Au Soleil: A Summer Soirée By Le Méridien

Chase endless summers in the city or by the beach, from lazy rosé-filled afternoons in your favorite garden to backgammon on a mid-century terrace, or a stroll at golden hour with a sweet treat in hand. Savor the good life with Le Méridien, where the sun never sets on the jet set, from New York to Nice, Montreal to Munich, Dubai to Delhi, Shanghai to San Francisco, and beyond.

Moments to Sip n’ Savor

Allow yourself to indulge in lazy, rosé-filled afternoons, perfectly complemented by Le Scoop by Le Méridien. This exclusive gelato and sorbet treat brings the flavors of a European summer to life. Inspired by Whispering Angel rosé, the rosé sorbet debuts this month at over 30 Le Méridien properties worldwide. From urban retreats like Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Le Méridien Melbourne to coastal getaways like Le Méridien Barcelona and Le Méridien Lav, Split, this treat is available at many stunning locations.

The Rosé Sorbet Experience

Guests can indulge in Le Scoop by Le Méridien, which features various flavors of gelato and sorbet, all reminiscent of a glamorous, sunny summer spent on the French Riviera. The frozen treats are inspired by classic European flavors and unique destinations and include authentic ingredients like bright green pistachios from Sicily, as well as fragrant vanilla beans from Madagascar. Le Scoop is designed to be enjoyed while taking part in the European summer tradition of a “passeggiata” to unlock the destination’s locale. “Passeggiata” is an Italian term referring to a traditional evening stroll in the town’s piazza.

The sorbet is served in a custom-designed Sorbet Sidecar, a glass cone that holds the sorbet scoop and sits atop a stemless wine glass filled with rosé. Presented on a sunshine-colored tray with an Au Soleil wooden cradle, this scoop-and-sip combo embodies the luxurious and leisurely spirit of Le Méridien.

Timeless Entertainment

Le Méridien’s Au Soleil program goes beyond culinary delights. Guests can enjoy nostalgic pastimes such as backgammon, dominoes, and chess, all set against the backdrop of live music entertainment and warm weather soundtracks. This timeless entertainment ensures that every moment at Le Méridien is filled with relaxation and enjoyment.

Exclusive Au Soleil Essentials

Take a piece of golden hour home with Le Méridien’s exclusive Au Soleil collection. This carefully curated selection includes beach totes and towels, picnic baskets, and other summer essentials, allowing guests to continue embracing the endless summer mindset long after their stay.

Le Méridien’s Endless Summer

This summer, take the opportunity to slow down and savor the good life with Le Méridien, where moments of ease and enjoyment are just a scoop away. Le Méridien’s Au Soleil program brings summer favorites under one roof, ensuring an unforgettable experience wherever your travels take you.

Written in partnership with Le Méridien by Marriott.