The signature fundraising event of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, the Angel Ball, stands out as one of the highlights of the New York social season. This star-studded event, renowned for its amazing live entertainment and celebrity participants, honors outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research. This year’s Angel Ball will be held on October 28, 2024, at Cipriani Wall Street.

The Angel Ball is not just a glamorous event; it’s a powerful force in the fight against cancer. The funds raised at this event are crucial for advancing cancer research and supporting patients and families affected by this devastating disease. Over the years, the Angel Ball has helped channel millions of dollars into innovative research projects and critical support services, making a tangible difference in the battle against cancer.

Among the honorees this year is Grace Cayre, an author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to supporting cancer patients and advancing research. **Grace has volunteered tirelessly at cancer centers, hospitals, and pediatric wards, drawing inspiration from personal experiences with loved ones who have battled cancer.** Her efforts in organizing fashion events and creative initiatives have successfully raised substantial funds for renowned institutions like Sloan Kettering, Ronald McDonald House, and the Morris I Franco Cancer Center.

Grace’s recognition at the Angel Ball highlights the profound impact of community and individual efforts in the fight against cancer. However, the evening is about more than individual achievements; it’s a collective celebration of hope, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of a cure.

For those who wish to join in supporting this vital cause and celebrate the honorees, the best link for Angel Ball tickets is: https://gabriellesangels.org/product/angel-ball-2024/. More information about Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation and its mission can be found on their website: https://gabriellesangels.org/.

The Angel Ball 2024 promises to be an inspiring night, bringing together compassionate individuals and philanthropists committed to eradicating cancer. Together, we can make a difference and continue the fight for a future free from cancer.