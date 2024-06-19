Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2025 Men’s Collection, masterfully curated by Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams, is a tribute to the shared humanity that co-inhabits our planet. This collection, showcased in Paris, zooms out to portray our kind from a solar perspective, offering a humbling and harmonizing view of the diverse yet interconnected human race.

Williams draws inspiration from the unifying spirit that defines Louis Vuitton, activating the Maison’s mind-expanding travel gene. The collection illustrates the degrees of similarities that bind us together across the globe, rendered in the nuances of skin tones of all humans – each illuminated by the same sun. These tonal silhouettes, crafted with intricate savoir-faire, demonstrate the relationship between macro and micro views of humanity.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The collection was unveiled on the rooftop of La Maison de l’UNESCO, accompanied by “Triumphus Cosmos,” a composition by Williams. The venue, constructed in 1958 to unite humanity in world peace through culture, provides symbolic grounds for a convention of LVERS, the community at the heart of Louis Vuitton’s creative ecosystem. Here, individuals from different backgrounds work together towards a shared vision founded on warmth, well-being, and welcome-ness. This global network energizes the Maison, connecting like-minded people who appreciate Louis Vuitton’s core values: discernment, savoir-faire, and travel as an eternal source of vitality and connection to our shared humanity.

The show opened with a cinematic prelude directed by the creative collective Air Afrique, who also collaborated on the graphics and patterns for the collection. Filmed at La Maison de l’UNESCO, the prelude imagines diplomats as children attending a lecture by Swiss curator Simon Njami. This film, centered on themes of unity in diversity and the future, echoes the inter-generational message at the heart of Air Afrique, a platform dedicated to Afro-diasporic arts, conversations, and knowledge.

Silhouettes in the collection are imbued with archetypal codes of travelers. From aviation-inspired tailored jackets and bombers to diplomat-influenced suits, every garment is heightened in savoir-faire, showcasing superfine woven fabrics and intricate details. The collection includes tracksuits and workwear designed for comfort, sophisticated sportswear inspired by explorers, and garments reflecting the world’s most unifying game – football.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The collection plays with macro and micro visions of color, construction, and decoration. From a distance, silhouettes appear muted and monotone, but up close, intricate savoir-faire reveals itself. The palette includes the nuances of skin tones from across the planet, with second-skin garments spun from fine silks and translucent cloths. Patterns and the iconic Monogram are infused with skin-like qualities, creating a tactile experience.

The collection magnifies Louis Vuitton’s emblems with sensorial impact. The embossed Branded Monogram appears on tonal constructions in ready-to-wear, while the new Damoflage motif, inspired by python graphics, is realized in textiles. Patterns morph with world maps in a Map-o-flage motif, and the LVERS Damier pattern animates the Maison’s check in jacquards and denim.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The collection features an artistic exchange with Air Afrique, a creative collective that directed the show’s prelude and collaborated on logos and patterns. Inspired by original Air Afrique trunks, they co-created a tartan and Damier-infused pattern explored in ready-to-wear, scarves, and bags. Elaborate details define the collection, with buttons encrusted with miniature world maps, pearls, and crystals. Embroidery techniques manifest in fantasy fair-isle checks and pearl-bedecked patterns. The collection also debuts a line of Soft Leather Goods, re-crafting iconic bags in luxurious leather with aged VVN trimmings.

If one thing is for certain in the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2025 Men’s Collection, it is that Williams felt heavily inspired by the concept of unity through fashion.