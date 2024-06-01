Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park

There’s an amazingly elevated new place to stay in the Central Park area, and it may just be the best-kept secret in New York City.

Late last year, 1 Hotel Central Park, which debuted in 2015 as the first NYC property of the pioneering mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, quietly debuted its Park Penthouse, a nature-inspired haven on the property’s 19th floor, home to three sprawling suites and two guest rooms, all, when combined, comprise the Park Penthouse, spanning 2,871 square feet with 1,201 square feet of outdoor terrace space.

Guests reserving this full Park Penthouse Experience receive personalized check-in and check-out services, special perks such as a curated minibar including snacks and treats, a complimentary personal training session for two, Audi e-tron transportation to and from tri-state airports, food-and-beverage experiences at Jonathan Waxman’s Jams or via in-room dining, and more.

So what should guests expect when stepping off the elevator? That would be a palace of sustainable sophistication. The walls are adorned with reclaimed slabs of Coney Island boardwalk, glass windows from a 1920s NYC factory, and wood from a historic mercantile factory (in line with 1 Hotels’ use of repurposed materials, biophilic design, and intention to bring the natural world indoors). Floor-to-ceiling windows and wrap-around terraces frame captivating views of Central Park, creating an illusion that the park’s lush greenery extends into the very heart of the space.

Hand-selected furnishings are crafted from organic materials and decorated with linens made from sustainably produced natural fibers. Walls are finished in a textured material that resembles Roman clay, offering an earthy touch. Reclaimed wood and custom-made artwork create an authentic sense of place, seamlessly channeling the essence of Central Park. Expansive showers are equipped with five-minute timers that serve as a gentle reminder of the importance of conscious water usage—a reflection of the property’s commitment to eco-conscious living.

Throughout the rooms, guests will find unique pieces of art like an oversized Himalayan prayer necklace with beads handcrafted from sustainably sourced mango wood, as well as a hand-picked selection of coffee table books, with topics ranging from evergreen architecture to foraging. Glass terrariums, organic potted plants, and hand-woven macramé artwork contribute to the fusion of nature and luxury.

Landscaping also plays a pivotal role in the Park Penthouse’s design, with more than 3,000 plants gracing both interior and exterior spaces. Private terraces offer a fluid transition between indoor and outdoor spaces.

The 19th Floor can be booked in total as the Park Penthouse, or rented individually with three suites and two guest rooms. Elm House is an 894-square-foot opulent suite named after Central Park’s iconic grove of elm trees. The suite comes with a green wall adorned with 236 thriving plants, a sprawling kitchen and dining space, a living area, and a bedroom with a plush king-sized bed. Surrounding the Elm House is a 520-square-foot wraparound terrace with unparalleled views of Central Park, a dining table, and lounge chairs—perfect for both relaxation and entertaining.

In addition to the Elm House, there’s an array of thoughtfully designed guest accommodations, including the ADA-compliant 443-square-foot Pergola Terrace King with an adjoining 395-square foot terrace punctuated by a plant-draped pergola and a dining area. The 479-square foot Park Terrace Suite features a living room, a separate bedroom, and a 216-square-foot terrace. The 404-square-foot Alcove Studio Suite 2 Queens has a uniquely urban view. Even the smallest space, the 229-square foot Terrace King with its 70-square-foot terrace, feels expansive, thanks to its epic Central Park views.

Fresh ingredients from a 200-square-foot green roof featuring a fresh herb garden and a beehive can be enjoyed in dishes and cocktails offered at JAMS and in-room dining. A self-sustaining rain-capturing reservoir system reduces water consumption, heating, and cooling energy use by 5%. The lush vegetation on the green roof produces an ample supply of oxygen, contributing to 1 Hotels’ unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and encapsulating the perfect finishing touch to the Park Penthouse’s blend of nature and luxury.

1 Hotel Central Park is located at 1414 6th Ave, 10019