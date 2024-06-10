Introducing Escape With Effy: A Luxurious High Jewelry Cruise

Renowned jewelry brand Effy Jewelry is set to embark on an exciting new venture with the debut of its first-ever charter cruise, Escape with Effy, in collaboration with the award-winning Westerdam by Holland America. This exclusive event, taking place this August, offers travelers a unique opportunity to set sail into the world of jewelry.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Launching on August 18th from Seattle, WA, the Escape with Effy cruise will take passengers on a luxurious seven-night journey to Alaska, featuring stops in Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, and Victoria, BC, before returning to Seattle on August 25th.

Passengers aboard the Escape with Effy cruise will be treated to an array of exclusive experiences. This includes intimate conversations with the Hematian family, owners of Effy Jewelry, and a lineup of guest speakers and entertainers. Travelers will also gain access to over $1 billion worth of never-before-seen jewelry from one of the largest luxury vaults in the world. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to view and purchase new pieces before they are released to the public. The cruise will also feature educational seminars and interactive sessions with designers and industry experts, themed parties, and the chance to win a $45,000 jewelry credit to shop at Effy’s soon-to-launch NYC flagship store.

Established in 1979 by renowned jewelry designer Effy Hematian, Effy Jewelry has grown into one of today’s most critically acclaimed and highly visible jewelry companies. Known as the “king of color,” Effy’s passion for vibrant, hue-filled collections is evident in all of the brand’s pieces, crafted in the heart of New York. Effy Jewelry is celebrated for its commitment to excellence, exceptional quality craftsmanship, entrepreneurial leadership in the travel and cruise industries, and devotion to family values.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

“Embarking on a charter cruise isn’t just a journey for us; it’s a celebration of our 45-year legacy and our profound connection to the cruise industry. With over 150 stores nestled across seven cruise lines and ports in the Caribbean and Alaska, we’re not just setting sail; we’re sailing with purpose, forging unforgettable memories, strengthening special bonds, and offering exclusive perks and privileges to serve as tokens of our sincere appreciation for all of our loyal customers. Join us aboard as we navigate through the seas of tradition, innovation, and shared experiences, creating moments that will be treasured for years to come.”

The Escape with Effy cruise promises to be an unforgettable journey, blending the beauty of Alaskan landscapes with the elegance and luxury of Effy Jewelry. This unique voyage offers travelers the chance to create cherished memories, explore exclusive jewelry collections, and celebrate Effy Jewelry’s rich heritage and bright future.