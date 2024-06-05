HB
News | June 5, 2024

Resorts World Las Vegas Is Hosting The Ultimate Food Festival In Indulge

News | June 5, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Resorts World Las VegasPhoto Credit: Resorts World Las VegasThe food festival trend is an incredible asset to Las Vegas, and this week, Resorts World Las Vegas is the latest casino to throw its hat in the culinary ring by hosting Indulge: A Week of Food, Culture, and Entertainment.

The event is taking place this week and runs through June 7 in celebration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants debut in Las Vegas. Indulge promises a series of meticulously crafted events and collaborations throughout the week, celebrating the culinary world and the allure of diverse dining experiences.

Resorts World Las Vegas
FUHU

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Featured culinary talent for the week includes:

Daniel Ontiveros, Corporate Executive Chef of Carver Road Hospitality
An acclaimed graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Ontiveros has served at multiple award-winning restaurants under globally-renowned chefs.

Devin Hashimoto, Executive Chef of Resorts World Las Vegas
Chef Hashimoto has extensive experience delivering elevated award-winning cuisine and inventive dining concepts to the ever-evolving culinary landscape in Las Vegas.

Francesco Lafranconi, VP of Beverage & Hospitality Culture for Carver Road Hospitality
Lafranconi is a world-renowned mixologist and spirits industry educator with a career spanning across the globe and is a sought-after consultant in the industry.

John Liu, Executive Chef of Chifa
John Liu is a self-trained chef and along with Wendy, Ricardina (“Rica”) and Humberto Leon, leads the Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Chifa in Los Angeles.

Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George, Co-Executive Chefs of Camphor
At the helm of the Michelin-starred Camphor in Los Angeles are Chef Boonthanakit and Chef George. The duo each bring an impressive background and were first introduced during their time working at Alain Ducasse’s acclaimed Blue in Bangkok.

Nicole Brisson, Executive Chef and Partner of Brezza and Bar Zazu
In 2018, Chef Brisson was named the first female chef of Eataly in the U.S. upon relocating to Las Vegas and was the first chef appointed to the Southern Nevada Health District’s Board of Directors.

Phillip Frankland Lee, Owner and Executive Chef of Scratch Restaurants
Chef Lee is an owner of Scratch Restaurants, which includes two Southern California restaurants that have earned a Michelin Star. Lee has also competed on the Food Network and Bravo’s “Top Chef.”

Ray Garcia, Owner and Executive Chef of ¡VIVA!
The native Angeleno and classically trained chef is known for his critically acclaimed past restaurants Broken Spanish and BS Taqueria in Los Angeles.

Tal Ronnen, Owner and Executive Chef at Crossroads Kitchen
The acclaimed vegan chef founded Crossroads in 2013 in Los Angeles and has since expanded to three locations. He is also a New York Times best-selling author, co-creator of Kite Hill, and board member for Impossible Foods.

Resorts World Las VegasPhoto Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

As an official partner of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Resorts World Las Vegas also hosts the opening and closing events of the week.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants – Welcome Dinner at Carversteak (Private Event)
To kick off The World’s 50 Best Restaurants event program, Carversteak is hosting an exclusive welcome event featuring a one-of-a-kind dinner prepared by Carversteak’s Executive Chef Daniel Ontiveros and master mixologist Francesco Lafranconi, alongside chefs from the ‘Best of the Best’ group of former No.1s in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Official 50 Best Closing Party at Allē Lounge on 66 (Private Event)
Allē Lounge on 66 is hosting the closing event for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. The chefs for this exceptional event are Executive Chef Devin Hashimoto from Resorts World Las Vegas and Executive Chef Tal Ronnen from Crossroads Kitchen. The event will focus on a diverse range of ‘clean’ dishes, including vegan and vegetarian options, juices, and regular cocktails.

In addition to official events, Resorts World will host Indulge, a week-long dining series with special guests and collaborations. Here’s an overview of Indulge events.

A Night with ¡VIVA! x Brezza – Thursday, June 6
Chef Ray Garcia of ¡VIVA! and Chef Nicole Brisson of Brezza and Bar Zazu will collaborate to bring guests an exclusive culinary experience showcasing the rich tradition of Mexican cuisine. Combining Chef Ray Garcia’s culinary history of Mexican flavors, Chef Nicole Brisson will showcase her modern Italian influence to classic dishes. The intimate, six-course dinner will accompany Chef-led tableside moments, in addition to an expertly curated wine pairing.

Camphor Presents Steak Frites at RedTail – Thursday, June 6 to Friday, June 7
Camphor, led by Chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George, will bring LA’s popular monthly Steak Frites night to Las Vegas for two nights only. Hosted by different members of the Camphor community—musicians, entertainers, designers, and more—Steak Frites is a night of good music, good food and good company.

Chifa Takeover at FUHU – Friday, June 7
Chifa, the family-owned LA restaurant created by Humberto, Rica and Wendy Leon alongside Chef John Liu, will serve signature dishes at FUHU’s lush patio for one night only. Menu items featuring their beloved Chinese-Peruvian flair will include their Trinity Fried Rice (created in collaboration with iconic American singer, songwriter and actress Solange), Black Pepper Shrimp, and more.

Humberto Leon’s Birthday Celebration at Zouk Nightclub – Friday, June 7
Following the Chifa takeover, the former co-creative director of Kenzo and co-founder of Opening Ceremony, Humberto Leon, will celebrate his birthday with close friends and his Chifa family at Zouk Nightclub, bringing together the worlds of food and fashion.

Resorts World Las Vegas
VIVA!

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Related Articles

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

Latest Story

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

  • The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
    News

    The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

  • Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
    News

    Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

  • Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
    Haute Partners

    Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

Trending Articles

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

  • The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
    News

    The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

  • Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
    News

    Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

  • Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
    Haute Partners

    Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

  • Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
    Haute Partners

    Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

  • Celebrating Five Years Of Cincoro Tequila—A Toast To Excellence
    News

    Celebrating Five Years Of Cincoro Tequila—A Toast To Excellence

  • Baden Bower Offers Strategic PR Guidance On B. Riley Financial’s Privatization Proposal
    Haute Partners

    Baden Bower Offers Strategic PR Guidance On B. Riley Financial’s Privatization Proposal

  • Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson At Hudson Club In NYC
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson At Hudson Club In NYC

  • Cocktail Of The Week: The “Emily In Paris”-Inspired Emily Lillet Royale Blanc
    News

    Cocktail Of The Week: The “Emily In Paris”-Inspired Emily Lillet Royale Blanc

Related Articles

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black