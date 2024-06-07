HB
Haute Beauty, Health | June 7, 2024

South Florida Celebrates a Century of Heartfelt Commitment with the American Heart Association

Haute Beauty, Health | June 7, 2024
Grace Sarkisian
By Grace Sarkisian

As the American Heart Association (AHA) marks its centennial, the South Florida community comes together to celebrate 100 years of groundbreaking progress in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Since its founding on June 10, 1924, the AHA has achieved remarkable success, cutting cardiovascular disease deaths in the United States by half.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart Association (AHA)

This milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication of countless individuals, organizations, and communities. Over the past century, the AHA has revolutionized heart health through scientific discovery, advocacy, and community engagement. South Florida, in particular, has been a cornerstone of this movement, contributing significantly to the association’s mission.

A Legacy of Lifesaving Achievements

The AHA’s century-long journey is marked by substantial achievements. With over $5.7 billion invested in cardiovascular research—making it the largest non-governmental funder in this field—the association has pioneered numerous life-saving interventions and health policies. The historical timeline of the AHA showcases these milestones, highlighting key innovations and advocacy efforts that have reshaped public health.

Heather Havericak, South Florida Board Chairperson and COO of Delray Medical Center emphasizes the ongoing mission: “We realize that our work is not yet finished. The American Heart Association is encouraging every individual, company, school, and community to unite in changing the future of health—not only for ourselves—but for our loved ones and the places we live, work, and play. Today and every day, we can improve health and inspire hope for the future everyone deserves.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart Association (AHA)

South Florida’s Bold Hearts and Commitments

In honor of this centennial celebration, 15 prominent South Florida donors have pledged their support to the AHA’s Second Century campaign. Their generous contributions of time, talent, and funds underscore the region’s commitment to advancing heart health. Leading organizations and individuals making significant contributions include:

  • The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation
  • CITY Furniture
  • Rita & Rick Case Automotive Group
  • One Beat Medical & Training
  • Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation

These donors, along with many others, are vital to sustaining the AHA’s mission as it enters its next century of innovation and impact.

Dr. Marcus St. John, South Florida Board President and Medical Director of the Cardiac Cath Lab at Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute reflects on the importance of continued support: “As we close out our first 100 years and begin the next, recent risk factor trends and projections indicate our work remains even more important. We know that we can’t achieve our bold goals alone and are grateful to the South Florida community for the passion and commitment they give to support our mission. At the American Heart Association, our future is about improving yours.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart Association (AHA)

Looking Ahead: A Future of Health and Hope

As the AHA steps into its second century, the focus remains on enhancing health and extending hope to every community. The association’s future goals are ambitious, yet achievable through collaborative efforts and sustained dedication. The South Florida community’s active participation will be crucial in realizing these aspirations.

To commemorate the centennial, the AHA has released a short film, “24 – a short film from the Heart,” highlighting its accomplishments and ongoing mission. For more information on how to get involved with the Second Century campaign and to view the film, visit heart.org/centennial or contact SouthFlorida@heart.org.

Related Articles

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

Latest Story

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

  • The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
    News

    The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

  • Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
    News

    Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

  • Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
    Haute Partners

    Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

Trending Articles

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

  • The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
    News

    The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

  • Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
    News

    Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

  • Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
    Haute Partners

    Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

  • Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
    Haute Partners

    Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

  • Celebrating Five Years Of Cincoro Tequila—A Toast To Excellence
    News

    Celebrating Five Years Of Cincoro Tequila—A Toast To Excellence

  • Baden Bower Offers Strategic PR Guidance On B. Riley Financial’s Privatization Proposal
    Haute Partners

    Baden Bower Offers Strategic PR Guidance On B. Riley Financial’s Privatization Proposal

  • Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson At Hudson Club In NYC
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson At Hudson Club In NYC

  • Cocktail Of The Week: The “Emily In Paris”-Inspired Emily Lillet Royale Blanc
    News

    Cocktail Of The Week: The “Emily In Paris”-Inspired Emily Lillet Royale Blanc

Related Articles

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black