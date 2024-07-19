Last night, Casa Cruz New York played host to an exclusive event for Haute Living, a celebration of the remarkable individuals within the Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks. Nestled in the heart of Manhattan’s Upper East Side, just steps away from Central Park, Casa Cruz is a historic six-story Beaux-Arts townhouse that promises an unparalleled dining experience, blending masterful cuisine with opulent interiors.

Upon arrival, guests were captivated by the posh interiors decked with original artworks by renowned artists such as Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and Louise Giovanelli. The heart of Casa Cruz is connected by a stunning cherry wood staircase that curls through the center of the townhouse, providing a cohesive yet distinct experience on each floor.

Notable attendees included Dr. Anna Avaliani, Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Amit Sondhi, Dr. Frank Lalezar, and Dr. Mimi Yeung, among others. The gathering provided a perfect opportunity for these leaders to network, share insights, and celebrate their achievements in a setting that epitomizes luxury and refinement.

In June 2024, Casa Cruz New York partnered with Michelin-starred chef John Fraser and his hospitality group, JF Restaurants, to introduce a new culinary program throughout The House, including the reimagined rooftop concept, Frances at Casa Cruz. Last night’s event showcased the best of this collaboration with a menu that highlighted Chef Fraser’s innovative approach.

The evening’s menu featured a variety of platos chicos and ensaladas, including grill-kissed Caesar salad, crispy Portuguese octopus, and tomato salad with stracciatella. main courses included octopus gnocchetti, steak cut king salmon, colorado lamb chops, and aged duck breast. guests enjoyed sides like olive oil fried potato tots and confit king trumpets. desserts included dark chocolate mousse, tiramisu, and berry rhubarb pavlova.

The event at Casa Cruz New York was a resounding success, offering a night of elegance, exquisite cuisine, and vibrant conversation. As guests departed, they carried with them memories of an unforgettable evening, set in one of Manhattan’s most glamorous venues. Casa Cruz New York continues to set the standard for fine dining and sophisticated social gatherings in the city, making it the perfect choice for hosting events that celebrate excellence and style.

