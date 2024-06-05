HB
GIMS Unveils Sunset Village Private Residences: A Groundbreaking Real Estate Venture In Marrakesh

By Haute Living

International music sensation and entrepreneur GIMS is set to make waves in the real estate market with the launch of Sunset Village Private Residences, a luxury development project valued at one billion Moroccan Dirhams (approximately $100 million USD). This ambitious endeavor, in partnership with Horizon Development, promises to redefine opulent living in Marrakesh, with its 121 exclusive villas sprawled across 13 hectares of prime land.

Located on Amizmiz Road, Sunset Village Private Residences offers an unparalleled blend of serene desert charm and the vibrant pulse of Marrakesh, just a mere 10-minute drive from the city center. This exquisite enclave is designed to evoke a sense of refined, minimalist luxury, marrying the tranquil aesthetics of Bali with the contemporary flair of modern Marrakesh.

Each villa is an ode to nature, featuring breathtaking views of the Atlas Mountains, mesmerizing sunsets, and lush tropical gardens. At the heart of this development lies a groundbreaking feature: Morocco’s first private lagoon beach, complete with pristine sandy shores, providing residents with a unique blend of desert and coastal living.

“Marrakesh has been my sanctuary for over a decade,” shares GIMS, who first visited the city in 2009 and instantly fell in love with its charm, culture, and vibrant landscapes. “This project is my way of giving back to a city that has given me so much. With the support and friendship of King Mohamed VI and the Moroccan people, I am excited to contribute to Marrakesh’s international allure and dynamic growth.”

Sunset Village Private Residences is backed by Horizon Development, renowned for its high-end finishes and premier real estate projects. Marrakesh, already celebrated as a top destination for its rich culture, world-class golf courses, stunning landscapes, delectable cuisine, vibrant nightlife, and year-round pleasant climate, is the perfect canvas for this luxurious venture.

To celebrate the launch, an exclusive event will be held on June 9th at the prestigious Selman Marrakech resort, conveniently located on the same Amizmiz Road. The event promises to be a star-studded affair, with VIP guests from the worlds of entertainment, sports, business, and politics, alongside pre-registered customers, luxury real estate brokers, friends, family, and members of the press.

For those interested in attending this landmark event and experiencing the epitome of luxury living, visit horizonmorocco.com to request an invitation.

Sunset Village Private Residences is set to elevate the standards of luxury real estate in Marrakesh, offering a unique blend of natural beauty, architectural excellence, and unparalleled amenities. This is more than just a development; it’s a new chapter in the story of Marrakesh’s enduring allure.

Written in partnership with Tom White

