Beauty, Fashion | June 21, 2024

Charlize Theron Enters A New Chapter As Dior Jewelry & Skincare Ambassador

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

After serving as the longtime face of Dior’s iconic J’adore fragrance, Charlize Theron has now been appointed as the House’s new jewelry and skincare ambassador. Since 2004, Theron has lent her unique aura and artistry to the brand, solidifying herself as a consistent and successful presence when it comes to what Dior stands for. As the actress enters her new role as the face of skincare and jewelry, she’s embracing two essential facets that are the pinnacles of beauty and luxury for the House. As an artist and committed activist/philanthropist, Charlize will hone in on strengthening her collaboration with Dior on matters of social responsibility, including their combined attention on women empowerment. 

“It’s exciting to start this chapter in a long standing partnership with Dior. Over the past 20 years, it’s been an honor to collaborate creatively with the House as the face of J’adore. I’m proud of all we have been able to create together and to be joining Dior in celebrating the beauty of jewelry and skincare. I’m looking forward to what’s to come,” says Theron. 

Aside from her massively successful, Oscar-winning, acting career, Charlize is well-known for humanitarian work. She was named a “United Nation Messenger of Peace,” for her work in supporting the prevention of HIV/AIDS and the elimination of violence against women. In 2007 she founded the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, a foundation that advances the health and safety of youth in South Africa, her home country. Dior has been supporting this work alongside Theron since 2020 through their “Chin Up – Dior stands with women,” initiative. 

“Charlize is a member of our family who embodies the Dior spirit that we treasure. Her rare talent, her commitment, and her other-worldly beauty make her an icon. She is also, and therein lies her genius, truly down to earth. She is a woman who speaks to, and is liked by, other women. It therefore seems natural to reveal her myriad facets at the heart of the Dior world, by celebrating her triumphant femininity into other areas, so appreciated by women: skincare on top of jewelry. She will also continue to partner with us on our efforts to better the global community and environment, therefore performing a range of decisive roles worthy of an extraordinary star,” shared Véronique Courtois, Chairman and CEO of Parfums Christian Dior.

