Traditional beauty standards have often emphasized uniformity—promoting a singular, often unattainable beauty ideal that varies little from one culture to the next. Studies suggest these standards influence personal aesthetics and impact self-esteem and social perceptions.

According to a survey by the Dove Self-Esteem Project, over 70% of women reported feeling pressured by media to meet specific beauty standards, which are frequently unreflective of the population’s diversity.

In contrast, the beauty industry is transforming, driven by an increasing demand for inclusivity and authenticity. This shift is reflected in consumer behavior; a Nielsen report from 2019 found that 73% of Millennials and Gen Z consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products, a trend that extends into their beauty purchases. They seek products that enhance their appearance and brands that respect environmental and ethical standards.

The Ethical Approach of ÂMÉ Living

ÂMÉ Living, under Jen Alsehali, is changing industry norms in response to the broadening beauty standards. Alsehali, a healthcare professional known for her non-surgical spinal techniques and decompression protocols, uses her holistic health expertise to enhance skincare. ÂMÉ Living’s products are designed to improve the skin’s appearance and overall health, emphasizing ethical sourcing and environmental sustainability.

The brand caters to consumers who seek effective beauty products that align with their ethical values, emphasizing transparency and conscientious business practices.

Changing Beauty Standards at ÂMÉ Living

One key way ÂMÉ Living is changing beauty standards is through regenerative ingredients. These ingredients are sourced from farming practices that enhance soil health, increase biodiversity, and restore ecosystems. By using ingredients that contribute to the regeneration of the environment, ÂMÉ Living supports the planet’s health, which in turn impacts the wellness of every consumer.

Beyond their ecological impact, the ingredients in ÂMÉ Living products are selected for their holistic benefits to skin health. Products like the Anti-Puff Eye Elixir and Brilliant C Therapy Serum incorporate bioactive compounds known for their efficacy. For instance, the Anti-Puff Eye Elixir may utilize caffeine and soothing botanicals to reduce under-eye puffiness and dark circles, leveraging natural anti-inflammatory properties. Meanwhile, the Brilliant C Therapy Serum combines powerful antioxidants like Vitamin C with superfruits to enhance skin brightness and resilience against environmental damage.

ÂMÉ Living ensures that each product is backed by clinical research to verify its efficacy and safety. This scientific approach guarantees that products deliver on their promises and do so for all skin types.

Ethical and Sustainable Beauty: ÂMÉ Living’s Commitment

In addition to the ingredients, ÂMÉ Living extends its ethical practices to its packaging solutions. All packaging is designed to be fully recyclable, minimizing the environmental footprint of their products. This ensures that the brand’s impact extends beyond the consumer to affect positive environmental change.

ÂMÉ Living is creating skincare products and crafting a movement towards more ethical, inclusive, and conscientious beauty standards that appeal to a diverse global audience. This approach to beauty challenges the status quo and sets a new standard for what consumers can expect.