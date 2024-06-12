Tourism Western Australia Presents ‘West Coast To West Coast’ Dinner Series In Malibu
Photo Credit: Malibu Beach Inn
A taste of Western Australia is coming to Malibu this week! Chef Adam Robson Chew of Western Australia’s Cape Lodge is collaborating with Carbon Beach Executive Chef Joshua Balague to bring Malibu a taste of Australia’s western coast through a five-course pop-up menu at the Malibu Beach Inn.
Photo Credit: Cape Lodge
The “West Coast to West Coast” dinner series is running Thursday, June 13 – Sunday, June 16, 2024 at Malibu Beach Inn’s restaurant Carbon Beach Club. As the name suggests, the menu expertly pairs the regional culinary influences from both parts of the world through a seafood-forward feast.
Photo Credit: Malibu Beach Inn
Guests can prepare to be transported to Western Australia through food and drink as Robson Chew has curated a selection of wine pairings from the Margaret River Region — Western Australia’s award-winning wine region. The featured producers, all of whom offer distribution in the U.S., include Vasse Felix, the region’s founding winery. The Margaret River Region is Robson Chew’s current homebase where he oversees the culinary program at one of the region’s most essential destination’s, Cape Lodge. Tucked away in Wilyabrup and surrounded by some of Western Australia’s best wineries, Cape Lodge blends the charm of a private estate with all the amenities of a boutique hotel.
Photo Credit: Mani Brothers/Malibu Beach Inn
The menu for this four-day pop-up includes the following delicacies:
Sea urchin – toast
Baby lettuce – bottarga
Ashbrooke Estate, Verdelho
Spot prawn carpaccio – heirloom tomato, spiced watermelon
2021 Cape Mentelle, Sauvignon Blanc Semillon
Razor clam – green shallot, linguine
2021 Cape Mentelle, Sauvignon Blanc Semillon
Monkfish – mussel bearnaise, purslane
2021 Vasse Felix ‘Premier’, Chardonnay
Nectarine – salted macadamia cake, blood plum granita
Ashbrook Estate, Verdelho
Selection of local cheeses
2018 Cape Mentelle Cabernet Sauvignon
To book a reservation, visit Carbon Beach Club on OpenTable.