52 speakers for perfect sound, blending food, music, and libations in a unique modern supper club setting.

PALOMA

Enjoy a fresh Clase Azul cocktail on the rocks at Paloma, a Mediterranean-inspired oasis at the iconic corner of Abbot Kinney and Venice Blvd, offering three distinct dining areas—indoor velveteen banquettes and bar seating, a bougainvillea-framed patio with a retractable roof, and an al fresco deck shaded with breezy umbrellas and lush greenery.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul Mexico

MOONSHADOWS MALIBU

From a midday brunch to supper at sunset, Moonshadows offers the ultimate casual dining experience right on Malibu beach, featuring a mix of seafood and signature dishes with Asian fusion, Italian, and American influences, and providing an ideal atmosphere for private and corporate events with catering available. If you happen to be on a National Tequila day ‘bar crawl,’ we recommend ending the day with The Chocolate Royal, a decadent cocktail made with Clase Azul Plata, Crème de Cacao, Godiva liqueur, and topped with whipped cream – making it the perfect dessert.

And for a more spontaneous trip this summer, head to Los Cabos, Mexico, and visit Clase Azul La Terraza, Los Cabos. The luxury boutique, restaurant, and experiential space offer unique tastings like A Taste of Culture, and the newly announced Clase Azul Cosmos, where guests can create a customized decanter infused with their essence and energy.