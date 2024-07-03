HB
Assouline Opens New Boutique on Madison Avenue With A Chic Café

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ©Molly Zacher

Luxury book publisher, Assouline, is putting roots down in New York City with the opening of their new boutique nestled in the Upper East Side on the iconic Madison Avenue. Renowned for their elegant bookstores and publications, Assouline’s new shop debuts as a perfect addition to the neighborhood set amongst other leading luxury brands like Chanel, Hermès, and more. The new space offers a cabinet of curiosities while serving as a sophisticated and worldly destination for shoppers alike. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ©Molly Zacher

Customers can explore an extensive selection of the brand’s signature luxury books, including Special Editions, acclaimed handcrafted Ultimate volumes, the sought-after Travel Series, and other diverse collections. Whether you’re an avid collector or new to Assouline, the new space offers a warm and inviting atmosphere that reflects the elegance and sophistication of the Upper East Side.

An awning in the brand’s signature red greets its guests before stepping into the luxurious space filled with bookshelves and large tables presenting the brand’s books and curated library objects that provide an exclusive opportunity to explore Assouline’s heritage and contemporary offerings. The new boutique also features a café complete with a cozy, four-seat bar offering an all-day menu of pastries, fresh juices, a full coffee menu, and refreshing beverages adapted by the crafted cocktails at Swans Bar at Maison Assouline in London, which are all inspired by the elusive locations in Assouline’s iconic Travel series.

The café invites guests to immerse themselves in the full Assouline experience, blending the art of fine publishing with leisurely indulgence. “We are thrilled to introduce Assouline amongst the elegant lineup of boutiques on Madison Avenue. We invite everyone to visit, explore our book collections, and enjoy a drink at our new café” shared Prosper Assouline, Co-Founder of Assouline.

