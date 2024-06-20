Burberry’s New Rocking Horse Bag Is This Summer’s Latest ‘It’ Bag

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

Always at the epitome of luxury and elevation, Burberry has just unveiled its newest icon and it’s setting itself up to be the ultimate, must-have bag of the summer: meet the Rocking Horse Bag. The stunning new piece for the British fashion House has been revealed alongside an equally stunning campaign featuring a series of images starring brand ambassadors Bright, Jun Ji-Hyun, and Tang Wei, alongside actress Asami Mizukawa and models Lily Donaldson and Nora Attal.

Effortlessly sophisticated, Burberry’s latest release has been made in Italy and crafted with a luxe, grainy calf leather and an embossed check leather lining. With a trending silhouette, the shoulder bag reflects the House’s longstanding ties to the equestrian world through the Rocking Horse bag’s rein-inspired straps and a curved shape, reminiscent of the classic childhood toy. Burberry’s new branding is showcased through a circular fastening that pivots to form the space of a lowercase ‘b’, which serves as the brand’s new house motif. To finish the exquisite piece, the House’s Equestrian Knight Design is embossed on the back of the bag while the iconic Burberry Check is featured inside selected styles.