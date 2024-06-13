HB
News | June 13, 2024

The 2024 Haute Father’s Day Gift Guide

News | June 13, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
From bespoke whiskey decanters and chess sets to incredibly rare timepieces and luxury fashion pieces, we've curated the finest selection of gifts for the men who matter most to you this Father's Day. Ahead, discover our 2024 Haute Father’s Day Gift Guide to find the perfect present for Father's Day and beyond.
Vacheron Constantin

Photo Credit: Alex Teuscher for Haute Living

Brunello Cucinelli Calfskin Street Bag, $5,395; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Loro Piana Venice Walks Loafers, $950; click here to purchase.
Fendi Polo Shirt, $920; click here to purchase.
Gucci Decorative Wooden Chessboard, $10,500; click here to purchase.
Dior Rider 2.0 Backpack, $3,300; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5980/60G, price upon request; click here to purchase. 
Baccarat Harmonie Whiskey Decanter, $1,400; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Hermès Men’s Chypre, $910; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50, $2,500; click here to purchase.
Zegna 232 Road Brand Mark Swim Trunks, $650; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Clase Azul Tequila Ultra; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon 6000V/210T-H032 42.5 MM, price upon request; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Louis Vuitton Imagination Fragrance, $320; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Bvlgari Bvlgari Man Bifold Wallet, $520; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

The Macallan Sherry Oak 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, $417; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Prada Re-Nylon and leather baseball cap, $750; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Cartier Santos de Cartier Watch, $7,750; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Diptyque Baies Large Candle, $220; click here to purchase.
Moon Oral Beauty Electric Toothbrush, $70; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Related Articles

The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design
News

The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, South Florida welcomes a game-changer—Armina, one of the nation’s largest importers and fabricators of natural stone and quartz.

Watch The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show Live From Paris
News

Watch The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show Live From Paris

By Adrienne Faurote

The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 runway show is set to open Paris Fashion Week tomorrow—get an exclusive front-row seat here.

The Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 Show Captures The Most Precious Moments In Time
News

The Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 Show Captures The Most Precious Moments In Time

By Adrienne Faurote

“It’s the moment we find ourselves,” creative director Sabato De Sarno eloquently said, introducing the Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Why Converting USD To ETH Is Step One For So Many Investors
Haute Partners

Why Converting USD To ETH Is Step One For So Many Investors

By Haute Living

Since the big Bitcoin ETF Announcement at the beginning of the year, speculators and crypto enthusiasts have been watching for the Ethereum blockchain’s native token (ETH) to take a similar step.

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators
News

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators

By Kalena Phung

The 7th Annual Exotics Car Weekend Showcase has announced its premier automotive event, “Exotics at The Colonnade.” The highly anticipated event will be hosted on Saturday, November 9th at The Colonnade at Sawgrass Mills Luxury Court in Sunrise, Florida kicking off a weekend of auto related activities. The day will continue with Supercar Saturdays Florida […]

Introducing The Hautest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”
News

Introducing The Hautest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Trending Articless

