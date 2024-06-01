HB
1 Hotel Central Park Debuts What Might Be The Best Kept Secret In NYC

Laura Schreffler
1 Hotel Central Park
Elm House kitchen

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park

There’s an amazingly elevated new place to stay in the Central Park area, and it may just be the best-kept secret in New York City.

1 Hotel Central Park
Elm House window seat

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park

Late last year, 1 Hotel Central Park, which debuted in 2015 as the first NYC property of the pioneering mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, quietly debuted its Park Penthouse, a nature-inspired haven on the property’s 19th floor, home to three sprawling suites and two guest rooms, all, when combined, comprise the Park Penthouse, spanning 2,871 square feet with 1,201 square feet of outdoor terrace space.

1 Hotel Central Park
Elm House living room

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park

Guests reserving this full Park Penthouse Experience receive personalized check-in and check-out services, special perks such as a curated minibar including snacks and treats, a complimentary personal training session for two, Audi e-tron transportation to and from tri-state airports, food-and-beverage experiences at Jonathan Waxman’s Jams or via in-room dining, and more.

1 Hotel Central Park
Elm House patio

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park

So what should guests expect when stepping off the elevator? That would be a palace of sustainable sophistication. The walls are adorned with reclaimed slabs of Coney Island boardwalk, glass windows from a 1920s NYC factory, and wood from a historic mercantile factory (in line with 1 Hotels’ use of repurposed materials, biophilic design, and intention to bring the natural world indoors). Floor-to-ceiling windows and wrap-around terraces frame captivating views of Central Park, creating an illusion that the park’s lush greenery extends into the very heart of the space.

1 Hotel Central Park
Jams

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park

Hand-selected furnishings are crafted from organic materials and decorated with linens made from sustainably produced natural fibers. Walls are finished in a textured material that resembles Roman clay, offering an earthy touch. Reclaimed wood and custom-made artwork create an authentic sense of place, seamlessly channeling the essence of Central Park. Expansive showers are equipped with five-minute timers that serve as a gentle reminder of the importance of conscious water usage—a reflection of the property’s commitment to eco-conscious living.

1 Hotel Central Park
Lobby

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park

Throughout the rooms, guests will find unique pieces of art like an oversized Himalayan prayer necklace with beads handcrafted from sustainably sourced mango wood, as well as a hand-picked selection of coffee table books, with topics ranging from evergreen architecture to foraging. Glass terrariums, organic potted plants, and hand-woven macramé artwork contribute to the fusion of nature and luxury.

1 Hotel Central Park
Facade

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park

Landscaping also plays a pivotal role in the Park Penthouse’s design, with more than 3,000 plants gracing both interior and exterior spaces. Private terraces offer a fluid transition between indoor and outdoor spaces.

1 Hotel Central Park
Terrace House patio

Photo Credit: AVABLU

The 19th Floor can be booked in total as the Park Penthouse, or rented individually with three suites and two guest rooms. Elm House is an 894-square-foot opulent suite named after Central Park’s iconic grove of elm trees. The suite comes with a green wall adorned with 236 thriving plants, a sprawling kitchen and dining space, a living area, and a bedroom with a plush king-sized bed. Surrounding the Elm House is a 520-square-foot wraparound terrace with unparalleled views of Central Park, a dining table, and lounge chairs—perfect for both relaxation and entertaining.

1 Hotel Central Park
Park King

Photo Credit: AVABLU

In addition to the Elm House, there’s an array of thoughtfully designed guest accommodations, including the ADA-compliant 443-square-foot Pergola Terrace King with an adjoining 395-square foot terrace punctuated by a plant-draped pergola and a dining area. The 479-square foot Park Terrace Suite features a living room, a separate bedroom, and a 216-square-foot terrace. The 404-square-foot Alcove Studio Suite 2 Queens has a uniquely urban view. Even the smallest space, the 229-square foot Terrace King with its 70-square-foot terrace, feels expansive, thanks to its epic Central Park views.

1 Hotel Central Park
Jams

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park 

Fresh ingredients from a 200-square-foot green roof featuring a fresh herb garden and a beehive can be enjoyed in dishes and cocktails offered at JAMS and in-room dining. A self-sustaining rain-capturing reservoir system reduces water consumption, heating, and cooling energy use by 5%. The lush vegetation on the green roof produces an ample supply of oxygen, contributing to 1 Hotels’ unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and encapsulating the perfect finishing touch to the Park Penthouse’s blend of nature and luxury.

1 Hotel Central Park is located at 1414 6th Ave, 10019

Related Articles

The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design
News

The Armina Brand Lands in Miami: Setting New Standards In High-End Stone & Quartz Design

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, South Florida welcomes a game-changer—Armina, one of the nation’s largest importers and fabricators of natural stone and quartz.

Watch The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show Live From Paris
News

Watch The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show Live From Paris

By Adrienne Faurote

The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 runway show is set to open Paris Fashion Week tomorrow—get an exclusive front-row seat here.

The Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 Show Captures The Most Precious Moments In Time
News

The Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 Show Captures The Most Precious Moments In Time

By Adrienne Faurote

“It’s the moment we find ourselves,” creative director Sabato De Sarno eloquently said, introducing the Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Why Converting USD To ETH Is Step One For So Many Investors
Haute Partners

Why Converting USD To ETH Is Step One For So Many Investors

By Haute Living

Since the big Bitcoin ETF Announcement at the beginning of the year, speculators and crypto enthusiasts have been watching for the Ethereum blockchain’s native token (ETH) to take a similar step.

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators
News

7th Annual Exotics Car Showcase At The Colonnade Presents Grand Car Display and Thousands Of Spectators

By Kalena Phung

The 7th Annual Exotics Car Weekend Showcase has announced its premier automotive event, “Exotics at The Colonnade.” The highly anticipated event will be hosted on Saturday, November 9th at The Colonnade at Sawgrass Mills Luxury Court in Sunrise, Florida kicking off a weekend of auto related activities. The day will continue with Supercar Saturdays Florida […]

Introducing The Hautest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”
News

Introducing The Hautest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype”

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

