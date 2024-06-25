HB
Fashion, News | June 25, 2024

The Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Haute Couture Collection Gave Theatrical Drama

Fashion, News | June 25, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

The Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Haute Couture Collection Pays A Theatrical Tribute To The Palais GarnierPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

On the heels of Men’s Fashion Week and just before the 2024 Olympic Games, Haute Couture has officially begun in Paris. Starting the glamourous week, the CHANEL Fall-Winter 2024/25 Haute Couture collection, presented by the Fashion Creation Studio, pays an opulent tribute to the historic Palais Garnier in Paris. This iconic venue, a cornerstone of both fashion and CHANEL’s heritage, now sets the stage for a collection that merges the worlds of haute couture and opera. For this grand event, the corridors surrounding the auditorium have been transformed into red velvet opera boxes, creating a sophisticated and luxurious atmosphere. The set, designed by French director Christophe Honoré, modifies usual landmarks and reverses perceptions, offering a renewed experience of the Palais Garnier.

The Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Haute Couture Collection Pays A Theatrical Tribute To The Palais GarnierPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

The collection is a symphony of feathers, tassels, cabochons, embroidered flowers, precious braids, lacquered jersey, supple tweeds, silky velvet, illusion tulle, taffeta, and duchesse satin. These opulent materials delicately rustle, while diaphanous volumes, puffed sleeves, and pleated flounces add a touch of ethereal beauty. Richly embroidered, the pieces imbue the House codes with a romantic twist. Standout ensembles include a CHANEL suit with box pleats in burgundy tweed trimmed with white satin, a black corduroy tuxedo paired with a white blouse featuring an embroidered plastron, and a black suit with a long culotte and a short, fitted jacket adorned with black feathers.

The Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Haute Couture Collection Pays A Theatrical Tribute To The Palais GarnierPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

The palette of the collection is both dramatic and refined, with matte, glossy, and lacquered finishes in hues of black, gold, silver, ivory, fuchsia, pale pink, and celadon, evoking the grandeur of splendid soirees. This visual feast is further enriched by CHANEL’s deep involvement with the Opéra National de Paris, where the House has been a Major Patron since 2023 and a Patron of the Ballet de l’Opéra since 2021. The collection nods to CHANEL’s history with ballet, featuring references to Le Train Bleu (1924) and Apollon Musagète (1928), for which Gabrielle Chanel designed revolutionary costumes.

The Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Haute Couture Collection Pays A Theatrical Tribute To The Palais GarnierPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Against the vibrant backdrop of the Palais Garnier, the CHANEL Fall-Winter 2024/25 Haute Couture collection showcases the technical expertise, virtuosity, and sensitivity of CHANEL’s Haute Couture ateliers. Located at 31 rue Cambon, next to the CHANEL Fashion Creation Studio and close to the Palais Garnier, these ateliers employ around 150 skilled artisans who bring these exquisite designs to life.

The Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Haute Couture Collection Pays A Theatrical Tribute To The Palais GarnierPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

The collection not only dresses the space but also conquers it, reaffirming CHANEL’s enduring legacy in the world of high fashion and its intimate connection with the art of movement.

Related Articles

Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography
Haute Partners

Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography

By Haute Living

Quality travel content has become a fascinating arena of entertainment, and creator Max Zaharenkov is a poster child of authenticity and visual splendor in this world.

Patricia Jaggernauth Teams Up With Alexander Wang New York For A Stunning Toronto Film Festival Appearance
Haute Partners

Patricia Jaggernauth Teams Up With Alexander Wang New York For A Stunning Toronto Film Festival Appearance

By Haute Living

Patricia Jaggernauth turned heads at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with a show-stopping partnership with renowned fashion designer Alexander Wang.

Could The Broadwick Soho Be London’s Most Whimsical 5-Star Hotel?
Travel

Could The Broadwick Soho Be London’s Most Whimsical 5-Star Hotel?

By Laura Schreffler

What a stay at Broadwick Soho, one of London’s most whimsical and best new five-star hotels, is really like.

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living hosted a prestigious evening honoring the legendary chef and Haute Living Las Vegas cover star Wolfgang Puck at his newly opened Italian restaurant Caramá at Mandalay Bay on September 27. The exclusive Haute Black evening brought together notable partners including The Macallan, Johnathan Schultz, and Blue Heron.

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair
Travel

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair

By Laura Schreffler

What is a stay like at one of London’s most luxurious new properties, the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair? Keep reading!

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren
Travel

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren

By Laura Schreffler

The presidential suite of the 5-star Anantara Palazzo Naidi has been named in screen icon Sophia Loren’s honor. Here are all the details.

Latest Story

  • Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography
    Haute Partners

    Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography

  • Patricia Jaggernauth Teams Up With Alexander Wang New York For A Stunning Toronto Film Festival Appearance
    Haute Partners

    Patricia Jaggernauth Teams Up With Alexander Wang New York For A Stunning Toronto Film Festival Appearance

  • Could The Broadwick Soho Be London’s Most Whimsical 5-Star Hotel?
    Travel

    Could The Broadwick Soho Be London’s Most Whimsical 5-Star Hotel?

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas

  • A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair
    Travel

    A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair

Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography
Haute Partners

Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography

Patricia Jaggernauth Teams Up With Alexander Wang New York For A Stunning Toronto Film Festival Appearance
Haute Partners

Patricia Jaggernauth Teams Up With Alexander Wang New York For A Stunning Toronto Film Festival Appearance

Could The Broadwick Soho Be London’s Most Whimsical 5-Star Hotel?
Travel

Could The Broadwick Soho Be London’s Most Whimsical 5-Star Hotel?

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair
Travel

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography
Haute Partners

Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography

By Haute Living

Quality travel content has become a fascinating arena of entertainment, and creator Max Zaharenkov is a poster child of authenticity and visual splendor in this world.

Patricia Jaggernauth Teams Up With Alexander Wang New York For A Stunning Toronto Film Festival Appearance
Haute Partners

Patricia Jaggernauth Teams Up With Alexander Wang New York For A Stunning Toronto Film Festival Appearance

By Haute Living

Patricia Jaggernauth turned heads at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with a show-stopping partnership with renowned fashion designer Alexander Wang.

Could The Broadwick Soho Be London’s Most Whimsical 5-Star Hotel?
Travel

Could The Broadwick Soho Be London’s Most Whimsical 5-Star Hotel?

By Laura Schreffler

What a stay at Broadwick Soho, one of London’s most whimsical and best new five-star hotels, is really like.

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wolfgang Puck At Caramá At Mandalay Bay With The Macallan In Las Vegas

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living hosted a prestigious evening honoring the legendary chef and Haute Living Las Vegas cover star Wolfgang Puck at his newly opened Italian restaurant Caramá at Mandalay Bay on September 27. The exclusive Haute Black evening brought together notable partners including The Macallan, Johnathan Schultz, and Blue Heron.

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair
Travel

A Look Inside The Ethereal New Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair

By Laura Schreffler

What is a stay like at one of London’s most luxurious new properties, the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair? Keep reading!

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren
Travel

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Unveils Glamorous Suite In Honor Of Italian Screen Icon Sophia Loren

By Laura Schreffler

The presidential suite of the 5-star Anantara Palazzo Naidi has been named in screen icon Sophia Loren’s honor. Here are all the details.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black