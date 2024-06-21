HB
Diamond Discovery: Inside Lily James’ Trip With The Natural Diamond Council

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
The Northern Lights

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Natural Diamond Council

HAUTE LIVING GOES ON AN EXCLUSIVE DISCOVERY TRIP WITH NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL GLOBAL AMBASSADOR AND EMMY-NOMINATED ACTRESS LILY JAMES.

They often say knowledge is power, and with the Natural Diamond Council (NDC), that saying could not ring truer. A non-profit organization dedicated to revealing the real, rare, and responsible values of natural diamonds through its Only Natural Diamonds platform, while also providing educational expertise to the industry’s leading jewelry brands, designers, and retailers, the NDC strives to empower consumers to understand how precious diamonds really are.

Lily James at Rio Tinto’s splitting facility

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Natural Diamond Council

James holding a rough diamond at Rio Tintosplitting facility

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Natural Diamond Council

To better grasp the intricacies of the diamond industry, Haute Living received an exclusive look into global ambassador and Emmy-nominated actress Lily James’ trip to the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada to uncover the journey of a natural diamond. In fact, this was James’ second trip with the NDC, ultimately showing her personal commitment to better understanding the diamonds she’s seen wearing on red carpets.

B. Dene Adventures Camp, the indigenous-owned camp positioned across the bay in neighboring Dettah, Northwest Territories, Canada

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Natural Diamond Council

To the surprise of many, Canada is the world’s third-largest producer of natural diamonds, contributing 25 percent to the NWT GDP, providing eight billion dollars to indigenous and local communities, and offering a vast, epic landscape of Arctic tundra, boreal forest, and lakes across 521,238 square miles, with abundant opportunities for sustainable practices. The trip was punctuated with visits to diamond destinations like the remote De Beers Canada/Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine, Rio Tinto’s Yellowknife splitting facility, and Diamonds de Canada to explore how they maintain a local supply chain, which benefits their communities from mining to cutting and polishing of natural diamonds. “I was able to witness the true economic impact the natural diamond industry has in these regions,” noted James. “The industry creates a true sense of community while driving massive positive impact on the economy in each region.”

Lily James

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Natural Diamond Council

The word “transparency” keeps coming to mind, and whether it’s the transparency in the natural diamond sourcing practices or the one seen in the clarity of a diamond, the two are intrinsically connected. James met with Rio Tinto’s Diavik Diamond Mine’s first female Tele-Remote scoop operator, Melanie Sangris, who has worked in the natural diamond industry for over a decade, as well as with Gaeleen MacPherson, head of people & community at Rio Tinto’s Diavik Diamond Mine.

A 10-carat rough diamond on the Ice Road

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Natural Diamond Council

The latter shared how diamond mining provides opportunities for the community; her firsthand approach to making a positive impact on the diamond mining industry has directly benefited 10 million people worldwide, mostly in local communities. “From meeting women at the helm of mining operations to educators shaping the future generation, everywhere I look, I’m reminded that natural diamonds are truly real, rare, and responsible,” shared James.

