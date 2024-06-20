Burberry’s New Rocking Horse Bag Is This Summer’s Latest ‘It’ Bag
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry
Always at the epitome of luxury and elevation, Burberry has just unveiled its newest icon and it’s setting itself up to be the ultimate, must-have bag of the summer: meet the Rocking Horse Bag. The stunning new piece for the British fashion House has been revealed alongside an equally stunning campaign featuring a series of images starring brand ambassadors Bright, Jun Ji-Hyun, and Tang Wei, alongside actress Asami Mizukawa and models Lily Donaldson and Nora Attal.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry
Effortlessly sophisticated, Burberry’s latest release has been made in Italy and crafted with a luxe, grainy calf leather and an embossed check leather lining. With a trending silhouette, the shoulder bag reflects the House’s longstanding ties to the equestrian world through the Rocking Horse bag’s rein-inspired straps and a curved shape, reminiscent of the classic childhood toy. Burberry’s new branding is showcased through a circular fastening that pivots to form the space of a lowercase ‘b’, which serves as the brand’s new house motif. To finish the exquisite piece, the House’s Equestrian Knight Design is embossed on the back of the bag while the iconic Burberry Check is featured inside selected styles.
Related Articles
Peter Philips On What A Strong Woman Looks Like For The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show
For makeup extraordinaire and the Creative and Image Director of Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, the beauty look was all about a strong woman.
Behind The Scenes With Style Icon & Model Kelsey Merritt At The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Show
Haute Living goes behind the scenes with Kelsey Merritt, model and fashion icon, for an exclusive look at the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 show.
IGK Throws Glamorous Miami Party To Unveil New Disco Disco Line
IGK Hair hosted a fabulous launch party for their new Disco Disco Shine Spray in Miami on September 19th.
The Saint Laurent Summer 2025 Collection Reinvents Tailoring For The Modern Woman
The Saint Laurent Summer 2025 womenswear collection, under the creative direction of Anthony Vaccarello, presents a powerful evolution.
Inside The New Zimmerman Flagship Boutique In New York City
Zimmerman has announced the relocation of its New York City flagship store in Soho to a beautifully restored 1800s building on Greene Street.
The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025
From Prada and Gucci to Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli, these are some of the best looks from Milan Fashion Week.
Latest Story
Trending Articless
Related Articles
Peter Philips On What A Strong Woman Looks Like For The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show
For makeup extraordinaire and the Creative and Image Director of Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, the beauty look was all about a strong woman.
Behind The Scenes With Style Icon & Model Kelsey Merritt At The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Show
Haute Living goes behind the scenes with Kelsey Merritt, model and fashion icon, for an exclusive look at the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 show.
IGK Throws Glamorous Miami Party To Unveil New Disco Disco Line
IGK Hair hosted a fabulous launch party for their new Disco Disco Shine Spray in Miami on September 19th.
The Saint Laurent Summer 2025 Collection Reinvents Tailoring For The Modern Woman
The Saint Laurent Summer 2025 womenswear collection, under the creative direction of Anthony Vaccarello, presents a powerful evolution.
Inside The New Zimmerman Flagship Boutique In New York City
Zimmerman has announced the relocation of its New York City flagship store in Soho to a beautifully restored 1800s building on Greene Street.
The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025
From Prada and Gucci to Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli, these are some of the best looks from Milan Fashion Week.
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events