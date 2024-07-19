Best Secret Speakeasies In Boston

Sneak away to these secret spots with sensational cocktails and sophisticated surroundings at the top seven speakeasy bars in Boston.

Blind Duck at Raffles Boston

Slide into this sleek 76-seat, two-story space within Raffles Boston with a seasonally changing cocktail menu with each beverage telling a story. Enjoy handcrafted signature cocktails including the ‘El Jardinero’ made with the speakeasy’s very own Blind Duck gin, cucumber juice, clarified tomato juice, and tarragon-infused St. Germain; or the ‘Slippery Banana’ made with Tyrconnell Irish whiskey, banana liquor, Benedictine D.O.M, and angostura.

For those who want a special Boston cocktail, try the ‘Jack, Kack, and Lack’ named after the ducklings from the Boston children’s book Make Way for Ducklings. This reimagined Old Fashioned is infused with Elijah Craig bourbon, brown butter, duck fat, Broadbent Madeira 5 Years Old Reserve, a Chinese five-spice simple syrup, and Angostura bitters. For snacks, share brioche toast with trout caviar, sour cream, and fresh chive, and end on a sweet note with Portuguese egg custard tarts.

Tuesday to Thursday 5pm–1am; Friday and Saturday from 5pm–2am

40 Trinity Pl, 02116



Old Wives’ Tale at Encore Boston Harbor

Hidden behind the back wall of Seamark Seafood & Cocktails at Encore Boston Harbor lies Old Wives’ Tale, a 16-seat speakeasy clad in maritime-inspired decor with dark woods and conversation-starter gadgets and antiques. This secret gem boasts a cocktail menu celebrating New England’s seafaring tales of lore and legend with global spirits served in oceanic glassware and a selection of small plates featuring fresh seafood delicacies. Walk-ins only; no reservation required.

Open Tuesday through Thursday 6–10pm; Friday and Saturday 6pm–2am.

1 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149

The Loyall Counting Room

Opening late Summer 2024

Pay homage to Boston’s infamous rebels and revolutionaries including John Avery, Thomas Chase, Henry Bass, and Captain Joseph Field in this wood-clad hideaway. Its name is inspired by The Loyal Nine who preceded the Sons of Liberty who planned and executed events like the Boston Tea Party, which is located behind the InterContinental Boston at Fort Point Channel. This hidden parlor accommodates up to 25 guests and acts as a modern-day tribute to the secret counting rooms and water holes of the time with an exclusive cocktail menu inspired by the colonial era featuring one-of-a-kind elixirs with ingredients like Applejack, Rum, and Fino sherry. The Loyall Counting Room is by reservation only and guests will receive a password to enter.

510 Atlantic Ave, 02210

The Red Fox North End

North End’s newest speakeasy is a martini lounge hidden inside The Red Fox, an Italian restaurant on the basement level flanked with retro red-hued tufted banquets, wood-paneled walls, and fringed lamps with mood lighting creating the perfect date night spot. With a menu focused on pasta and martinis, guests can order new martini varieties such as the aglio e pepe, a dry martini with raw garlic, pepper, and parm, or try the sour apple martini with calvados and granny smith cordial. Choose small plates to split such as clams casino and meatballs while cozying up in this sexy sunken space.

Open seven days a week, 5pm–11pm; the bar is open seven days a week, from 5pm–12am.

326 Commercial Street, 02113

Baldwin & Sons Trading Company

The Baldwin and Sons Trading Co. is housed in a warm and inviting library on the second floor of The Baldwin Bar at Sichuan Garden built inside the Baldwin Mansion, a New England colonial mansion from the 1600s. In a lounge-style environment, mixologists at The Baldwin and Sons Trading Co. combine a mix of a variety of specialty ingredients you wouldn’t expect to go together to create flavorful, unique concoctions. Try cocktails such as the ‘Flip Fantasia’ with pisco, acidified cantaloupe, ricotta, peanut oil, and egg white; the ‘Avenue of Giants’ infused with Roku, tomatillo, lime, and strawberry mascarpone Espuma; the ‘Flor de Jalisco’ with Don Julio Blanco, sunflower, carrot, Pandan, and orange; and the ‘Skeleton Key’ with Flor De Cana 18, Koji banana, and black sesame.

2 Alfred St, Woburn, MA 01801

Next Door

With the façade of a locksmith shop, Next Door is hidden behind Pazza on Porter where guests meet the hostess and then walk through the patio to a secret door where they must wave their hands to enter. Inside, the art of cocktail creation doubles as culinary theater for foodies and beverage enthusiasts alike in this luxe 30-seat lounge in East Boston. For cocktails, ‘Purple Rain’ is bright and refreshing with butterfly pea flower-infused Hendricks Gin, Giffard wild elderflower liquor, lemon juice, cucumber syrup, and soda water. If you have a sweet tooth, indulge in the ‘Queen of Hearts’ with cherry-infused Four Roses bourbon, Martini & Rossi Ambrato Riserva dry vermouth, Martina & Roussi Rubino Riserva vermouth, Stambecco Maraschino cherry amaro, chocolate bitters, and grated dark chocolate. For a tropical burst, order the ‘Walter White’ with Sipsmith strawberry smash gin, kiwi syrup, Chinola passion fruit liquor, lemon juice, blue spirulina, and watermelon soda. Next Door has an impressive collection of cognacs, scotch, bourbon and rye, tequila, and mezcal along with an impressive collection of wine and champagne. The seafood-based food menu features tasty lobster sliders, salmon tartare, miniature ahi tuna tacos, and tuna crudo – perfect for sharing. Don’t miss out on the deluxe caviar plate with crème fraiche, chives, smoked salmon, blinis, and cornichons pickles.

Thursday 6pm–12am; Friday and Saturday 5pm–2am; Sunday 6pm–12am.

107 Porter St, 02128

Offsuit

To escape to this intimate, candlelit 20-seat bar located within Troquet on South in Boston’s Leather District, you must walk behind an alley to a black door and call the number outside. Once inside, unwind to records on vinyl while sipping on innovative cocktails such as the spicy and fresh ‘Switchblade’ cocktail infused with Singani 63, summer peach, empirical symphony 6, Campari, and celery pepper soda. For those who like to savor their sips and drink slowly, opt for the ‘Tuxedo Connection’ concocted with angel’s envy rye infused with mushrooms, clarified butter pecan ice cream, chardonnay, benedictine, and amontillado sherry. Delight in Offsuit’s crave-worthy treats fit for true kids at heart including chicken nuggets, smashburgers, caramel popcorn, and boozy milk and cookies with bonded privateer rum. Plus! If you’re a wine enthusiast, this speakeasy will often match the wine list to the year that’s spinning on vinyl.

Open Tuesday through Thursday: 5pm–1am; Friday & Saturday: 4pm–1am

5 Utica St, 02111