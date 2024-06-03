How Nana Jacqueline Became Fashion’s New Beloved Brand

Over the last several months, contemporary fashion brand Nana Jacqueline has been spotted on A-list celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Ariana Grande — quickly becoming the go-to ready-to-wear brand for sophisticated yet incredibly modern and cool wardrobe staples. Jacqueline Zhang, the founder and creative director of Nana Jacqueline, has been leading the brand’s U.S. division since 2013. With a background in media, sales, and corporate management, Zhang has meticulously crafted the brand’s image, overseeing everything from marketing campaigns to international sales alongside her best friend and business partner, Nana Li. Her keen eye for elegant design and innovative approach has significantly elevated Nana Jacqueline, transforming it into a globally recognized luxury fashion brand.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nana Jacqueline

Ahead, we sit down with Zhang to understand how the brand garnered esteemed recognition, what pieces she is currently loving, and what is on the horizon for the brand.

HAUTE LIVING: ​​Can you walk us through how the brand got started; was fashion always a passion for you?

JACQUELINE ZHANG: Nana Jacqueline was born from myself and Nana’s mutual passion for fashion that began at a very young age. We bonded over our love for old Hollywood glamor and ultra-feminine styles, so it was a natural next step in our friendship to bring to life a brand together. We initially founded the brand with a collection of luxurious loungewear and fanciful pajamas.

Soon after, we expanded into a full fashion line as we introduced our classic ready-to-wear styles that have quickly become a favorite of celebrities and fashionistas alike. Since the beginning, we’ve wanted our brand DNA to be effortlessly sexy and romantic while also exuding timelessness and allowing every woman to embrace their femininity. Above all, when women wear our clothing, we want them to feel both free and empowered.

HL: ​​Can you describe your creative process when it comes to creating new collections? Where do you find yourself sourcing inspiration?

JZ: We draw a lot of inspiration from our ultimate fashion icons, Jackie Kennedy, Princess Diana & Audrey Hepburn. They are beyond their time & we are constantly referencing their perfected style. We also love to reference wardrobe in old Hollywood films.

We love to be inspired by various cities around the world when curating collections. We prefer to shoot our campaigns in these cities to inspire our audience to travel & dream. We want our audience to picture themselves traveling to our shoot destinations when they’re wearing our pieces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nana Jacqueline

HL: ​​What trends are you loving right now?

JZ: I absolutely love that bows are trending. This is an element of our brand that we have had from the beginning. Bows are so chic & timeless, it’s not just a trend for us. Love that office wear is being worn outside of just the office. It’s so chic to wear a matching blazer & trousers for any occasion.

HL: ​​The brand has become a favorite among A-list celebrities. How did these relationships come about, and in what ways have celebrity endorsements impacted the brand?

JZ: We slowly started to see celebrities in the brand & this didn’t happen overnight. We formed great relationships with stylists worldwide & they naturally gravitated toward the brand because of how unique our styles are. It’s like a domino effect when someone sees someone they love wearing a piece. They may not love the specific piece for themself, but if they resonate with our brand, they end up finding something else they love. Social media has been a huge help in this process. We are so honored to have the celebrities who have worn the brand so far. It’s a true dream come true!

HL: How would you describe the style of the brand?

JZ: Nana Jacqueline embodies the aura of romance and enchantment through every delicate detail as we transform our whimsical feelings into the most romantic fashions. Our goal has always been to make women feel effortlessly sexy and confident with each design, as we honor the freedom to always feel confident in elevated everyday styles.

We love using romantic motifs that represent beauty and love, so you’ll see a lot of elements like hearts, butterflies, and flowers in bright colors and sophisticated fabrics. One of our more distinctive design emblems is our use of crystal accenting and detailing to add an extra feminine touch to straps, buttons, pockets, and silhouette outlines.

Our latest launch, The Office Siren Collection, is our interpretation of office wear as shown through our meticulously tailored sets and dresses that are designed to elevate your professional wardrobe with timeless allure and contemporary charm. The collection offers the same sophistication, opulence, and poise that the brand is known and loved for, now through pieces like our diamond embellished Cassandra Blazer and matching skirt that exudes refinement with a simple, yet chic design, or our Claire Knit Dress that weaves together charm and elegance.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nana Jacqueline

HL: What are some of your go-to pieces right now?

JZ: My go-to piece is a blazer. Being comfortable is something I value & blazers are just that. They are the most chic thing you can throw on daily!

HL: What collection are you currently working on / anything you can tease?

JZ: We’re very excited to launch our Resort ‘24 collection this June! A reimagined version of our collection that launched last summer, Halo 2.0 brings to life a more edgy and sexy version of the Nana Jacqueline brand that we can’t wait to continue to explore, leaning into a black and white color scheme with pops of gold through accents and accessories.