Haute Scene, News | June 28, 2024

The Florida Panthers Celebrate Historic Victory With A Quintessential Miami Night Out

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

The Magic City is on fire. In an unforgettable night that hockey fans will talk about for years, the Florida Panthers celebrated their first thrilling victory in franchise history with a spectacular night out in Miami. After a historic win, the championship team continued their victorious celebrations with an extravagant dinner party at South Beach’s hautest new dining hotspot, CATCH Miami Beach, indulging in a decadent 4-course victory meal.

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, & Aaron Ekblad at CATCH Miami Beach

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

The atmosphere at CATCH was electric, especially as team captain Aleksander Barkov made an impromptu grand entrance by parading the Stanley Cup throughout the dining room. This prompted an eruption of applause and cheers from fellow diners. Keeping the excitement alive, teammates Matthew Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad took turns passing the Stanley Cup around overhead, pouring beer into each other’s mouths from the trophy. Restaurant-goers eagerly joined in the celebration, taking pictures with the coveted trophy, and reveling in the victory alongside their hockey heroes. Professional boxer Ryan Garcia, dining at a nearby table, walked over to congratulate the team and snapped a few selfies with some of the players, adding to the evening’s star-studded allure.

Matthew Tkachuk at CATCH Miami Beach

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

Famous boxer Ryan Garcia at CATCH Miami Beach

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

Following the dinner, the championship team took their over-the-top celebration to ultraclub E11EVEN Miami for a quintessential Miami night out. Just before midnight, the team stormed the red carpet with Aleksander Barkov holding the Stanley Cup high above his head, greeted by hundreds of awaiting fans. Pausing for group photos and signing a jersey that would soon be hoisted into the air at the center of the nightclub, the team made their way into the club and took over several tables near the DJ booth.

Aleksander Barkov at CATCH Miami Beach

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

Inside E11EVEN, the celebration reached new heights. The iconic Queen anthem “We Are the Champions” played as confetti, smoke machines, and dazzling lights filled the venue. The team took center stage with the trophy, spraying over 10 bottles of champagne onto eagerly awaiting Panthers fans. Carter Verhaeghe, Kyle Okposo, and Sam Bennett were seen passing the Stanley Cup down the line of tables, cheering each other on while the crowd went wild. Aleksander Barkov, sipping Ace of Spades straight from the bottle, enthusiastically sprayed champagne onto fans and fellow teammates. Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk also shared a bottle of E11EVEN Vodka, taking celebratory drinks together.

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miam

Ryan Lomberg added to the unforgettable night by crowd-surfing among the exhilarated fans, amplifying the celebratory energy. This night marked not just a historic win for the Florida Panthers but also a celebration that will be remembered as one of the most extravagant in sports history.

