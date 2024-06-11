Celebrate the Celtics Playoffs with a Special Cocktail from Cincoro Tequila
Looking for the perfect cocktail to enjoy while watching the Celtics play in game three or four of the playoffs? Cincoro Tequila, a leading luxury spirits brand co-founded by five NBA legends including Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari, the owners of the Celtics, has crafted an exclusive cocktail as a nod to their ownership. Introducing the Cincoro Verde Fresco, a green, refreshing cocktail that’s perfect for fans to enjoy.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cincoro Tequila
Cincoro Verde Fresco Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Cincoro Reposado
- 0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- 0.75 oz Simple Syrup
- 3 Cucumber Rounds
- 1 Kiwi Round (Peeled)
Method:
- Muddle the cucumber and kiwi in the simple syrup at the bottom of a shaker tin.
- Add the remaining ingredients and ice.
- Shake well and fine strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass.
- Garnish with a cucumber ribbon.
Serve: On the rocks
Garnish: Cucumber Ribbon
Enjoy the game with this special cocktail that celebrates the spirit of the Celtics and the luxury of Cincoro Tequila. Cheers to great games and even greater drinks!
