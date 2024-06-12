HB
Haute Cuisine, News | June 12, 2024

Tourism Western Australia Presents ‘West Coast To West Coast’ Dinner Series In Malibu

Haute Cuisine, News | June 12, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Malibu Beach Inn
Carbon Beach

Photo Credit: Malibu Beach Inn

A taste of Western Australia is coming to Malibu this week! Chef Adam Robson Chew of Western Australia’s Cape Lodge is collaborating with Carbon Beach Executive Chef Joshua Balague to bring Malibu a taste of Australia’s western coast through a five-course pop-up menu at the Malibu Beach Inn.

Adam Robson-Chew
Chef Adam Robson Chew

Photo Credit: Cape Lodge

The “West Coast to West Coast” dinner series is running Thursday, June 13 – Sunday, June 16, 2024 at Malibu Beach Inn’s restaurant Carbon Beach Club. As the name suggests, the menu expertly pairs the regional culinary influences from both parts of the world through a seafood-forward feast.

Malibu Beach Inn
Chef Joshua Balague

Photo Credit: Malibu Beach Inn

Guests can prepare to be transported to Western Australia through food and drink as Robson Chew has curated a selection of wine pairings from the Margaret River Region — Western Australia’s award-winning wine region. The featured producers, all of whom offer distribution in the U.S., include Vasse Felix, the region’s founding winery. The Margaret River Region is Robson Chew’s current homebase where he oversees the culinary program at one of the region’s most essential destination’s, Cape Lodge. Tucked away in Wilyabrup and surrounded by some of Western Australia’s best wineries, Cape Lodge blends the charm of a private estate with all the amenities of a boutique hotel.

Malibu Beach InnPhoto Credit: Mani Brothers/Malibu Beach Inn

The menu for this four-day pop-up includes the following delicacies:

Sea urchin – toast
Baby lettuce – bottarga
Ashbrooke Estate, Verdelho

Spot prawn carpaccio – heirloom tomato, spiced watermelon
2021 Cape Mentelle, Sauvignon Blanc Semillon
Razor clam – green shallot, linguine
2021 Cape Mentelle, Sauvignon Blanc Semillon

Monkfish – mussel bearnaise, purslane
2021 Vasse Felix ‘Premier’, Chardonnay

Nectarine – salted macadamia cake, blood plum granita
Ashbrook Estate, Verdelho

Selection of local cheeses
2018 Cape Mentelle Cabernet Sauvignon

To book a reservation, visit Carbon Beach Club on OpenTable.

Related Articles

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

By Adrienne Faurote

The relationship between Chanel and the Grand Palais began in 2005 with Karl Lagerfeld’s imaginative fashion shows.

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Latest Story

  • Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
    Travel

    Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

  • From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
    News

    From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

  • The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
    Haute Partners

    The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

  • How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
    News

    How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

  • Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
    Fashion

    Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

Related Articles

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

By Adrienne Faurote

The relationship between Chanel and the Grand Palais began in 2005 with Karl Lagerfeld’s imaginative fashion shows.

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black