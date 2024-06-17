IsMyLova: Empowering Women Through Fashion And Community Partnerships In Miami

Photo Credit: Nika Vekilova @nikavphotography

In the heart of Miami, IsMyLova Boutique is more than just a destination for luxury fashion; it’s a movement for social change. Founded by longtime human rights advocate Bela Ismylova, with decades of hands-on human rights experience at the UN, the boutique is committed to inclusivity and empowerment.

IsMyLova believes in using fashion as a vehicle for empowerment, providing opportunities for women of all backgrounds to thrive. Bela Ismylova asserts, “If every small business contributes to their local community, we enhance the overall environment for everyone around us. My goal is to encourage other businesses in Miami to serve the communities around them as a part of corporate social responsibility.”

The inaugural partnership with Leap for Ladies, a Miami-based nonprofit organization supporting formerly incarcerated women, is a beacon of hope. Leap for Ladies provides education, mentorship, and support to women transitioning from prison back into society. Through this collaboration, IsMyLova offers job opportunities and allocates a portion of its profits to support these women. Bela Ismylova explains, “At IsMyLova, we believe in the transformative power that we embrace as a female-owned business. This partnership helps women rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose, showing them a brighter future is possible.”

IsMyLova’s commitment to quality, diversity, and ethical practices is inspired by the experience and mission of the founder as a human rights advocate. This focus on women’s rights marks a new chapter in IsMyLova’s journey, reaffirming its mission to revolutionize the fashion industry and place social impact at its core. By leveraging its platform to support underserved communities and championing women’s rights, IsMyLova proves that fashion can be a force for good.

