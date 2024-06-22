Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

From the city to the ocean, Sabato de Sarno’s new Spring/Summer 2025 men’s collection for Gucci debuts with a tropical palette designed to take you from place to place. Speaking to encounters, the new collection emphasizes freedom speaking to the people with a love for life. With a focus on precision and the electricity of colors, each cut and silhouette arrives expertly tailored and defines the collection’s prowess and wearability.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Tailoring sits at the forefront of the collection in the form of long wool and bonded leather coats with exaggerated openings at the back. Formal wear unfolds in two shapes, one with sharp, single-breasted suits with high break lines and matching pants. The other, a straight yet relaxed double-breasted jacket cut from a light poplin. Utilitarian pieces like short, zip-up jackets and boxy leather jackets with a corduroy-like effect add an elevated touch of leisure. Designed for coastal living, the shirts are trimmed with beaded fringe, others with embroidered flowers all featuring infinity, seaside-inspired prints like surfers, dolphins, hibiscus flowers, and banana-leaves. Long sleeve polos are hand-knitted with paillettes while the jackets are playful in chic sorbet colors adorned with beaded fringe designed to replicate the movement of a wave.

The evolution of the House’s iconic Horsebit continues through a sculptural pointed toe on either a boot or loafer. A Gucci cub3d sneaker features the interlocking G’s with a 3D effect, with the same on the sole of the scuba slip-ons. Inspired by Valigeria, Gucci’s archival luggage, the bags are made from brushed leather bonded with the Gucci logo. The Gucci B bag comes in its regular size and a mini verizon. Padded leather bags are super soft with a magnetic closure, while crossbody bags have a flap closure and the signature Gucci snap hook hardware. Lastly, among the accessories, belts feature snap hook closures that echo the Horsebit shape. Bracelets and necklaces are in segments like bamboo, sunglasses have chunky frames and a vivid Gucci strap.