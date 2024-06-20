Meet Café Ginori: The New Café At Bergdorf Goodman In Manhattan

Introducing fashion’s new favorite café in New York: Café Ginori. The historic Italian porcelain brand, Ginori 1735, embarks on a new journey by unveiling the restaurant at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan. This bespoke project continues the Maison’s expansion into the lifestyle realm, offering guests an unexpected and eclectic culinary experience that redefines the art of the table. Café Ginori melds bold elegance with playful sophistication, embodying Italian hospitality and the exquisite craftsmanship of Ginori 1735’s porcelain.

Photo Credit: Angela Hau

The opening of Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman introduces a vibrant space where Italian-inspired dishes and divine cocktails are served amidst Ginori 1735’s distinctive aesthetic. The café’s ambiance reflects the atmosphere of Ginori 1735’s flagship boutiques, featuring textiles and furnishings from the Domus home decor collection. Iconic motifs from the brand are presented in refined combinations, with the Oriente Italiano wallpaper and embroidered textiles on cushions, pillows, and chairs enhancing the elegant setting.

Central to Café Ginori is the Art of Plating, a concept that blends meticulous attention to detail with an appreciation for beauty, creating a harmonious fusion of fine porcelain and culinary artistry. Alain Prost, Chief Executive Officer of Ginori 1735, expressed his vision for the café: “Ginori 1735 stands for art and beauty. We wanted to create Café Ginori to bring our spirit into the lifestyle world and conceive a new dining experience that surprises at every visit. We are honored to open the doors of the Café Ginori in partnership with Bergdorf Goodman, an iconic luxury destination that, like Ginori 1735, firmly looks towards the future.”

Photo Credit: Angela Hau

Melissa Xides, Chief Retail Officer of Bergdorf Goodman, echoed Prost’s sentiments, highlighting the synergy between the two brands: “Exceptional service is in our DNA, and with the opening of Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman, we’re thrilled to have this partnership come to life with such a historic brand. The stunning new destination fuses our strength in luxury experiences with Ginori 1735’s rich heritage of Italian hospitality and exceptional craftsmanship to offer a truly first-of-its-kind concept to our customers.”

The café offers a dynamic dining experience, from lunch to teatime and the Italian aperitivo tradition. Lunch features vibrant dishes like beetroot risotto, eggplant parmigiana, and veal ragù tagliatelle, all presented in the colorful Oriente Italiano collection. As the day transitions, teatime introduces an array of teas, coffees, and Italian treats, served on the dramatic Labirinto and playful Il Viaggio di Nettuno patterns. The evening aperitivo menu includes light dishes and refreshing cocktails, such as the Ginori 1735, an aperitif-inspired homage to the Italian seaside, served on the sophisticated Labirinto collection.

Photo Credit: Angela Hau

Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman is located on the retailer’s lower level and is open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., with aperitivo served from 4:00 p.m — and all Ginori 1735 items featured in the café are available for purchase at the recently opened brand shop on the Seventh Floor, allowing guests to bring a piece of this unique experience into their homes.