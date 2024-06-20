Watch The Dior Men’s Summer 2025 Show Live From Paris

As the city of Paris is in its final stages of prepping for the 2024 Olympics, the city has certainly not slowed down. Between Men’s Fashion Week and Haute Couture next week, Paris is simply on fire. Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21st, Kim Jones, the Creative Director of Dior Men, will be unveiling the Dior Men’s Summer 2025 Show at 9:00 AM ET. And based on the very few hints to the collection we’ve seen thus far, we’re expecting a muted color palette of marrons and blush pinks. Tune into the show live from Paris by clicking the link below.