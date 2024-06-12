Photo Credit: Malibu Beach Inn

A taste of Western Australia is coming to Malibu this week! Chef Adam Robson Chew of Western Australia’s Cape Lodge is collaborating with Carbon Beach Executive Chef Joshua Balague to bring Malibu a taste of Australia’s western coast through a five-course pop-up menu at the Malibu Beach Inn.

The “West Coast to West Coast” dinner series is running Thursday, June 13 – Sunday, June 16, 2024 at Malibu Beach Inn’s restaurant Carbon Beach Club. As the name suggests, the menu expertly pairs the regional culinary influences from both parts of the world through a seafood-forward feast.

Guests can prepare to be transported to Western Australia through food and drink as Robson Chew has curated a selection of wine pairings from the Margaret River Region — Western Australia’s award-winning wine region. The featured producers, all of whom offer distribution in the U.S., include Vasse Felix, the region’s founding winery. The Margaret River Region is Robson Chew’s current homebase where he oversees the culinary program at one of the region’s most essential destination’s, Cape Lodge. Tucked away in Wilyabrup and surrounded by some of Western Australia’s best wineries, Cape Lodge blends the charm of a private estate with all the amenities of a boutique hotel.

The menu for this four-day pop-up includes the following delicacies:

Sea urchin – toast

Baby lettuce – bottarga

Ashbrooke Estate, Verdelho

Spot prawn carpaccio – heirloom tomato, spiced watermelon

2021 Cape Mentelle, Sauvignon Blanc Semillon

Razor clam – green shallot, linguine

2021 Cape Mentelle, Sauvignon Blanc Semillon

Monkfish – mussel bearnaise, purslane

2021 Vasse Felix ‘Premier’, Chardonnay

Nectarine – salted macadamia cake, blood plum granita

Ashbrook Estate, Verdelho

Selection of local cheeses

2018 Cape Mentelle Cabernet Sauvignon

To book a reservation, visit Carbon Beach Club on OpenTable.