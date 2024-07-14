HB
Haute Beauty | July 14, 2024

Au Soleil: A Summer Soirée By Le Méridien

Haute Beauty | July 14, 2024
Grace Sarkisian
By Grace Sarkisian

Chase endless summers in the city or by the beach, from lazy rosé-filled afternoons in your favorite garden to backgammon on a mid-century terrace, or a stroll at golden hour with a sweet treat in hand. Savor the good life with Le Méridien, where the sun never sets on the jet set, from New York to Nice, Montreal to Munich, Dubai to Delhi, Shanghai to San Francisco, and beyond.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marriott

Moments to Sip n’ Savor

Allow yourself to indulge in lazy, rosé-filled afternoons, perfectly complemented by Le Scoop by Le Méridien. This exclusive gelato and sorbet treat brings the flavors of a European summer to life. Inspired by Whispering Angel rosé, the rosé sorbet debuts this month at over 30 Le Méridien properties worldwide. From urban retreats like Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Le Méridien Melbourne to coastal getaways like Le Méridien Barcelona and Le Méridien Lav, Split, this treat is available at many stunning locations.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marriott

The Rosé Sorbet Experience

Guests can indulge in Le Scoop by Le Méridien, which features various flavors of gelato and sorbet, all reminiscent of a glamorous, sunny summer spent on the French Riviera. The frozen treats are inspired by classic European flavors and unique destinations and include authentic ingredients like bright green pistachios from Sicily, as well as fragrant vanilla beans from Madagascar. Le Scoop is designed to be enjoyed while taking part in the European summer tradition of a “passeggiata” to unlock the destination’s locale. “Passeggiata” is an Italian term referring to a traditional evening stroll in the town’s piazza.

The sorbet is served in a custom-designed Sorbet Sidecar, a glass cone that holds the sorbet scoop and sits atop a stemless wine glass filled with rosé. Presented on a sunshine-colored tray with an Au Soleil wooden cradle, this scoop-and-sip combo embodies the luxurious and leisurely spirit of Le Méridien.

Timeless Entertainment

Le Méridien’s Au Soleil program goes beyond culinary delights. Guests can enjoy nostalgic pastimes such as backgammon, dominoes, and chess, all set against the backdrop of live music entertainment and warm weather soundtracks. This timeless entertainment ensures that every moment at Le Méridien is filled with relaxation and enjoyment.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marriott

Exclusive Au Soleil Essentials

Take a piece of golden hour home with Le Méridien’s exclusive Au Soleil collection. This carefully curated selection includes beach totes and towels, picnic baskets, and other summer essentials, allowing guests to continue embracing the endless summer mindset long after their stay.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marriott

Le Méridien’s Endless Summer

This summer, take the opportunity to slow down and savor the good life with Le Méridien, where moments of ease and enjoyment are just a scoop away. Le Méridien’s Au Soleil program brings summer favorites under one roof, ensuring an unforgettable experience wherever your travels take you.

Written in partnership with Le Méridien by Marriott.

Related Articles

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
Entrepreneur

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

By Haute Living

Novo Stylist, founded by fashion visionary Sofia Shved and Bittu Kumar, combines expert knowledge and cutting-edge technology to offer a tailored styling experience unlike any other.

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
News

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

With National Mezcal Day, October 21st, around the corner, we’re doing a deep dive into the art of mezcal with Clase Azul Mexico.

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
Entrepreneur

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

By Mae Cornes

The House of Pontovi has transitioned from a modest garage to an influential player in custom furniture and interior design.

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
News

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

By Adrienne Faurote

Desolas Mezcal, founded in 2020 by GG Mirvis, is challenging and reshaping this perception of mezcal in the modern era.

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker
News

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker

By Adrienne Faurote

We had the incredibly rare opportunity to experience what it is technically like to walk a mile in Lewis Hamilton’s Dior B44 Blade sneakers.

La Maison Valmont Graces Beverly Hills – A New Icon On Rodeo Drive
Beauty

La Maison Valmont Graces Beverly Hills – A New Icon On Rodeo Drive

By Mary Gibson

In the world of luxury, where every detail matters, few names resonate with the same elegance and timeless allure as La Maison Valmont.

Latest Stories

  • Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
    Entrepreneur

    Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

  • Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
    News

    Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

  • The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
    Entrepreneur

    The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

  • How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
    News

    How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

  • Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker
    News

    Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
Entrepreneur

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
News

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
Entrepreneur

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
News

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker
News

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
Entrepreneur

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

By Haute Living

Novo Stylist, founded by fashion visionary Sofia Shved and Bittu Kumar, combines expert knowledge and cutting-edge technology to offer a tailored styling experience unlike any other.

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
News

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

With National Mezcal Day, October 21st, around the corner, we’re doing a deep dive into the art of mezcal with Clase Azul Mexico.

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
Entrepreneur

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

By Mae Cornes

The House of Pontovi has transitioned from a modest garage to an influential player in custom furniture and interior design.

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
News

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

By Adrienne Faurote

Desolas Mezcal, founded in 2020 by GG Mirvis, is challenging and reshaping this perception of mezcal in the modern era.

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker
News

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker

By Adrienne Faurote

We had the incredibly rare opportunity to experience what it is technically like to walk a mile in Lewis Hamilton’s Dior B44 Blade sneakers.

La Maison Valmont Graces Beverly Hills – A New Icon On Rodeo Drive
Beauty

La Maison Valmont Graces Beverly Hills – A New Icon On Rodeo Drive

By Mary Gibson

In the world of luxury, where every detail matters, few names resonate with the same elegance and timeless allure as La Maison Valmont.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black