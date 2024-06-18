Michael Kors has officially debuted a chic new store concept with the opening of the latest boutique in Beverly Hills on the iconic Rodeo Drive. Marking their third store in the Los Angeles area, this new space is contemporary in design, yet intimate in its feel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors

“Beverly Hills is one of the few places in the world where you can get the speed of big-city life blended with a resort-like glamour. From the impressive architecture to the restaurants, world-class people-watching and the shopping, it has the best of everything. I am very excited to bring the Michael Kors collection back to one of the most legendary locations on the planet,” shared Michael. Kors has always had a special, personal connection to Rodeo, making it a prime and authentic location for the brand to live.

“‘My grandparents moved to LA when I was a teenager, and then later so did my mother, so I’ve been visiting regularly for the last few decades. I still remember the first time I went to Rodeo Drive—and I remember thinking, it was the neighborhood shopping street for the most glamorous neighborhood in the world. Another time I was with my grandfather, who was a stickler for quality, and he was buying socks, on Rodeo Drive. I was 14 years old but I still remember him saying, ‘Buy less, but buy better quality,'” he adds.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors

The 1,500-square-foot store features a meticulous blend of materials and textures ranging from blackened steel and raw concrete to antique brass and gold Calacatta marble. Luxe textiles add warmth and tactile drama to a mix of stone, wood, and metal, all displaying a clean, neutral palette. The new spaces are comprised of two levels that play off one another with minimalist colors and rich materials providing a subtle thread of visual continuity. The street level immerses customers into the world of the Michael Kors Collection, with a larger-than-life video wall and a product display. Customers are welcome to shop the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection of ready-to-wear, handbags, and footwear.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors

The exterior presents a minimalistic welcome with a wide, open glass window entrance enveloping the store in the warm California natural light. The lower level presents a chic, geometric elegance, with ceiling-hung-apparel bars lining the perimeter and dramatic marble tables running the length of the store. The simple palette of gray, white, black, and brass serves as the understated backdrop for the brand’s beloved handbags and accessories.

Perhaps with its new luxurious residential feel, the Michael Kors on Rodeo Drive is meant to be a home-away-from-home for Kors himself.