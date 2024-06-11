Celebrate the Celtics Playoffs with a Special Cocktail from Cincoro Tequila

Looking for the perfect cocktail to enjoy while watching the Celtics play in game three or four of the playoffs? Cincoro Tequila, a leading luxury spirits brand co-founded by five NBA legends including Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari, the owners of the Celtics, has crafted an exclusive cocktail as a nod to their ownership. Introducing the Cincoro Verde Fresco, a green, refreshing cocktail that’s perfect for fans to enjoy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cincoro Tequila

Cincoro Verde Fresco Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz Cincoro Reposado

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

3 Cucumber Rounds

1 Kiwi Round (Peeled)

Method:

Muddle the cucumber and kiwi in the simple syrup at the bottom of a shaker tin. Add the remaining ingredients and ice. Shake well and fine strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon.

Serve: On the rocks

Garnish: Cucumber Ribbon

Enjoy the game with this special cocktail that celebrates the spirit of the Celtics and the luxury of Cincoro Tequila. Cheers to great games and even greater drinks!