HB
City Guide | June 19, 2024

The Wall Street Hotel Opens Chic New Rooftop Spot, Bar Tontine

City Guide | June 19, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wall Street Hotel

Downtown’s luxury hotel, The Wall Street Hotel, has debuted a new exclusive rooftop experience just in time for the summer season. Led by JF Restaurants and in partnership with La Fête du Rosé and Fever-Tree, Bar Tontine is situated in the Financial District on the 15th floor of the hotel. With captivating views and aromatic cocktails, the new concept sets out to redefine the city’s rooftop scene with a refreshing and sophisticated atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wall Street Hotel

“Bar Tontine has been a hidden gem for private events since we opened in 2022, providing a unique vantage point of downtown Manhattan. We’re excited to be opening it up to the public for the first time,” shared David Sandler, General Manager of The Wall Street Hotel. “We wanted to create an inviting environment for both hotel guests and our local neighbors to enjoy bespoke cocktails, light bites, and incredible views of the city.” 

In honor of the long-awaited warm weather, Bar Tontine has partnered with La Fête du Rosé to bring a carefully curated selection of wines perfect for summer to the space and Fever-Tree, so, guests can build their very own sparkling cocktail from a selection of their favorite spirit, Fever-tree mixer, and garnish for an innovative and delicious seasonal activation. The bar will also introduce a range of signature cocktails like the Wall Street Barbie, Fête Tropez, and Cherie Amore. “We’ve combined the best elements of mixology and hand-selected French wines to create a menu that’s both sophisticated and approachable. From refreshing cocktails that taste like summer in the South of France to a variety of wines by the glass and bottle, there’s something for every palette,” says Amy Racine, Beverage Director and Partner of JF Restaurants. The menu will also include elevated snacking moments like a selection of raw oysters, meatballs with rosé marmalade, cremini mushroom-stuffed sausage, and more to complement the drinks. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wall Street Hotel

With a stunning 180-degree wraparound terrace, guests can expect expansive al fresco seating against the backdrop of the city’s skyline. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Maison de Verre (“House of Glass)” in Paris, the interior style presents the juxtaposition of a modernistic approach with a traditional one. Amber light floods the space through artisan-made glass panels that are complemented by ebonized wood accents and tropical greenery striking the ultimate balance between the bustling city outside and the inviting oasis within.

Related Articles

The 2024 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Is Here: Introducing Tiffany Céleste
Jewelry

The 2024 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Is Here: Introducing Tiffany Céleste

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has announced the highly anticipated fall launch of Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste, the third and final phase.

The Spaceless Gallery Exhibition Returns To Bergdorf Goodman
Fashion

The Spaceless Gallery Exhibition Returns To Bergdorf Goodman

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Bergdorf Goodman, the iconic retailer, has announced the highly-anticipated return of their Spaceless Gallery.

Perrier-Jouët Unveils Innovative Biodiversity Project Cohabitaire In Champagne With Formafantasma
News

Perrier-Jouët Unveils Innovative Biodiversity Project Cohabitaire In Champagne With Formafantasma

By Laura Schreffler

Maison Perrier Jouet and design studio Formafantasma have unveiled a years-long ambitious new eco-project in Cohabitaire.

The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Explores The Infinite Possibility Of Creativity
News

The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Explores The Infinite Possibility Of Creativity

By Adrienne Faurote

In a world inundated with boundless information, the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 womenswear collection explores creativity.

The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design
News

The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, South Florida welcomes a game-changer—Armina, one of the nation’s largest importers and fabricators of natural stone and quartz.

Watch The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show Live From Paris
News

Watch The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show Live From Paris

By Adrienne Faurote

The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 runway show is set to open Paris Fashion Week tomorrow—get an exclusive front-row seat here.

Latest Story

  • The 2024 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Is Here: Introducing Tiffany Céleste
    Jewelry

    The 2024 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Is Here: Introducing Tiffany Céleste

  • The Spaceless Gallery Exhibition Returns To Bergdorf Goodman
    Fashion

    The Spaceless Gallery Exhibition Returns To Bergdorf Goodman

  • Perrier-Jouët Unveils Innovative Biodiversity Project Cohabitaire In Champagne With Formafantasma
    News

    Perrier-Jouët Unveils Innovative Biodiversity Project Cohabitaire In Champagne With Formafantasma

  • The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Explores The Infinite Possibility Of Creativity
    News

    The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Explores The Infinite Possibility Of Creativity

  • The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design
    News

    The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design

The 2024 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Is Here: Introducing Tiffany Céleste
Jewelry

The 2024 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Is Here: Introducing Tiffany Céleste

The Spaceless Gallery Exhibition Returns To Bergdorf Goodman
Fashion

The Spaceless Gallery Exhibition Returns To Bergdorf Goodman

Perrier-Jouët Unveils Innovative Biodiversity Project Cohabitaire In Champagne With Formafantasma
News

Perrier-Jouët Unveils Innovative Biodiversity Project Cohabitaire In Champagne With Formafantasma

The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Explores The Infinite Possibility Of Creativity
News

The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Explores The Infinite Possibility Of Creativity

The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design
News

The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design

Trending Articless

Related Articles

The 2024 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Is Here: Introducing Tiffany Céleste
Jewelry

The 2024 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Is Here: Introducing Tiffany Céleste

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has announced the highly anticipated fall launch of Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste, the third and final phase.

The Spaceless Gallery Exhibition Returns To Bergdorf Goodman
Fashion

The Spaceless Gallery Exhibition Returns To Bergdorf Goodman

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Bergdorf Goodman, the iconic retailer, has announced the highly-anticipated return of their Spaceless Gallery.

Perrier-Jouët Unveils Innovative Biodiversity Project Cohabitaire In Champagne With Formafantasma
News

Perrier-Jouët Unveils Innovative Biodiversity Project Cohabitaire In Champagne With Formafantasma

By Laura Schreffler

Maison Perrier Jouet and design studio Formafantasma have unveiled a years-long ambitious new eco-project in Cohabitaire.

The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Explores The Infinite Possibility Of Creativity
News

The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Explores The Infinite Possibility Of Creativity

By Adrienne Faurote

In a world inundated with boundless information, the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 womenswear collection explores creativity.

The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design
News

The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, South Florida welcomes a game-changer—Armina, one of the nation’s largest importers and fabricators of natural stone and quartz.

Watch The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show Live From Paris
News

Watch The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show Live From Paris

By Adrienne Faurote

The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 runway show is set to open Paris Fashion Week tomorrow—get an exclusive front-row seat here.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black