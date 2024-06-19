Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wall Street Hotel

Downtown’s luxury hotel, The Wall Street Hotel, has debuted a new exclusive rooftop experience just in time for the summer season. Led by JF Restaurants and in partnership with La Fête du Rosé and Fever-Tree, Bar Tontine is situated in the Financial District on the 15th floor of the hotel. With captivating views and aromatic cocktails, the new concept sets out to redefine the city’s rooftop scene with a refreshing and sophisticated atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wall Street Hotel

“Bar Tontine has been a hidden gem for private events since we opened in 2022, providing a unique vantage point of downtown Manhattan. We’re excited to be opening it up to the public for the first time,” shared David Sandler, General Manager of The Wall Street Hotel. “We wanted to create an inviting environment for both hotel guests and our local neighbors to enjoy bespoke cocktails, light bites, and incredible views of the city.”

In honor of the long-awaited warm weather, Bar Tontine has partnered with La Fête du Rosé to bring a carefully curated selection of wines perfect for summer to the space and Fever-Tree, so, guests can build their very own sparkling cocktail from a selection of their favorite spirit, Fever-tree mixer, and garnish for an innovative and delicious seasonal activation. The bar will also introduce a range of signature cocktails like the Wall Street Barbie, Fête Tropez, and Cherie Amore. “We’ve combined the best elements of mixology and hand-selected French wines to create a menu that’s both sophisticated and approachable. From refreshing cocktails that taste like summer in the South of France to a variety of wines by the glass and bottle, there’s something for every palette,” says Amy Racine, Beverage Director and Partner of JF Restaurants. The menu will also include elevated snacking moments like a selection of raw oysters, meatballs with rosé marmalade, cremini mushroom-stuffed sausage, and more to complement the drinks.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wall Street Hotel

With a stunning 180-degree wraparound terrace, guests can expect expansive al fresco seating against the backdrop of the city’s skyline. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Maison de Verre (“House of Glass)” in Paris, the interior style presents the juxtaposition of a modernistic approach with a traditional one. Amber light floods the space through artisan-made glass panels that are complemented by ebonized wood accents and tropical greenery striking the ultimate balance between the bustling city outside and the inviting oasis within.