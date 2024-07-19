HB
Haute Scene, News | July 19, 2024

A Toast To Excellence: An Evening With Haute Leaders At Casa Cruz New York

Haute Scene, News | July 19, 2024
Grace Sarkisian
By Grace Sarkisian

Last night, Casa Cruz New York played host to an exclusive event for Haute Living, a celebration of the remarkable individuals within the Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks. Nestled in the heart of Manhattan’s Upper East Side, just steps away from Central Park, Casa Cruz is a historic six-story Beaux-Arts townhouse that promises an unparalleled dining experience, blending masterful cuisine with opulent interiors.

Guest of Dr. Rishi Chopra, Dr. Aya Ahram, Dr. Rishi Chopra, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Amit Sondhi, Samir Menon, and Dr. Kiran Mian

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Dr. Anna Avaliani

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Upon arrival, guests were captivated by the posh interiors decked with original artworks by renowned artists such as Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and Louise Giovanelli. The heart of Casa Cruz is connected by a stunning cherry wood staircase that curls through the center of the townhouse, providing a cohesive yet distinct experience on each floor.

Berenice Gartner and Dr. Michael Gartner

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Genevieve Lalezar and Dr. Frank Lalezar

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Notable attendees included Dr. Anna Avaliani, Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Amit Sondhi, Dr. Frank Lalezar, and Dr. Mimi Yeung, among others. The gathering provided a perfect opportunity for these leaders to network, share insights, and celebrate their achievements in a setting that epitomizes luxury and refinement.

Radmilla Lolly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

In June 2024, Casa Cruz New York partnered with Michelin-starred chef John Fraser and his hospitality group, JF Restaurants, to introduce a new culinary program throughout The House, including the reimagined rooftop concept, Frances at Casa Cruz. Last night’s event showcased the best of this collaboration with a menu that highlighted Chef Fraser’s innovative approach.

Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose and Dr. Kiran Mian

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Dr. Anna Avaliani and Dr. Mimi Yeung

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

The evening’s menu featured a variety of platos chicos and ensaladas, including grill-kissed Caesar salad, crispy Portuguese octopus, and tomato salad with stracciatella. main courses included octopus gnocchetti, steak cut king salmon, colorado lamb chops, and aged duck breast. guests enjoyed sides like olive oil fried potato tots and confit king trumpets. desserts included dark chocolate mousse, tiramisu, and berry rhubarb pavlova.

Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Dr. Aya Ahram, Dr. Kiran Mian, and Amit Sondhi

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

The event at Casa Cruz New York was a resounding success, offering a night of elegance, exquisite cuisine, and vibrant conversation. As guests departed, they carried with them memories of an unforgettable evening, set in one of Manhattan’s most glamorous venues. Casa Cruz New York continues to set the standard for fine dining and sophisticated social gatherings in the city, making it the perfect choice for hosting events that celebrate excellence and style.

Andrea Gutierrez

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Casa Cruz New York

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Dr. Kiran Mian and Dr. Aya Ahram

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

