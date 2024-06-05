Photo Credit: Resorts World Las VegasThe food festival trend is an incredible asset to Las Vegas, and this week, Resorts World Las Vegas is the latest casino to throw its hat in the culinary ring by hosting Indulge: A Week of Food, Culture, and Entertainment.

The event is taking place this week and runs through June 7 in celebration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants debut in Las Vegas. Indulge promises a series of meticulously crafted events and collaborations throughout the week, celebrating the culinary world and the allure of diverse dining experiences.

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Featured culinary talent for the week includes:

Daniel Ontiveros, Corporate Executive Chef of Carver Road Hospitality

An acclaimed graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Ontiveros has served at multiple award-winning restaurants under globally-renowned chefs.

Devin Hashimoto, Executive Chef of Resorts World Las Vegas

Chef Hashimoto has extensive experience delivering elevated award-winning cuisine and inventive dining concepts to the ever-evolving culinary landscape in Las Vegas.

Francesco Lafranconi, VP of Beverage & Hospitality Culture for Carver Road Hospitality

Lafranconi is a world-renowned mixologist and spirits industry educator with a career spanning across the globe and is a sought-after consultant in the industry.

John Liu, Executive Chef of Chifa

John Liu is a self-trained chef and along with Wendy, Ricardina (“Rica”) and Humberto Leon, leads the Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Chifa in Los Angeles.

Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George, Co-Executive Chefs of Camphor

At the helm of the Michelin-starred Camphor in Los Angeles are Chef Boonthanakit and Chef George. The duo each bring an impressive background and were first introduced during their time working at Alain Ducasse’s acclaimed Blue in Bangkok.

Nicole Brisson, Executive Chef and Partner of Brezza and Bar Zazu

In 2018, Chef Brisson was named the first female chef of Eataly in the U.S. upon relocating to Las Vegas and was the first chef appointed to the Southern Nevada Health District’s Board of Directors.

Phillip Frankland Lee, Owner and Executive Chef of Scratch Restaurants

Chef Lee is an owner of Scratch Restaurants, which includes two Southern California restaurants that have earned a Michelin Star. Lee has also competed on the Food Network and Bravo’s “Top Chef.”

Ray Garcia, Owner and Executive Chef of ¡VIVA!

The native Angeleno and classically trained chef is known for his critically acclaimed past restaurants Broken Spanish and BS Taqueria in Los Angeles.

Tal Ronnen, Owner and Executive Chef at Crossroads Kitchen

The acclaimed vegan chef founded Crossroads in 2013 in Los Angeles and has since expanded to three locations. He is also a New York Times best-selling author, co-creator of Kite Hill, and board member for Impossible Foods.

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

As an official partner of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Resorts World Las Vegas also hosts the opening and closing events of the week.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants – Welcome Dinner at Carversteak (Private Event)

To kick off The World’s 50 Best Restaurants event program, Carversteak is hosting an exclusive welcome event featuring a one-of-a-kind dinner prepared by Carversteak’s Executive Chef Daniel Ontiveros and master mixologist Francesco Lafranconi, alongside chefs from the ‘Best of the Best’ group of former No.1s in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Official 50 Best Closing Party at Allē Lounge on 66 (Private Event)

Allē Lounge on 66 is hosting the closing event for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. The chefs for this exceptional event are Executive Chef Devin Hashimoto from Resorts World Las Vegas and Executive Chef Tal Ronnen from Crossroads Kitchen. The event will focus on a diverse range of ‘clean’ dishes, including vegan and vegetarian options, juices, and regular cocktails.

In addition to official events, Resorts World will host Indulge, a week-long dining series with special guests and collaborations. Here’s an overview of Indulge events.

A Night with ¡VIVA! x Brezza – Thursday, June 6

Chef Ray Garcia of ¡VIVA! and Chef Nicole Brisson of Brezza and Bar Zazu will collaborate to bring guests an exclusive culinary experience showcasing the rich tradition of Mexican cuisine. Combining Chef Ray Garcia’s culinary history of Mexican flavors, Chef Nicole Brisson will showcase her modern Italian influence to classic dishes. The intimate, six-course dinner will accompany Chef-led tableside moments, in addition to an expertly curated wine pairing.

Camphor Presents Steak Frites at RedTail – Thursday, June 6 to Friday, June 7

Camphor, led by Chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George, will bring LA’s popular monthly Steak Frites night to Las Vegas for two nights only. Hosted by different members of the Camphor community—musicians, entertainers, designers, and more—Steak Frites is a night of good music, good food and good company.

Chifa Takeover at FUHU – Friday, June 7

Chifa, the family-owned LA restaurant created by Humberto, Rica and Wendy Leon alongside Chef John Liu, will serve signature dishes at FUHU’s lush patio for one night only. Menu items featuring their beloved Chinese-Peruvian flair will include their Trinity Fried Rice (created in collaboration with iconic American singer, songwriter and actress Solange), Black Pepper Shrimp, and more.

Humberto Leon’s Birthday Celebration at Zouk Nightclub – Friday, June 7

Following the Chifa takeover, the former co-creative director of Kenzo and co-founder of Opening Ceremony, Humberto Leon, will celebrate his birthday with close friends and his Chifa family at Zouk Nightclub, bringing together the worlds of food and fashion.

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas